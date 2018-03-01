TEGNA Inc. : Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) today announced financial results for the fourth
quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2017.
Financial highlights for the fourth quarter:
Revenue was nine percent higher year-over-year on a non-GAAP*
comparable basis driven by subscription revenue and growth
initiatives; total company revenue from continuing operations declined
10 percent year-over-year due to the cyclical absence of political
revenue as well as terminated digital businesses as reported in the
prior two quarters.
GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $1.40.
Non-GAAP* earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were
$0.32.
Acquired KFMB, the CBS-affiliated station in San Diego, KFMB-D2 (CW)
and radio broadcast stations KFMB-AM and KFMB-FM in San Diego for $325
million in cash, which closed last month.
As a result of tax legislation passed in December 2017, TEGNA reported
a one-time deferred tax benefit for the fourth quarter of $221
million. TEGNA expects that its cash taxes will decline by
approximately $35 million in 2018 as a result of the new legislation,
and plans to reinvest these proceeds to pursue organic and inorganic
growth opportunities during 2018. The company expects the effective
tax rate for 2018 will be 23 to 25 percent, including the impact of
both federal and state tax rates.
Financial highlights for the full year 2017:
Full-year revenue grew seven percent year-over-year on a non-GAAP*
comparable basis driven by subscription revenue and growth
initiatives; total company revenue from continuing operations was five
percent lower year-over-year due primarily to the cyclical absence of
political and Olympics revenue as well as terminated digital
businesses.
Full-year GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $2.06 per
diluted share. Non-GAAP* earnings from continuing operations were
$1.08.
Adjusted EBITDA* totaled $631.4 million resulting in an adjusted
EBITDA margin of 33 percent.
Completed the successful spin-off of Cars.com and received a tax-free
distribution of $650 million which was used to reduce debt; and sale
of CareerBuilder for gross proceeds of $250 million in cash which was
used to reduce debt, and retained 12 percent ownership on a diluted
basis and two board seats.
* See “Use of Non-GAAP Information” below for more details
“TEGNA in 2017 became a pure-play media company, and this focus and
strategic clarity has produced tangible results. Fourth quarter revenue
grew nine percent and full-year revenue grew seven percent on a
comparable basis on the strength of our growth in subscription revenue
and innovation initiatives,” said Dave Lougee, president and chief
executive officer, TEGNA. “On top of our financial performance, our
content transformation efforts produced multiple new formats, original
programs and digital-first investigations, earning us more national
honors than any other local broadcaster, as we continue to execute on
our strategy of redefining local journalism in the digital age. Organic
growth initiatives, such as Premion, an innovative solution for
over-the-top (OTT) advertising that reaches cord cutters, are expanding
our revenue base and giving us access to new markets.”
Lougee continued, “As we begin 2018, our NBC stations took the number
one spot among all NBC affiliates during the Super Bowl for ratings in
Buffalo and share in Minneapolis. In the key adults 25-54 demographic,
TEGNA stations had four of the top ten spots in ratings. For the
Olympics, TEGNA stations held four of the top seven spots in ratings
among all NBC affiliates in the key adults 25-54 demographic, and our
stations in Denver and Minneapolis took the number one and two spots,
respectively.
“Our acquisition of Midwest Television’s broadcasting stations in San
Diego, the 29th largest U.S. TV market, will further
strengthen our portfolio of Big 4 affiliates in top markets. Our strong
balance sheet gives us the flexibility to continue to invest
opportunistically in both organic and inorganic growth, and our culture
and scale position us to continue to create value for our shareholders,
customers, and audiences,” Lougee concluded.
Further highlights from 2017:
Subscription revenue growth -Year-over-year growth in
subscription revenue of 23 percent provided a stable, significant
driver of free cash flow. TEGNA began to see revenue and subscriber
growth from recently signed OTT streaming services for the first time
during the fourth quarter, which reflects the strength of our content,
geographic footprint and audience.
OTT advertising business acceleration - Premion executed more
than 8,000 campaigns serving 1,000+ clients in more than 200 markets
during 2017, with revenue growing from a small base to more than $30
million for the full year, above the high end of guidance. We expect
Premion revenues to double in 2018. Premion is also launching new
services to agency and content partners, including an OTT data
management platform, and will continue to make strategic investments
to expand and extend its OTT ecosystem footprint such as the recently
announced investments in Tubi and Vizbee.
Award-winning investigations - In the fourth quarter, KARE in
Minneapolis and KHOU in Houston won Alfred I. duPont-Columbia
University Awards for investigative reporting. Overall, TEGNA won more
national investigative awards in 2017 than any other local media
company.
Growing mobile, digital, video and social platforms -
TEGNA completed its mobile redesign in the fourth quarter across 38 of
its digital properties. Compared to the prior year, in the fourth
quarter, TEGNA increased engagement by 23 percent, and for the full
year, TEGNA increased video views by 41 percent and social
interactions by 24 percent.
New distribution partnership with Sony - In the first quarter
of 2018, TEGNA announced an exclusive, multi-year, global distribution
agreement for its original programming with Sony Pictures Television.
FOURTH QUARTER CONTINUING OPERATIONS
TEGNA’s even- to odd-year results are significantly impacted by the
cyclical drivers of Olympic and political spending due to our high
concentration of NBC stations and traditionally favorable political
advertising footprint. For 2017, comparisons to 2016 are also negatively
impacted by the conclusion of a transition services agreement with
Gannett and the absence of revenue from Cofactor, sold in December 2016.
The following table summarizes the year-over-year changes in revenue
categories (in thousands):
Q4 2017
Q4 2016
Percentage Change
Advertising and marketing services (a)
$
296,466
$
302,757
(2.1
%)
Political
9,871
90,758
(89.1
%)
Subscription
178,405
145,441
22.7
%
Other
5,581
5,962
(6.4
%)
Cofactor
—
1,937
(100.0
%)
Total company revenues (GAAP basis)
$
490,323
$
546,855
(10.3
%)
Factors impacting comparisons:
Political
(9,871
)
(90,758
)
(89.1
%)
Cofactor (sold in December 2016)
—
(1,937
)
(100.0
%)
Discontinued digital marketing services
—
(14,023
)
(100.0
%)
Total company revenues (Non-GAAP basis)
$
480,452
$
440,137
9.2
%
(a) Includes traditional advertising, digital advertising as well as
revenue from the company's digital marketing services business.
On a GAAP basis, total company revenues declined 10 percent in the
quarter due primarily to an $81 million decline in political revenue as
well as terminated digital businesses partially offset by an increase in
subscription revenue of 23 percent.
On a non-GAAP comparable basis, total company revenue was up nine
percent in the quarter driven by a $33 million increase in subscription
revenue as well as revenue contributions from growth initiatives, such
as Premion.
As described last quarter, TEGNA now reports the revenue line
advertising and marketing services. This category reflects the sales
transformation strategy which focuses on customer needs versus specific
products. This category includes all advertising and marketing-related
revenue, including Premion, Hatch, G/O Digital and television.
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding discontinued digital marketing services,
advertising and marketing services revenue increased three percent in
the quarter, the best quarterly year-over-year growth in 2017. On a GAAP
basis, advertising and marketing services revenue was two percent lower
than the fourth quarter of 2016.
GAAP operating expenses were one percent lower compared to the fourth
quarter of 2016 due primarily to higher programming fees partially
offset by the absence of expenses associated with the terminated digital
marketing services businesses and insurance proceeds received net of
expenses in the quarter related to Hurricane Harvey. Fourth quarter
total company operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis were six percent
higher than the prior year due primarily to substantially higher
programming fees. Excluding programming costs and terminated digital
businesses, adjusted operating expenses were down two percent.
GAAP operating income declined 26 percent compared to the fourth quarter
in 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was 34 percent lower due
primarily to the absence of political revenue and substantially higher
programming fees that drove the increase in operating expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure detailed in Table 3) totaled $169.4
million in the quarter and the adjusted EBITDA margin equaled 34.5
percent. Adjusted EBITDA excluding corporate expenses was $181.0 million
which resulted in a margin of 36.9 percent.
Net income from continuing operations was $303.3 million which was
favorably impacted by a $221 million benefit from the tax legislation.
On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations declined 44
percent year-over-year to $68.5 million reflecting the absence of $81
million in political revenue compared to the fourth quarter of last year.
Special items in the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily included gains
related to tax legislation, the sale of an equity method investment, and
insurance proceeds related to Hurricane Harvey. Refer to Table 2 for a
reconciliation of results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.
FOURTH QUARTER NON-OPERATING AND CASH FLOW ITEMS
Interest expense in the quarter was $48.2 million compared to $56.6
million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decline was due primarily to
lower average debt outstanding partially offset by a higher average
interest rate.
Other non-operating expenses were $8.5 million in the quarter compared
to expenses of $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The 2017
expense primarily reflects costs associated with the early redemption of
debt and the transaction cost associated with the Midwest Television
acquisition.
Equity income totaled $12.0 million in the fourth quarter compared to a
loss $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 due primarily to a $17.5
million gain on the sale of an equity method investment. On a non-GAAP
basis, the equity loss was $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2017 was
$35.0 million. Fourth quarter free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure - refer
to Table 4) from continuing operations was $22.0 million compared to
$97.7 million in the third quarter, which had been significantly
impacted by a one-time $32.6 million channel share payment received in
the third quarter. In addition, the fourth quarter was impacted by a
$48.6 million increase in anticipated interest and tax payments.
Debt outstanding was $3.0 billion and total cash was $98.8 million at
the end of the quarter. The company used proceeds from the CareerBuilder
sale to partially redeem early $280 million of fixed rate notes in the
quarter. Dividends paid in the quarter totaled $15 million.
TEGNA recorded a one-time deferred tax benefit for the fourth quarter of
$221 million as a result of the tax legislation passed at the end of
2017. Taking into account the law’s new 21 percent federal corporate tax
rate and other provisions that will likely impact the company, TEGNA
currently anticipates the combined federal and state effective tax rate
will be 23 to 25 percent for calendar year 2018. TEGNA expects that its
cash taxes will decline by approximately $35 million in 2018 as a result
of the new legislation and it will reinvest these proceeds to pursue
organic and inorganic growth opportunities during 2018.
FULL-YEAR 2017 CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Total operating revenues for the full year totaled $1.9 billion, a
decline of five percent from 2016 reflecting primarily a $169 million
decline in incremental political, Olympic and Super Bowl advertising
revenue. Excluding those factors, as well as $17 million of terminated
digital marketing services business revenue in 2017 and $64 million in
2016, total company revenue was up seven percent.
2017
2016
Percentage Change
Advertising and marketing services (a)
$
1,139,642
$
1,237,735
(7.9
%)
Political
23,258
154,808
(85.0
%)
Subscription
718,750
581,733
23.6
%
Other
21,376
19,844
7.7
%
Cofactor
—
9,968
(100.0
%)
Total company revenues (GAAP basis)
$
1,903,026
$
2,004,088
(5.0
%)
Factors impacting comparisons:
Estimated incremental Olympic and Super Bowl
(323
)
(37,533
)
(99.1
%)
Political
(23,258
)
(154,808
)
(85.0
%)
Cofactor (sold in December 2016)
—
(9,968
)
(100.0
%)
Discontinued digital marketing services
(16,673
)
(54,532
)
(69.4
%)
Total company revenues (Non-GAAP basis)
$
1,862,772
$
1,747,247
6.6
%
(a) Includes traditional advertising, digital advertising as well as
revenue from the company's digital marketing services business.
Operating expenses were $1.36 billion, an increase of five percent
compared to 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses increased nine
percent to $1.35 billion primarily due to higher programming fees and
continued investment in growth initiatives. Operating income in 2017
totaled $545.9 million and $554.8 million on a non-GAAP basis.
Adjusted EBITDA was $631.4 million in 2017 compared to $842.9 million in
2016. The adjusted EBITDA margin in 2017 was 33.2 percent compared to
42.1 percent in 2016. The decline in the margin is primarily due to
increases in programming costs reflecting reverse compensation payments
to NBC that began in 2017 for eleven stations. Adjusted EBITDA excluding
corporate expenses was $684.5 million, which resulted in a margin of
36.0 percent.
FIRST QUARTER 2018 OUTLOOK
In the first quarter, TEGNA expects:
Non-GAAP total company revenue excluding the terminated digital
business to increase 10 to 12 percent year-over-year driven by
Olympics, Super Bowl and subscription revenue growth.
GAAP total company revenue to increase high-single digits
year-over-year.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the
greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations in 39
markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers
across platforms. It is the largest owner of top four affiliates in the
top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television
households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults
on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA
has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including
Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA
delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative
solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized
marketing resource Hatch, and digital marketing services business
(formerly G/O Digital), a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect
with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells
empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers
innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
Certain statements in this press release may be forward looking in
nature or “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks, trends
and uncertainties that could cause actual performance to differ
materially from these forward-looking statements. A number of those
risks, trends and uncertainties are discussed in the company’s SEC
reports, including the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and
quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this
press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk
factors.
TEGNA is not responsible for updating the information contained in this
press release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this
press release by wire services, Internet service providers or other
media.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Continuing Operations
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)
Table No. 1
Three Months Ended Dec. 31,
2017
2016
% Increase (Decrease)
Revenues
$
490,323
$
546,855
(10.3
)
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation
237,153
205,396
15.5
Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses,
exclusive of depreciation
72,751
84,748
(14.2
)
Corporate - General and administrative expenses, exclusive of
depreciation
12,481
14,827
(15.8
)
Depreciation
13,347
12,716
5.0
Amortization of intangible assets
5,398
5,721
(5.6
)
Asset (gain) impairment and facility consolidation charges
(6,657
)
13,184
****
Total
334,473
336,592
(0.6
)
Operating income (a)
155,850
210,263
(25.9
)
Non-operating income (expense):
Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net
11,951
(651
)
****
Interest expense
(48,171
)
(56,551
)
(14.8
)
Other non-operating items (a)
(8,451
)
(7,423
)
13.8
Total
(44,671
)
(64,625
)
(30.9
)
Income before income taxes
111,179
145,638
(23.7
)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(192,101
)
48,133
****
Income from continuing operations
$
303,280
$
97,505
****
Earnings from continuing operations per share:
Basic
$
1.41
$
0.45
****
Diluted
$
1.40
$
0.45
****
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
215,672
214,847
0.4
Diluted
216,431
217,200
(0.4
)
Dividends declared per share
$
0.07
$
0.14
(50.0
)
(a) - In the first quarter of 2017, the company adopted new
accounting guidance that changed the classification of certain
components of net periodic pension and other post-retirement benefit
expense (post-retirement benefit expense). The service cost
component of the post-retirement benefit expense will continue to be
presented as an operating expense while all other components of
post-retirement benefit expense will be presented as non-operating
expense. The prior year period was adjusted to reflect the effects
of applying the new guidance. This resulted in an increase to
operating income in fourth quarter of 2017 and 2016 of $1.8 million
and $1.8 million, respectively. Net income, earnings per share, and
retained earnings were not impacted by the new standard.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Continuing Operations
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)
Table No. 1 (continued)
Year Ended Dec. 31,
2017
2016
% Increase (Decrease)
Revenues
$
1,903,026
$
2,004,088
(5.0
)
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation
933,718
795,454
17.4
Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses,
exclusive of depreciation
287,396
331,028
(13.2
)
Corporate - General and administrative expenses, exclusive of
depreciation
54,943
58,692
(6.4
)
Depreciation
55,068
55,369
(0.5
)
Amortization of intangible assets
21,570
23,263
(7.3
)
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
4,429
32,130
(86.2
)
Total
1,357,124
1,295,936
4.7
Operating income (a)
545,902
708,152
(22.9
)
Non-operating expense:
Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net
10,402
(3,414
)
****
Interest expense
(210,284
)
(231,995
)
(9.4
)
Other non-operating items (a)
(35,304
)
(23,452
)
50.5
Total
(235,186
)
(258,861
)
(9.1
)
Income before income taxes
310,716
449,291
(30.8
)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(137,246
)
140,171
****
Income from continuing operations
$
447,962
$
309,120
44.9
Earnings from continuing operations per share:
Basic
$
2.08
$
1.43
45.5
Diluted
$
2.06
$
1.41
46.1
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
215,587
216,358
(0.4
)
Diluted
217,478
219,681
(1.0
)
Dividends declared per share
$
0.35
$
0.56
(37.5
)
(a) - In the first quarter of 2017, the company adopted new
accounting guidance that changed the classification of certain
components of net periodic pension and other post-retirement benefit
expense (post-retirement benefit expense). The service cost
component of the post-retirement benefit expense will continue to be
presented as an operating expense while all other components of
post-retirement benefit expense will be presented as non-operating
expense. The prior year period was adjusted to reflect the effects
of applying the new guidance. This resulted in an increase to
operating income in the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and
2016 of $6.7 million and $7.6 million, respectively. Net income,
earnings per share, and retained earnings were not impacted by the
new standard.
USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION
The company uses non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures
to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These
non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from,
or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, nor should they be
considered superior to the related GAAP measures, and should be read
together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Also, our
non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of
other companies.
Management and the company’s Board of Directors use the non-GAAP
financial measures for purposes of evaluating business unit and
consolidated company performance. Furthermore, the Executive
Compensation Committee of our Board of Directors uses non-GAAP measures
such as Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, Adjusted
revenues and free cash flow to evaluate management’s performance. The
company, therefore, believes that each of the non-GAAP measures
presented provides useful information to investors and other
stakeholders by allowing them to view our business through the eyes of
management and our Board of Directors, facilitating comparisons of
results across historical periods and focus on the underlying ongoing
operating performance of our business. The company discusses in this
report non-GAAP financial performance measures that exclude from its
reported GAAP results the impact of “special items” consisting of
severance expense, charges related to asset impairment and facility
consolidations, gain on sale and an impairment of equity method
investments, gains/losses related to business disposals, costs
associated with debt repayment, TEGNA Foundation donations, costs
associated with the Cars.com spin-off transaction, and certain tax
benefits associated with the impact of tax reform that was enacted in
December 2017. The company believes that such expenses, charges and
gains are not indicative of normal, ongoing operations. Such items vary
from period to period and are significantly impacted by the timing and
nature of these events. Therefore, while the company may incur or
recognize these types of expenses, charges and gains in the future,
management believes that removing these items for purposes of
calculating the non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a
more focused presentation of the company’s ongoing operating performance.
The company also discusses Adjusted EBITDA (with and without corporate
expenses), non-GAAP financial performance measures that it believes
offer a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The
company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income from continuing operations
before (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) equity income
(losses) in unconsolidated investments, net, (4) other non-operating
items such as spin-off transaction expenses and investment income, (5)
severance expense, (6) facility consolidation charges, (7) impairment
charges, (8) depreciation and (9) amortization. The most directly
comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is Net income from
continuing operations. Users should consider the limitations of using
Adjusted EBITDA, including the fact that this measure does not provide a
complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not
intended to purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of
operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a
measure of liquidity. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to
be a measure of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary
expenditures, as this measure does not consider certain cash
requirements, such as working capital needs, capital expenditures,
contractual commitments, interest payments, tax payments and other debt
service requirements.
The company also considers adjusted revenues to be an important non-GAAP
financial measure. Adjusted revenue is calculated by taking total
company revenues on a GAAP basis and adjusting it to exclude (1)
estimated incremental Olympic and Super Bowl revenue, (2) political
revenues, (3) revenues from a previously sold business (Cofactor), and
(4) revenues associated with a discontinued portion of our Digital
Marketing Services business. These adjustments are made to the company's
reported revenue on a GAAP basis in order to evaluate and assess our
core operations on a comparable basis, and it represents the ongoing
operations of our broadcast business.
This earnings release also discusses free cash flow, a non-GAAP
liquidity measure. Free cash flow is defined as “net cash flow from
operating activities” as reported on the statement of cash flows reduced
by “purchase of property and equipment”. The company believes that free
cash flow is a useful measure for management and investors to evaluate
the level of cash generated by operations and the ability of its
operations to fund investments in new and existing businesses, return
cash to shareholders under the company’s capital program, repay
indebtedness, add to the company’s cash balance, or use in other
discretionary activities. Management uses free cash flow to monitor cash
available for repayment of indebtedness and in its discussions with the
investment community. Like Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow is not
intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management’s
discretionary use.
Tabular reconciliations for all of the non-GAAP financial measures to
the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in
the following tables.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)
Table No. 2
Reconciliations of certain line items impacted by special items to
the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and
presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's condensed
consolidated statements of income follow:
GAAP Measure
Special Items
Non-GAAP Measure
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017
Severance expense
Operating asset impairment and facility consolidation
Net gain on equity method investment
Other non- operating items
Tax reform impact
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017
Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation
$
237,153
$
(550
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
236,603
Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses,
exclusive of depreciation
72,751
(14
)
—
—
—
—
72,737
Corporate - General and administrative expenses, exclusive of
depreciation
12,481
(849
)
—
—
—
—
11,632
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
(6,657
)
—
6,657
—
—
—
—
Operating expenses
334,473
(1,413
)
6,657
—
—
—
339,717
Operating income
155,850
1,413
(6,657
)
—
—
—
150,606
Equity income
11,951
—
—
(14,877
)
—
—
(2,926
)
Other non-operating items
(8,451
)
—
—
—
8,463
—
12
Total non-operating expenses
(44,671
)
—
—
(14,877
)
8,463
—
(51,085
)
Income before income taxes
111,179
1,413
(6,657
)
(14,877
)
8,463
—
99,521
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(192,101
)
545
(2,455
)
720
2,906
221,450
31,065
Net income from continuing operations
303,280
868
(4,202
)
(15,597
)
5,557
(221,450
)
68,456
Net income from continuing operations per share-diluted
$
1.40
$
—
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.07
)
$
0.03
$
(1.02
)
$
0.32
GAAP Measure
Special Items
Non-GAAP Measure
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2016
Severance expense
Operating asset impairment and facility consolidation
Other non- operating items
Special tax benefit
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2016
Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation
$
205,396
$
(377
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
205,019
Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses,
exclusive of depreciation
84,748
(2,299
)
—
—
—
82,449
Corporate - General and administrative expenses, exclusive of
depreciation
14,827
(1,165
)
—
—
—
13,662
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
13,184
—
(13,184
)
—
—
—
Operating expenses
336,592
(3,841
)
(13,184
)
—
—
319,567
Operating income
210,263
3,841
13,184
—
—
227,288
Other non-operating items
(7,423
)
—
—
9,007
1,584
Total non-operating expenses
(64,625
)
—
—
9,007
—
(55,618
)
Income before income taxes
145,638
3,841
13,184
9,007
—
171,670
Provision for income taxes
48,133
1,489
5,111
(8,723
)
3,339
49,349
Net income from continuing operations
97,505
2,352
8,073
17,730
(3,339
)
122,321
Net income from continuing operations per share-diluted
$
0.45
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
0.08
$
(0.02
)
$
0.56
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)
Table No. 2 (continued)
Reconciliations of certain line items impacted by special items to
the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and
presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's condensed
consolidated statements of income follow:
GAAP Measure
Special Items
Non-GAAP Measure
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2017
Severance expense
Operating asset impairment
Net gain on equity method investment
Other non- operating items
Tax reform and other special tax benefits
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2017
Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation
$
933,718
$
(1,072
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
932,646
Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses,
exclusive of depreciation
287,396
(1,485
)
—
—
—
—
285,911
Corporate - General and administrative expenses, exclusive of
depreciation
54,943
(1,909
)
—
—
—
—
53,034
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
4,429
—
(4,429
)
—
—
—
—
Operating expenses
1,357,124
(4,466
)
(4,429
)
—
—
—
1,348,229
Operating income
545,902
4,466
4,429
—
—
—
554,797
Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net
10,402
—
—
(14,877
)
—
—
(4,475
)
Other non-operating items
(35,304
)
—
—
—
40,454
—
5,150
Total non-operating expenses
(235,186
)
—
—
(14,877
)
40,454
—
(209,609
)
Income before income taxes
310,716
4,466
4,429
(14,877
)
40,454
—
345,188
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(137,246
)
1,719
1,649
720
9,827
233,174
109,843
Net income from continuing operations
447,962
2,747
2,780
(15,597
)
30,627
(233,174
)
235,345
Net income from continuing operations per share-diluted
$
2.06
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
(0.07
)
$
0.14
$
(1.07
)
$
1.08
GAAP Measure
Special Items
Non-GAAP Measure
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2016
Severance expense
Operating asset impairment
Equity investment impairment
Other non- operating items
Special tax benefit
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2016
Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation
$
795,454
$
(12,978
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
782,476
Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses,
exclusive of depreciation
331,028
(8,259
)
—
—
—
—
322,769
Corporate - General and administrative expenses, exclusive of
depreciation
58,692
(2,722
)
—
—
—
—
55,970
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
32,130
—
(32,130
)
—
—
—
—
Operating expenses
1,295,936
(23,959
)
(32,130
)
—
—
—
1,239,847
Operating income
708,152
23,959
32,130
—
—
—
764,241
Equity (loss) income in unconsolidated investments, net
(3,414
)
—
—
1,869
—
—
(1,545
)
Other non-operating items
(23,452
)
—
—
—
25,331
1,879
Total non-operating expenses
(258,861
)
—
—
1,869
25,331
—
(231,661
)
Income before income taxes
449,291
23,959
32,130
1,869
25,331
—
532,580
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
140,171
9,288
12,456
725
(4,140
)
3,339
161,839
Net income from continuing operations
309,120
14,671
19,674
1,144
29,471
(3,339
)
370,741
Net income from continuing operations per share-diluted
$
1.41
$
0.07
$
0.09
$
0.01
$
0.13
$
(0.02
)
$
1.69
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars
Table No. 3
Three Months Ended Dec. 31,
2017
2016
% Increase (Decrease)
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP basis)
$
303,280
$
97,505
****
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(192,101
)
48,133
****
Interest expense
48,171
56,551
(14.8
)
Equity (income) loss in unconsolidated investments, net
(11,951
)
651
****
Other non-operating expense
8,451
7,423
13.8
Operating income (GAAP basis)
155,850
210,263
(25.9
)
Severance expense
1,413
3,841
(63.2
)
Asset (gain) impairment and facility consolidation charges
(6,657
)
13,184
****
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP basis)
150,606
227,288
(33.7
)
Depreciation
13,347
12,716
5.0
Amortization of intangible assets
5,398
5,721
(5.6
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)
$
169,351
$
245,725
(31.1
)
Corporate - General and administrative expense, exclusive of
depreciation (non-GAAP basis)
“Free cash flow” is a non-GAAP liquidity measure used in addition to
and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Free cash flow should not be relied upon to the exclusion of similar
GAAP financial measures.
Three Months Ended Dec. 31,
Year Ended Dec. 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net cash flow from operating activities
$
35,028
$
228,666
$
386,211
$
683,429
Purchase of property and equipment
(13,040
)
(26,219
)
(76,886
)
(94,796
)
Free cash flow
$
21,988
$
202,447
$
309,325
$
588,633
Note: The free cash flow numbers presented
in the table above includes Cars.com through the date of its spin-off
(May 31, 2017) and CareerBuilder through the date of its sale (July 31,
2017).