TEGNA Inc. : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced solid results for the second
quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2018:
Total company revenue from continuing operations grew seven percent
year-over-year, at the high end of the guidance range provided last
quarter, driven by subscription revenue growth and higher political
revenue. Adjusted revenue, excluding political advertising and
previously terminated digital businesses, was up five percent
year-over-year.
Subscription revenue was 16 percent higher year-over-year, a $29
million increase, on track to achieve guidance of mid-teens growth in
2018; subscription revenue now comprises 40 percent of total revenue,
up from 37 percent in the second quarter of 2017.
Total paid subscribers were up year-over-year for the first time in
several years fueled by continued growth of OTT subscribers in TEGNA
markets.
Total advertising and marketing services revenue, which excludes
political, declined five percent year-over-year on a GAAP basis, and
three percent on an adjusted basis when revenue from discontinued
marketing services is excluded.
Political revenue of $26 million set a second quarter historical
record.
Premion full year guidance raised from $60 million to $75 million,
excluding incremental political revenue, resulting from growing
customer demand for this first-to-market OTT advertising service.
Total company adjusted EBITDA was $169.6 million.
GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.43.
Non-GAAP* earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were
$0.36, an increase of 24 percent year-over-year.
Free cash flow of $93 million was 18 percent of revenue. In the second
quarter, TEGNA reduced debt by $67 million, resulting in total debt of
$3.2 billion and net leverage of 4.3x. $5.8 million was spent on share
repurchases during the quarter.
Revolving credit agreement of $1.5 billion extended three years to
June 2023 with existing favorable terms and financial covenants.
* See “Use of Non-GAAP Information” below for more details
“Our progress in the quarter gives us confidence that our growth
strategy is on track,” said Dave Lougee, president and chief executive
officer, TEGNA. “Our business mix continues to evolve toward predictable
and profitable subscription-based revenue streams. Contrary to
conventional wisdom, our paid subscriber base is very stable, and in
fact, our total number of paid subscribers were up year-over-year for
the first time in recent years. The bottom line: any lost traditional
subs are being offset by new subscribers from OTT virtual MVPDs. As a
result of this dynamic as well as annual rate increases, subscription
revenues were up double-digits in the quarter. Demand for Premion
continues to accelerate as we open new markets and offer new services.
We are increasing Premion's full year revenue guidance from $60 million
to $75 million, excluding political advertising on Premion.”
SECOND QUARTER KEY METRICS
In analyzing second quarter 2018 results, investors should be reminded
that:
TEGNA’s odd-to even-year results are positively impacted by cyclical
political advertising drivers due to the company’s footprint in states
that tend to see substantial campaign spending.
The second quarter of 2018 is the last quarter of negatively impacted
revenue variances of $6.2 million due to the conclusion of a
transition services agreement with Gannett which ended June 2017.
The following table presents key metrics (in thousands):
Q2 2018 Key Metrics
GAAP
Non-GAAP (b)
Total company revenues
$
524,080
$
498,371
Advertising and marketing services (a)
281,847
281,847
Subscription
209,363
209,363
Political
25,709
—
Other
7,161
7,161
Operating income
154,135
147,809
Net income from continuing operations
92,512
78,393
Earnings from continuing operations per share
$
0.43
$
0.36
Adjusted EBITDA
NA
169,632
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding corporate expense
NA
180,853
Free cash flow
102,855
92,634
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (c)
19.6
%
17.7
%
(a) Includes traditional advertising, digital advertising as well as
revenue from the company's digital marketing services business.
(b) Refer to Tables 2 through 5 for reconciliations to the most directly
comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with
GAAP.
(c) Calculated as a percent of total GAAP revenues in Q2 2018.
OVERVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Total company revenues increased seven percent in the quarter on a GAAP
basis primarily due to a $29 million increase in subscription revenue
and an $18 million increase in political advertising. When excluding the
cyclical political advertising and discontinued digital marketing
services, total company adjusted revenues were up five percent.
Advertising and marketing services revenue on a non-GAAP basis,
excluding discontinued digital marketing services, was three percent
lower in the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2017. On a GAAP
basis, advertising and marketing services revenue declined five percent.
GAAP expenses were up nine percent year-over-year, primarily driven by
higher programming fees and investments in Premion, including the data
management platform. We continue to reinvest the majority of Premion’s
operating income in its growth in order to capitalize on Premion’s first
to market opportunity in the local and regional OTT ad space. The GAAP
operating expense comparison benefited from a gain on the sale of real
estate. Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding the real estate gain,
were up 12 percent (refer to Table 2 for a reconciliation of non-GAAP
operating expenses). Given the upward revision of Premion’s revenue
outlook, we expect our full year Adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the
range of 36 to 38 percent, excluding corporate expenses.
GAAP operating income totaled $154.1 million in the second quarter of
2018. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure detailed in Table 3) totaled
$169.6 million in the quarter and the Adjusted EBITDA margin equaled
32.4 percent. Adjusted EBITDA excluding corporate expenses was $180.9
million which resulted in a margin of 34.5 percent.
Net income from continuing operations was $92.5 million. On a non-GAAP
basis, net income from continuing operations was 24 percent higher
year-over-year and totaled $78.4 million reflecting a lower tax rate.
Special items of $6.3 million impacting operating results for the
quarter included gains related to the sale of real estate in Houston and
FCC spectrum repacking reimbursements, partially offset by an early
lease termination payment. Special items impacting non-operating results
totaled a gain of $11.0 million comprised of equity earnings from
CareerBuilder’s sale of a business unit, partially offset by certain
non-operating expenses and donations to the TEGNA Foundation. Refer to
Table 2 for a reconciliation of results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.
SECOND QUARTER NON-OPERATING AND CASH FLOW ITEMS
Interest expense in the quarter was $49.1 million compared to $54.8
million in the second quarter of 2017. The decline was due primarily to
lower average debt outstanding, partially offset by a slightly higher
average interest rate. Debt outstanding was $3.2 billion and total cash
was $24.5 million at the end of the quarter. Given that 85 percent of
our debt has fixed interest rates, there was a minimal impact from
rising interest rates during the quarter.
Other non-operating expenses were $0.3 million in the quarter compared
to $21.1 million last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to a
decline in transaction costs of $6.8 million and the absence of $9.3
million of impairment charges recognized in 2017. Pension expense was
also $3.1 million lower due to recent strong investment returns achieved.
Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter of 2018 was
$102.9 million. Free cash flow from continuing operations (a non-GAAP
measure - refer to Table 5) was $92.6 million compared to $71.4 million
in the second quarter of 2017. This increase is primarily attributable
to declines in tax payments ($18.7 million), lower interest payments
($9.2 million) and cash dividends received in the second quarter of 2018
of $11.5 million (primarily from CareerBuilder). These increases are
partially offset by declines of approximately $26 million from the
disposition of Cars.com and CareerBuilder which were spun-off and sold,
respectively, during 2017.
During the second quarter, TEGNA repaid $67 million of debt and spent
$5.8 million on share repurchases.
THIRD QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OUTLOOK
In the third quarter, TEGNA expects GAAP total company revenue to
increase mid-teens year-over-year driven by substantially higher
political revenue, subscription revenue growth and innovative
initiatives such as Premion.
UPDATE ON KEY MESSAGES AND STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
Structured Content Innovation process - TEGNA’s disciplined and
intensive Content Innovation process continues to produce tangible
results as TEGNA grows and broadens its offerings to audiences on all
platforms.
Recapturing local news viewers - KUSA in Denver cancelled the
#1 6pm newscast in the market and replaced it with a dramatically
different product, “NEXT with Kyle Clark.” 72 percent of the viewers
in the time period turned over, and “NEXT” is now the #1 newscast in
all of Colorado with Adults 25-54, comprised of many viewers who had
stopped watching local news.
Transforming morning news - A focused transformation effort on
morning newscasts is producing results across TEGNA. An example is in
St. Louis, where KSDK has doubled its share of morning viewers.
Industry-wide recognition for innovation - Won 10 National
Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism, more than any
other company. Six were for overall excellence, but nine were for
excellence in innovation and eight originated from pilot concepts
created by TEGNA innovators.
Announced Facebook Watch series - As part of TEGNA’s
comprehensive voter education plan, partnered with Facebook Watch on a
new digital-first series, “An Imperfect Union.”
Launched DEALBOSS commerce brand - Successfully launched the
DEALBOSS commerce brand across TEGNA’s local stations’ digital and
social platforms and on-air in select markets. DEALBOSS empowers
audiences to be smart, savvy shoppers by providing discounts,
information, reviews and early Amazon Prime deals.
Increased Premion reach and revenue outside of TEGNA’s broadcast
footprint - Premion began piloting partnerships with local media
broadcast groups and other businesses to enable Premion sales in
additional local markets. Premion has now generated revenue in all 50
states.
Premion Data Management Platform (DMP) - Accelerated buildout
of new ancillary business for Premion, leveraging audience data
targeting capabilities for brands and advertisers.
Invested in technology driving Premion growth - Closed a
minority investment in MadHive, a leading advertising and data
technology company pioneering the OTT advertising space. This
investment will further cement Premion’s partnership with MadHive and
drive continued innovation across both companies.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION UPDATE / M&A OUTLOOK
TEGNA follows a disciplined capital allocation strategy focused on
creating value for long-term shareholders. The company’s flexible
investment evaluation process seeks to maximize returns by anticipating
and taking advantage of new opportunities and evolving market conditions.
Structured, repeatable process - TEGNA has abundant and stable
cash flows, which are used to execute value accretive M&A, retire
debt, pay dividends and opportunistically repurchase shares at
attractive prices.
Substantial consolidation opportunitiesin broadcast
industry - With the possible changes in ownership regulations, the
broadcast industry is likely poised for accelerated consolidation and
station ownership changes. TEGNA remains uniquely positioned to
benefit from both vertical and horizontal M&A opportunities due to its
strong station portfolio in attractive markets and its track record of
exceeding acquisition return targets. The company continues to
actively evaluate a broad range of acquisition opportunities that are
EPS and free cash flow accretive within the first 12-18 months.
Proven track record of meeting or exceeding EPS and free cash flow
acquisition criteria - All of TEGNA’s broadcast transactions
(including Belo and London Broadcasting) have exceeded these targets.
For instance, this year’s acquisition of KFMB in San Diego was
immediately free cash flow accretive and will be EPS accretive by the
end of the year, one quarter ahead of schedule.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Continuing Operations
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)
Table No. 1
Quarter ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase (Decrease)
Revenues
$
524,080
$
489,369
7.1
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation
264,294
229,683
15.1
Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses,
exclusive of depreciation
78,933
75,302
4.8
Corporate - General and administrative expenses, exclusive of
depreciation
11,221
14,248
(21.2
)
Depreciation
13,861
13,318
4.1
Amortization of intangible assets
7,962
5,388
47.8
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
(6,326
)
1,350
****
Total
369,945
339,289
9.0
Operating income
154,135
150,080
2.7
Non-operating (expense):
Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net
15,547
(946
)
****
Interest expense
(49,104
)
(54,843
)
(10.5
)
Other non-operating items
(311
)
(21,108
)
(98.5
)
Total
(33,868
)
(76,897
)
(56.0
)
Income before income taxes
120,267
73,183
64.3
Provision for income taxes
27,755
23,913
16.1
Income from continuing operations
$
92,512
$
49,270
87.8
Earnings from continuing operations per share:
Basic
$
0.43
$
0.23
87.0
Diluted
$
0.43
$
0.23
87.0
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
216,342
215,501
0.4
Diluted
216,515
217,812
(0.6
)
Dividends declared per share
$
0.07
$
0.07
—
Table No. 1 (continued)
Six months ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase (Decrease)
Revenues
$
1,026,170
$
948,439
8.2
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation
522,787
461,091
13.4
Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses,
exclusive of depreciation
152,554
143,731
6.1
Corporate - General and administrative expenses, exclusive of
depreciation
23,929
29,581
(19.1
)
Depreciation
27,332
26,535
3.0
Amortization of intangible assets
14,744
10,777
36.8
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
(6,326
)
3,533
****
Total
735,020
675,248
8.9
Operating income
291,150
273,191
6.6
Non-operating (expense):
Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net
14,309
(2,415
)
****
Interest expense
(96,829
)
(110,258
)
(12.2
)
Other non-operating items
(12,791
)
(23,182
)
(44.8
)
Total
(95,311
)
(135,855
)
(29.8
)
Income before income taxes
195,839
137,336
42.6
Provision for income taxes
48,140
43,408
10.9
Income from continuing operations
$
147,699
$
93,928
57.2
Earnings from continuing operations per share:
Basic
$
0.68
$
0.44
54.5
Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.43
58.1
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
216,309
215,404
0.4
Diluted
216,753
217,691
(0.4
)
Dividends declared per share
$
0.14
$
0.21
(33.3
)
USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION
The company uses non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures
to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These
non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from,
or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, nor should they be
considered superior to the related GAAP measures, and should be read
together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Also, our
non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of
other companies.
Management and the company’s Board of Directors use the non-GAAP
financial measures for purposes of evaluating business unit and
consolidated company performance. Furthermore, the Leadership
Development and Compensation Committee of our Board of Directors uses
non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP
EPS, Adjusted revenues and free cash flow to evaluate management’s
performance. The company, therefore, believes that each of the non-GAAP
measures presented provides useful information to investors and other
stakeholders by allowing them to view our business through the eyes of
management and our Board of Directors, facilitating comparisons of
results across historical periods and focus on the underlying ongoing
operating performance of our business. The company discusses in this
report non-GAAP financial performance measures that exclude from its
reported GAAP results the impact of “special items” consisting of
certain non-operating expenses (past and prospective business
acquisition and integration costs), severance expense, items related to
asset impairment and facility consolidations, TEGNA Foundation
donations, costs associated with the Cars.com spin-off transaction, tax
impacts associated with the acquisition of KFMB, and a net gain on
equity method investment. The company believes that such gains, expenses
and charges are not indicative of normal, ongoing operations. Such items
vary from period to period and are significantly impacted by the timing
and nature of these events. Therefore, while the company may incur or
recognize these types of gains, expenses and charges in the future,
management believes that removing these items for purposes of
calculating the non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a
more focused presentation of the company’s ongoing operating performance.
The company also discusses Adjusted EBITDA (with and without corporate
expenses), non-GAAP financial performance measures that it believes
offer a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The
company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income from continuing operations
before (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) equity income
(losses) in unconsolidated investments, net, (4) other non-operating
items such as corporate transaction expenses (such as business
acquisition and disposition costs) and investment income, (5) severance
expense, (6) facility consolidation charges, (7) impairment charges, (8)
depreciation and (9) amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP
financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is Net income from continuing
operations. Users should consider the limitations of using Adjusted
EBITDA, including the fact that this measure does not provide a complete
measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to
purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating
performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of
liquidity. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a
measure of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary
expenditures, as this measure does not consider certain cash
requirements, such as working capital needs, capital expenditures,
contractual commitments, interest payments, tax payments and other debt
service requirements.
The company also considers adjusted revenues to be an important non-GAAP
financial measure. Adjusted revenue is calculated by taking total
company revenues on a GAAP basis and adjusting it to exclude (1)
estimated net incremental Olympic and Super Bowl revenue, (2) Political
revenues, and (3) revenues associated with a discontinued portion of our
DMS business. These adjustments are made to the company's reported
revenue on a GAAP basis in order to evaluate and assess our core
operations on a comparable basis, and it represents the ongoing
operations of our broadcast business.
This earnings release also discusses free cash flow, a non-GAAP
liquidity measure. Free cash flow is defined as “net cash flow from
operating activities” as reported on the statement of cash flows reduced
by “purchase of property and equipment”. The company believes that free
cash flow is a useful measure for management and investors to evaluate
the level of cash generated by operations and the ability of its
operations to fund investments in new and existing businesses, return
cash to shareholders under the company’s capital program, repay
indebtedness, add to the company’s cash balance, or use in other
discretionary activities. Management uses free cash flow to monitor cash
available for repayment of indebtedness and in discussions with the
investment community. Like Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow is not
intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management’s
discretionary use.
Tabular reconciliations for all of the non-GAAP financial measures to
the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in
the following tables.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)
Table No. 2
Reconciliations of certain line items impacted by special items to
the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and
presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's consolidated
statements of income follow:
GAAP
Measure
Special Items
Non-GAAP
Measure
Quarter
ended
June 30,
2018
Operating
asset
impairment
and facility
consolidation
Other non-
operating
items
Net gain
on equity
method
investment
Quarter
ended
June 30,
2018
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
$
(6,326
)
$
6,326
$
—
$
—
$
—
Operating expenses
369,945
6,326
—
—
376,271
Operating income
154,135
(6,326
)
—
—
147,809
Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net
15,547
—
—
(16,758
)
(1,211
)
Other non-operating items
(311
)
—
5,722
—
5,411
Total non-operating expenses
(33,868
)
—
5,722
(16,758
)
(44,904
)
Income before income taxes
120,267
(6,326
)
5,722
(16,758
)
102,905
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
27,755
2
971
(4,216
)
24,512
Net income from continuing operations
92,512
(6,328
)
4,751
(12,542
)
78,393
Net income from continuing operations per share-diluted (a)
$
0.43
$
(0.03
)
$
0.03
$
(0.06
)
$
0.36
(a) - Per share amounts do not sum due to rounding.
GAAP
Measure
Special Items
Non-GAAP
Measure
Quarter
ended
June 30,
2017
Severance
expense
Operating
asset
impairment
and facility
consolidation
Other non-
operating
items
Special tax
benefit
Quarter
ended
June 30,
2017
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
$
1,350
$
—
$
(1,350
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
Operating expenses
339,289
(1,354
)
(1,350
)
—
—
336,585
Operating income
150,080
1,354
1,350
—
—
152,784
Other non-operating items
(21,108
)
—
—
19,754
—
(1,354
)
Total non-operating expenses
(76,897
)
—
—
19,754
—
(57,143
)
Income before income taxes
73,183
1,354
1,350
19,754
—
95,641
Provision for income taxes
23,913
523
522
3,942
3,637
32,537
Net income from continuing operations
49,270
831
828
15,812
(3,637
)
63,104
Net income from continuing operations per share-diluted (a)
$
0.23
$
—
$
—
$
0.07
$
(0.02
)
$
0.29
(a) - Per share amounts do not sum due to rounding.
Table No. 2 (continued)
Reconciliations of certain line items impacted by special items to
the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and
presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's condensed
consolidated statements of income follow:
GAAP
Measure
Special Items
Non-GAAP
Measure
Six months
ended
June 30,
2018
Operating
asset
impairment
and facility
consolidation
Pension
lump-sum
payment
charge
Other non-
operating
items
Net gain
on equity
method
investment
Six months
ended
June 30,
2018
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
$
(6,326
)
$
6,326
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Operating expenses
735,020
6,326
—
—
—
741,346
Operating income
291,150
(6,326
)
—
—
—
284,824
Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net
14,309
—
—
—
(16,758
)
(2,449
)
Other non-operating items
(12,791
)
—
6,300
15,184
—
8,693
Total non-operating expenses
(95,311
)
—
6,300
15,184
(16,758
)
(90,585
)
Income before income taxes
195,839
(6,326
)
6,300
15,184
(16,758
)
194,239
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
48,140
2
1,608
(472
)
(4,216
)
45,062
Net income from continuing operations
147,699
(6,328
)
4,692
15,656
(12,542
)
149,177
Net income from continuing operations per share-diluted (a)
$
0.68
$
(0.03
)
$
0.02
$
0.07
$
(0.06
)
$
0.69
(a) - Per share amounts do not sum due to rounding.
GAAP
Measure
Special Items
Non-GAAP
Measure
Six months
ended
June 30,
2017
Severance
expense
Operating
asset
impairment
and facility
consolidation
Other non-
operating
items
Special tax
benefit
Six months
ended
June 30,
2017
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
$
3,533
$
—
$
(3,533
)
$
—
$
—
$
—
Operating expenses
675,248
(3,053
)
(3,533
)
—
—
668,662
Operating income
273,191
3,053
3,533
—
—
279,777
Other non-operating items
(23,182
)
—
—
29,303
—
6,121
Total non-operating expenses
(135,855
)
—
—
29,303
—
(106,552
)
Income before income taxes
137,336
3,053
3,533
29,303
—
173,225
Provision for income taxes
43,408
1,174
1,325
6,292
3,637
55,836
Net income from continuing operations
93,928
1,879
2,208
23,011
(3,637
)
117,389
Net income from continuing operations per share-diluted
$
0.43
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.11
$
(0.02
)
$
0.54
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars
Table No. 3
Quarter ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase (Decrease)
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP basis)
$
92,512
$
49,270
87.8
Provision for income taxes
27,755
23,913
16.1
Interest expense
49,104
54,843
(10.5
)
Equity (income) loss in unconsolidated investments, net
(15,547
)
946
****
Other non-operating items
311
21,108
(98.5
)
Operating income (GAAP basis)
154,135
150,080
2.7
Severance expense
—
1,354
(100.0
)
Asset impairment and facility consolidation charges
(6,326
)
1,350
****
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP basis)
147,809
152,784
(3.3
)
Depreciation
13,861
13,318
4.1
Amortization of intangible assets
7,962
5,388
47.8
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP basis)
$
169,632
$
171,490
(1.1
)
Corporate - General and administrative expense, exclusive of
depreciation (non-GAAP basis)
Reconciliations of adjusted revenues to our revenues presented in
accordance with GAAP on our Consolidated Statements of Income are
presented below (in thousands):
Quarter ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase (Decrease)
Advertising and marketing services (a)
$
281,847
$
296,346
(4.9
%)
Subscription
209,363
180,343
16.1
%
Political
25,709
7,446
****
Other
7,161
5,234
36.8
%
Total company revenues (GAAP basis)
$
524,080
$
489,369
7.1
%
Factor impacting comparisons:
Discontinued digital marketing services
—
(6,172
)
(100.0
%)
Political
(25,709
)
(7,446
)
****
Total company revenues (Non-GAAP basis)
$
498,371
$
475,751
4.8
%
(a) Includes traditional advertising, digital advertising as well as
revenue from the company's digital marketing services business.
Quarter ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase (Decrease)
Advertising and marketing services (GAAP basis)
$
281,847
$
296,346
(4.9
%)
Discontinued digital marketing services
—
(6,172
)
(100.0
%)
Subtotal advertising and marketing services (Non-GAAP basis)
$
281,847
$
290,174
(2.9
%)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars
Table No. 5
“Free cash flow” is a non-GAAP liquidity measure used in addition to
and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Free cash flow should not be relied upon to the exclusion of similar
GAAP financial measures.
Quarter ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net cash flow from operating activities
$
102,855
$
103,107
$
154,041
$
243,024
Purchase of property and equipment
(10,221
)
(31,744
)
(20,864
)
(49,703
)
Free cash flow
$
92,634
$
71,363
$
133,177
$
193,321
Note: The 2017 free cash flow numbers
presented in the table above includes Cars.com and CareerBuilder
which were spun-off and sold, respectively, during 2017.