TEIJIN LTD (3401)

TEIJIN LTD (3401)
My previous session
News Summary

Teijin : Continental Structural Plastics Adds Compounding Capabilities in France

07/31/2018 | 04:41am CEST

Auburn Hills, Michigan, July31, 2018 ---Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a Teijin Group Company, today announced it will be installing a sheet molding compound (SMC) line at its facility in Pouancé, France, to support the need for its industry-leading composite formulations in Europe. CSP will invest approximately €5.1 million ($6 million) to establish the SMC line.

CSP is currently the largest compounder of SMC in North America, with current SMC volumes exceeding 84,000 U.S. tons annually. The installation of this SMC line in France will be used to further develop the company's wide range of proprietary, advanced composite products, including low-volatile organic compounds (VOC) formulas currently under development to meet European market regulations. The line will be capable of producing SMCs made with both glass and carbon fibers.

'The addition of this SMC line to the Pouancé facility is an important step in our European growth plans,' said Philippe Bonte, president, CSP Europe. 'It will enable us to provide full-service capabilities to our customers here, as well as provide us with an opportunity to further enhance our already significant materials R&D efforts in Europe.'

The Teijin Group is leveraging its lightweight, strong, high-performance materials and integrated composite technologies as one of the key focuses of the transformation strategies for the group's medium-term management plan, under which the company aims to expand business with a view to becoming a supplier of multi-material components.

The CSP Pouancé facility is an innovative, rapid development center for lightweighting technologies including carbon fiber resin transfer molding (RTM), Class A RTM and thermoplastic composites. The 12,000 square-meter (130,000 square-feet) facility was purchased by CSP in 2013.

The SMC line is expected to be commercially ready to produce SMC by the third quarter of 2019.

About Continental Structural Plastics
CSP, a Teijin Group company, has provided leading-edge technologies in lightweight materials and composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support, and holds multiple patents covering materials development and manufacturing processes in composite materials formulation, design and manufacturing technologies. The company has operations on three continents and more than 3,900 employees.

About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Press Contact
Continental Structural Plastics
Kim Zitny
+1 248-535-6944
[email protected]

Corporate Communications
Teijin Limited
[email protected]

Information in the press releases is current on the date of the announcement.
It is subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Teijin Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 02:41:02 UTC
