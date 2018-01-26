Tele2 AB: Fourth Quarter 2017 Result Presentation

The hosts of the presentation are Allison Kirkby, CEO, Lars Nordmark, CFO, and Erik Strandin Pers, Head of Investor Relations.

Tele2 AB will announce its financial results for Q4 2017 at 07:00 am CET (06:00 am GMT/01:00 am EST) on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Tele2 will host a presentation with the possibility to join through a conference call, for the global financial community at 10:00 am CET (09:00 am GMT/04:00 am EST) on Friday, February 2, 2018. The presentation will be held in English and also made available as a webcast on Tele2's website: www.tele2.com

Dial-in information:

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the conference call to register your attendance. Ask for Tele2 Q4 Interim Report 2017.

Dial-in numbers:

SE: +46 (0)8 5065 3942

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9412

US: +1 323-794-2093

For more information, please contact:

Angelica Gustafsson, Head of Public Relations, Tele2 AB, Phone: +46 704 26 41 42

Erik Strandin Pers, Head of Investor Relations, Tele2 AB, Phone: +46 733 41 41 88



