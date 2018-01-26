Log in
News Summary

Tele2 AB: Fourth Quarter 2017 Result Presentation

01/26/2018 | 08:19am CET

The hosts of the presentation are Allison Kirkby, CEO, Lars Nordmark, CFO, and Erik Strandin Pers, Head of Investor Relations.

Tele2 AB will announce its financial results for Q4 2017 at 07:00 am CET (06:00 am GMT/01:00 am EST) on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Tele2 will host a presentation with the possibility to join through a conference call, for the global financial community at 10:00 am CET (09:00 am GMT/04:00 am EST) on Friday, February 2, 2018. The presentation will be held in English and also made available as a webcast on Tele2's website: www.tele2.com

Dial-in information:
To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the conference call to register your attendance. Ask for Tele2 Q4 Interim Report 2017.

Dial-in numbers:
SE: +46 (0)8 5065 3942
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9412
US: +1 323-794-2093

For more information, please contact:
Angelica Gustafsson, Head of Public Relations, Tele2 AB, Phone: +46 704 26 41 42
Erik Strandin Pers, Head of Investor Relations, Tele2 AB, Phone: +46 733 41 41 88

TELE2'S MISSION IS TO FEARLESSLY LIBERATE PEOPLE TO LIVE A MORE CONNECTED LIFE. We believe the connected life is a better life, and so our aim is to make connectivity increasingly accessible to our customers, no matter where or when they need it. Ever since Jan Stenbeck founded the company in 1993, it has been a tough challenger to the former government monopolies and other established providers. Tele2 offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, content services and global IoT solutions. Every day our 17 million customers across 8 countries enjoy a fast and wireless experience through our award winning networks. Tele2 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm since 1996. In 2016, Tele2 had net sales of SEK 28 billion and reported an operating profit (EBITDA) of SEK 5.3 billion. For definitions of measures, please see the last pages of the Annual Report 2016. Follow @Tele2group on Twitter for the latest updates.

TELE2 AB published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:09:13 UTC.

