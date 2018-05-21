Log in
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY
Telecom Egypt : Signature of SPA for the acquisition of MENA Cable

05/21/2018 | 08:15am CEST
Telecom Egypt announces that its 50% owned subsidiary, Egyptian International Submarine Cables Company (EISCC), has executed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding S.A.E ('OTMT) for the purchase of OTMT's shareholding of its subsidiary Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable ('MENA') for a total value of USD 90 million. The transaction aims to be concluded in 60 days, after the fulfillment of all conditions precedents.

Telecom Egypt had previously announced on 10 May 2018 that its board of directors approved the acquisition MENA Cable by its subsidiary EISCC with a total enterprise value of USD 90 million to be financed through a shareholder loan from Telecom Egypt.

EISCC's financial advisors included KPMG and First Capital Financial Advisory, while Al Tamimi & Co and ALC Law Office were the legal advisors and Metel ICT the technical advisor.

The decision to acquire MENA Cable comes in line with Telecom Egypt's strategy to:

- achieve a short-term return from this investment.
- preserve the revenue stream of the submarine cable systems.

MENA Cable is licensed in Egypt and Italy to operate a submarine telecommunications system connecting Europe to the Middle East and South East Asia.

Ahmed El Beheiry, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented:
We are pleased to have concluded the SPA with OTMT. As earlier communicated, the decision to acquire MENA Cable is one of the most important steps towards implementing the company's strategic plan to ensure the sustainability of submarine cable revenues and reinforce the contribution of the USD revenue stream. The new cable will add to Telecom Egypt's network of submarine cables fortifying TE's network offering to the maximum number of routes between India and Europe as well as add a new gateway to Europe through Italy.

Disclaimer

Telecom Egypt Company SAE published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:14:09 UTC
Financials ( EGP)
Sales 2018 18 795 M
EBIT 2018 2 596 M
Net income 2018 3 327 M
Debt 2018 8 094 M
Yield 2018 6,61%
P/E ratio 2018 10,31
P/E ratio 2019 8,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 24 451 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,0  EGP
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ahmed Mohamed Hamdy El-Behery Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Maged Ibrahim Osman Chairman
Mohamed Hassan Shamroukh Gomaa Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Antar Kandil Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Yasser Rashwan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY1 382
STARHUB LTD.-23.86%2 816
NETLINK NBN TRUST--.--%2 383
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY-9.17%1 548
TELE COLUMBUS AG-32.00%982
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC13.80%908
