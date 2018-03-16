Log in
TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
Elliott Sets Out Its Telecom Italia Goals in Shareholder Letter

03/16/2018 | 09:54am CET

By Sarah Sloat

Activist fund Elliott Advisors' push for management changes at Telecom Italia is motivated by the company's strategic missteps, poor share performance and corporate conflicts of interest, the fund wrote in a letter to shareholders Friday.

On Thursday, Telecom Italia said the fund proposed replacing six board members in a shake-up that would remove managers nominated by Vivendi, including Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine.

According to Elliott Advisors, the U.K. arm of Elliott Management, it currently holds more than 5% in ordinary shares of Telecom Italia, comprising financial instruments and a direct stake of more than 3%.

"Poor stewardship under the Vivendi-controlled board has resulted in deeply troubling corporate-governance issues, a valuation discount and strategic failures," Elliott said, calling share-price underperformance "profound and persistent."

In addition to replacing board members installed by Vivendi, which holds almost 24% of Telecom Italia, Elliott wants the Italian company to sell part of its network operation NetCo, dispose or sell part of subsea cable unit Sparkle, reduce leverage and resume dividend payments.

"Telecom Italia is uniquely positioned in the Italian market and operates an outstanding collection of assets that, if properly managed, should produce substantial, consistent returns for its shareholders while providing a vital, high quality public service," Elliott said.

Elliott proposed the new board appointments as part of the agenda for Telecom Italia's shareholders meeting, set for April 24.

Write to Sarah Sloat at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : Telecom Italia, Vivendi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIVENDI -0.73% 21.63 Real-time Quote.-5.40%
VIVENDI SA (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 496 M
EBIT 2018 4 183 M
Net income 2018 1 612 M
Debt 2018 25 336 M
Yield 2018 0,36%
P/E ratio 2018 10,61
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 15 965 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | TIT | IT0003497168 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 0,99 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amos Genish Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arnaud Nicolas de Puyfontaine Executive Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Lucia Calvosa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA8.70%20 199
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.46%198 467
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.27%98 755
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-11.32%77 191
TELEFONICA-0.71%51 660
ORANGE-3.45%46 004
