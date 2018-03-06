Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Telecom Italia : Activist Elliott building fresh stake in Telecom Italia - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 12:36am CET
Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management is building a stake in Italian telecom operator Telecom Italia (>> Telecom Italia) (TIM) to counter how its largest investor Vivendi SA (>> Vivendi) is running the company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management is building a stake in Italian telecom operator Telecom Italia (TIM) to counter how its largest investor Vivendi is running the company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Elliott is considering nominating directors to Telecom Italia's board and will also push for other changes at the company, Bloomberg said. https://bloom.bg/2I4cgL6

The hedge fund is concerned about the telecom operator's stock slump and business performance since Vivendi took majority control of the company's board in 2016, Bloomberg added.

French media group Vivendi, TIM's top shareholder with a 24 percent stake, in 2017 agreed to sell the phone group's 70 percent stake in Persidera to win antitrust approval for its plan to gain de facto control of TIM.

Elliott Management declined to comment and Telecom Italia was not immediately available outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Stocks treated in this article : Vivendi, Telecom Italia
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIVENDI 0.88% 20.53 Real-time Quote.-9.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
12:36aTELECOM ITALIA : Activist Elliott building fresh stake in Telecom Italia - Bloom..
RE
03/05ORANGE : Telecoms Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
03/05Italy's GEDI rejects offer for its stake in Telecom Italia unit Persidera
RE
03/05Telecom Italia Still Controls Selling Process of Persidera Stake
DJ
03/03TELECOM ITALIA : EU, lawmakers strike deal to open up spectrum for 5G
AQ
03/02Raiway - F2i won't extend offer for Persidera past Friday - sources
RE
03/02TELECOM ITALIA SPA : annual earnings release
02/28TELECOM ITALIA : Qualcomm Expand 5G Cooperation
DJ
02/27FACTBOX - Vivendi's 5 billion euro bet on Italy
RE
02/27Vivendi row with Mediaset drags on as rivals push ahead with deals
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23REUTERS : TI/Canal Plus JV struggling but not dead 
02/23Telecom Italia approves bid for Persidera stake, with new offer queuing up 
02/21Italy expands competition probe into Telecom Italia 
02/12Telecom Italia landline spin-off targeting easier rival access 
01/26TELECOM ITALIA CHAIRMAN : Appealing to Italy as 'technical move' 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 19 650 M
EBIT 2017 4 050 M
Net income 2017 1 434 M
Debt 2017 26 472 M
Yield 2017 0,40%
P/E ratio 2017 10,70
P/E ratio 2018 9,66
EV / Sales 2017 2,10x
EV / Sales 2018 2,05x
Capitalization 14 744 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | TIT | IT0003497168 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 0,97 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amos Genish Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arnaud Nicolas de Puyfontaine Executive Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Lucia Calvosa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA0.57%18 160
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.82%196 874
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.60%97 164
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-12.98%75 508
TELEFONICA-3.61%50 087
ORANGE-5.08%45 018
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.