Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA (TIT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under three-year digital push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2018 | 01:17am CET
Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (>> Telecom Italia) on Tuesday pledged to accelerate cash flow generation, increase shareholder returns and become a more digital player in the first three-year business plan under new Chief Executive Amos Genish.

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia on Tuesday pledged to accelerate cash flow generation, increase shareholder returns and become a more digital player in the first three-year business plan under new Chief Executive Amos Genish.

With the 2018-20 plan, Italy's biggest phone group seeks to convince investors it can reverse years of sluggish share price performance and face off new rivals that are appearing in both broadband and mobile. TIM last paid a dividend on ordinary shares five years ago.

Under its "DigiTIM" strategy, TIM plans to digitise more processes. It will offer more video, music and gaming content to gain broadband customers and grow its ICT and cloud businesses.

The group will invest 9 billion euros (8.07 billion pounds) in Italy over the next three years, and around 12 billion reais (2.69 billion pounds) in its only foreign business in Brazil, mainly to boost ultrafast broadband growth.

The heavily indebted company has come under pressure in recent years after French media group Vivendi became its top investor and started calling the shots at the former state phone monopoly. Vivendi eventually appointed two-thirds of TIM's board and named its own CEO as TIM's executive chairman.

The French group's influence has raised concerns among politicians in Rome, while other investors have grown increasingly impatient, especially after Vivendi ousted two of TIM's chief executives since becoming a shareholder in 2015.

Earlier on Tuesday activist investor Elliott Advisors said it had built a stake in TIM in a move that could challenge the way Vivendi runs the company.

The appointment of Genish, a favourite of Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore, left some investors guessing what is Vivendi's ultimate aim for the company: use it as a pillar of its plan to create a southern European media empire or as an asset to trade in the next wave of mergers in European telecoms.

In his plan Genish made no reference to any asset sales, saying TIM's Brazilian unit and Italian subsidiaries INWIT and Sparkle would support the company's growth to 2020.

TIM expects to generate a total of up to 4.5 billion euros in equity free cash flow over the three years.

Its net debt to EBTIDA ratio is seen at around 2.7 times this year and expected to decrease in the following two years. It had previously guided for the ratio to fall below 2.7 times by the end of 2018.

TIM said domestic revenues would remain broadly stable over the life of the plan, while core earnings would grow at a low single digit rate on average between 2017-2020.

For 2017, TIM said group revenues rose 4.2 percent to 19.8 billion euros, in line with expectations.

Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2.6 percent to 7.79 billion euros, below an analysts' forecast of 8.34 billion, mainly due to one-off charges related to planned staff reductions as part of the new business plan but booked in the last quarter.

($1 = 0.8053 euros)

($1 = 3.2094 reais)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Stocks treated in this article : Vivendi, Telecom Italia, TIM Participacoes SA
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TIM PARTICIPACOES SA 0.00% 14.06 End-of-day quote.8.02%
VIVENDI 0.19% 20.57 Real-time Quote.-8.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELECOM ITALIA
01:17aTelecom Italia promises higher investor returns under three-year digital push
RE
03/06TELECOM ITALIA : Elliott Has Telecom Italia Stake; May Seek to Replace Board Mem..
DJ
03/06TELECOM ITALIA : Elliott Management Builds Stake in Telecom Italia -Bloomberg
DJ
03/06TELECOM ITALIA : Activist Elliott building fresh stake in Telecom Italia - Bloom..
RE
03/05ORANGE : Telecoms Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
03/05Italy's GEDI rejects offer for its stake in Telecom Italia unit Persidera
RE
03/05Telecom Italia Still Controls Selling Process of Persidera Stake
DJ
03/03TELECOM ITALIA : EU, lawmakers strike deal to open up spectrum for 5G
AQ
03/02Raiway - F2i won't extend offer for Persidera past Friday - sources
RE
03/02TELECOM ITALIA SPA : annual earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23REUTERS : TI/Canal Plus JV struggling but not dead 
02/23Telecom Italia approves bid for Persidera stake, with new offer queuing up 
02/21Italy expands competition probe into Telecom Italia 
02/12Telecom Italia landline spin-off targeting easier rival access 
01/26TELECOM ITALIA CHAIRMAN : Appealing to Italy as 'technical move' 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 19 653 M
EBIT 2017 4 050 M
Net income 2017 1 431 M
Debt 2017 26 440 M
Yield 2017 0,40%
P/E ratio 2017 10,77
P/E ratio 2018 9,72
EV / Sales 2017 2,10x
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
Capitalization 14 910 M
Chart TELECOM ITALIA
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia Technical Analysis Chart | TIT | IT0003497168 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 0,97 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amos Genish Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arnaud Nicolas de Puyfontaine Executive Chairman
Piergiorgio Peluso CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Roberto Mazzilli Head-Information Technology & Security Compliance
Lucia Calvosa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA1.15%18 402
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.82%198 710
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.18%98 312
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-12.98%76 748
TELEFONICA-3.61%50 810
ORANGE-4.08%45 585
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.