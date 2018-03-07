Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under three-year digital push

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia on Tuesday pledged to accelerate cash flow generation, increase shareholder returns and become a more digital player in the first three-year business plan under new Chief Executive Amos Genish.

With the 2018-20 plan, Italy's biggest phone group seeks to convince investors it can reverse years of sluggish share price performance and face off new rivals that are appearing in both broadband and mobile. TIM last paid a dividend on ordinary shares five years ago.

Under its "DigiTIM" strategy, TIM plans to digitise more processes. It will offer more video, music and gaming content to gain broadband customers and grow its ICT and cloud businesses.

The group will invest 9 billion euros (8.07 billion pounds) in Italy over the next three years, and around 12 billion reais (2.69 billion pounds) in its only foreign business in Brazil, mainly to boost ultrafast broadband growth.

The heavily indebted company has come under pressure in recent years after French media group Vivendi became its top investor and started calling the shots at the former state phone monopoly. Vivendi eventually appointed two-thirds of TIM's board and named its own CEO as TIM's executive chairman.

The French group's influence has raised concerns among politicians in Rome, while other investors have grown increasingly impatient, especially after Vivendi ousted two of TIM's chief executives since becoming a shareholder in 2015.

Earlier on Tuesday activist investor Elliott Advisors said it had built a stake in TIM in a move that could challenge the way Vivendi runs the company.

The appointment of Genish, a favourite of Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore, left some investors guessing what is Vivendi's ultimate aim for the company: use it as a pillar of its plan to create a southern European media empire or as an asset to trade in the next wave of mergers in European telecoms.

In his plan Genish made no reference to any asset sales, saying TIM's Brazilian unit and Italian subsidiaries INWIT and Sparkle would support the company's growth to 2020.

TIM expects to generate a total of up to 4.5 billion euros in equity free cash flow over the three years.

Its net debt to EBTIDA ratio is seen at around 2.7 times this year and expected to decrease in the following two years. It had previously guided for the ratio to fall below 2.7 times by the end of 2018.

TIM said domestic revenues would remain broadly stable over the life of the plan, while core earnings would grow at a low single digit rate on average between 2017-2020.

For 2017, TIM said group revenues rose 4.2 percent to 19.8 billion euros, in line with expectations.

Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2.6 percent to 7.79 billion euros, below an analysts' forecast of 8.34 billion, mainly due to one-off charges related to planned staff reductions as part of the new business plan but booked in the last quarter.

($1 = 0.8053 euros)

($1 = 3.2094 reais)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)