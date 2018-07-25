Log in
TELECOM PLUS PLC
Telecom plus : Transaction in Own Shares - 25 July 2018

07/25/2018 | 10:59am CEST

Telecom Plus PLC

Transaction in Own Shares

25 July 2018

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) ("Telecom Plus" or the "Company"), which supplies a wide range of utility services to both residential and business customers, announces that it has purchased (through Peel Hunt LLP acting as the Company's broker) the following number of its shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares.

The purchases were made pursuant to the £4.7m buy-back programme announced on 19

June 2018.

Date of purchase:

24 July 2018

Number of shares purchased (aggregated volume):

3,906

Highest price paid per share (pence):

1072 pence

Lowest price paid per share (pence):

1072 pence

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):

1072 pence

Following these transactions the buy-back programme is now complete.

Following the purchase of these shares, Telecom Plus holds 482,276 ordinary shares as treasury shares and the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held as treasury shares) consists of 78,039,186 shares. All of the shares have equal voting rights. This figure 78,039,186 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by Peel Hunt on the Company's behalf is set out in the schedule below.

For further information:

Telecom Plus PLC Tel : +44 (0)208 955 5000 David Baxter

Peel Hunt LLP Tel : +44 (0)207 418 8900 Dan Webster

George Sellar

3906

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

Time of transaction

Trading venue

10:15:04

LSE

(pence per share) 1072

Disclaimer

Telecom Plus plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 08:58:08 UTC
