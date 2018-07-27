Log in
Telefonica : Significant event dated July 27th, 2018

07/27/2018 | 01:52pm CEST

TELEFÓNICA, S.A. in accordance with the provisions of Article 228 of the Securities Market Act, hereby issues the following

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

Today, TELEFÓNICA, S.A. ("Telefónica") has transferred to a company of the Pontegadea Group ("Pontegadea") 16.65% of the share capital of the Telefónica´s subsidiary Pontel Participaciones, S.L. ("Pontel") that owns 60% of the share capital of the company Telxius Telecom, S.A. ("Telxius"), for an amount of 378.8 million euros, which entails a price of 15.2 euros per share of Telxius.

This participation of 16.65% in the capital stock of Pontel is equivalent, in economic terms, to an indirect participation of 9.99% in the share capital of Telxius.

Likewise, Telefónica, Pontegadea and Pontel have entered into a shareholders' agreement that regulates the relationship of Telefónica and Pontegadea as shareholders in Pontel, consistent with the shareholders' agreement among Telefónica, Taurus Bidco S.à.r.l. (KKR) and Telxius.

This transaction will not have an impact on the consolidated results of the Telefónica Group as it consists on the sale of a minority interest, with Telefónica retaining control over Pontel and Telxius.

This transaction is part of the Telefónica Group's asset portfolio management policy, based on a strategy of value creation, optimization of the return on capital and strategic positioning. It also complements the objective of organically reducing debt and strengthening the balance sheet in a growing cash flow scenario, which allows us to maintain a sustainable shareholder remuneration.

Madrid, July 27, 2018.

SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION -MADRID-

Gran Vía, 28 - 9ª Planta - 28013 Madrid

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 11:51:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 49 774 M
EBIT 2018 6 939 M
Net income 2018 3 583 M
Debt 2018 45 751 M
Yield 2018 5,26%
P/E ratio 2018 10,95
P/E ratio 2019 9,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,69x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 38 271 M
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA-6.10%44 570
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.31%210 355
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.16%96 456
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.29%75 553
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 666
ORANGE-1.21%43 308
