Telefonica Brasil : Acceleration of Data Revenues and efficiency in Costs and Investments drives substantial EBITDA growth and robust cash generation for VIVO in 2017

Net Operating Revenues 11,033.6 1.5 43,206.8 1.6 Net Operating Service Revenues 10,736.2 1.3 42,136.4 2.0 Net Mobile Service Revenues 6,552,7 3.8 25,387.9 4.3 Net Fixed Revenues 4,183.6 (2.3) 16,748.5 (1.3) Net Handset Revenues 297.3 7.4 1,070.5 (10.5) Recurring Operating Costs 7,088.0 (1.5) (28,542.0) (1.1) Recurring EBITDA 3,945.6 7.3 14,664.8 7.3 Recurring EBITDA Margin % 35.8 2.0 p.p. 33.9% 1.8 p.p. Net Income 1,517.0 24.9 4,608.8 12.8









Total Accesses (thousand) 97,797 0.7



Mobile accesses 74,940 1.6



Fixed accesses 22,857 (2.1)





Mobile Market share expansion, reaching 31.7% in December 2017 (+1.5 p.p. y-o-y).

Mobile ARPU recorded y-o-y growth of 2.2% in 4Q17, fueled by a higher share of postpaid clients in the mix and increased data usage. Data ARPU grew 23.1% y-o-y in 4Q17, corresponding to 75.0% of total ARPU.

Broadband accesses totaled 7.5 million customers in 4Q17 (+1.9% y-o-y), with FTTx1 connections already accounting for 61.1% of the base after a y-o-y growth of 9.5%. Broadband ARPU increased 20.5% in 4Q17 over 4Q16, influenced by the evolution of the ultra-broadband customer base.

Net Operating Service Revenues grew 1.3% in 4Q17 over 4Q16 (3.5% up y-o-y excluding regulatory effects). In 2017, Net Operating Service Revenues climbed 2.0% y-o-y.

Mobile Service Revenues rose 3.8% y-o-y in 4Q17. Excluding the effect from MTR reductions in 2017, this line would have increased 6.7% over 4Q16. Data and Digital Service Revenues increased 25.0% y-o-y in 4Q17, accounting for 75.0% of Mobile Service Revenues.

Recurring Operating Costs fell 1.5% in 4Q17 versus 4Q16 (LTM IPCA +2.9%), demonstrating the continued efforts and focus on the pursuit of efficiencies and end-to-end digitalization.

Recurring EBITDA totaled R$3.9 billion in 4Q17, 7.3% up on 4Q16, yielding an EBITDA margin of 35.8% (+2.0 p.p. y-o-y), fueled by the acceleration of Mobile Service Revenues and efficiency measures adopted by the Company. In 2017, recurring EBITDA totaled R$14.7 billion (+7.3% y-o-y), accompanied by a recurring EBITDA margin of 33.9%.

CAPEX amounted to R$2.7 billion in 4Q17. In 2017, the Company invested R$8.0 billion, mainly focused on the expansion of network capacity and 4G coverage (totaling 2,600 municipalities in 2017; 84.5% of the population), introduction of FTTH technology in new cities (16 new cities covered in the year), increase of FTTx penetration and IT, supporting the Company's digitalization process.

EBITDA – Capex (ex. licenses) grew 46.3% in 4Q17 over 4Q16, reaching R$1.3 billion. In 2017, it reached R$6.7 billion (+17.8% y-o-y).

Net income totaled R$1.5 billion in 4Q17 (+24.9 y-o-y). In 2017, net income reached R$4.6 billion (+12.8% y-o-y) while Interest on Equity and Dividends came to R$4.6 billion (+12.8% y-o-y) in the period, resulting in a Payout of 100% over Adjusted Net Income.

1 FTTx includes FTTH (Fiber to the home), FTTC (Fiber to the cabinet) and cable customers

