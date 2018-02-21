Telefonica Brasil : Acceleration of Data Revenues and efficiency in Costs and Investments drives substantial EBITDA growth and robust cash generation for VIVO in 2017

SAO PAULO, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
Consolidated in R$ million
|
4Q17
|
% y-o-y
|
2017
|
% y-o-y
|
|
|
|
|
Net Operating Revenues
|
11,033.6
|
1.5
|
43,206.8
|
1.6
|
Net Operating Service Revenues
|
10,736.2
|
1.3
|
42,136.4
|
2.0
|
Net Mobile Service Revenues
|
6,552,7
|
3.8
|
25,387.9
|
4.3
|
Net Fixed Revenues
|
4,183.6
|
(2.3)
|
16,748.5
|
(1.3)
|
Net Handset Revenues
|
297.3
|
7.4
|
1,070.5
|
(10.5)
|
Recurring Operating Costs
|
7,088.0
|
(1.5)
|
(28,542.0)
|
(1.1)
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
3,945.6
|
7.3
|
14,664.8
|
7.3
|
Recurring EBITDA Margin %
|
35.8
|
2.0 p.p.
|
33.9%
|
1.8 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
1,517.0
|
24.9
|
4,608.8
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
|
Total Accesses (thousand)
|
97,797
|
0.7
|
|
Mobile accesses
|
74,940
|
1.6
|
|
Fixed accesses
|
22,857
|
(2.1)
|
Mobile Market share expansion, reaching 31.7% in December 2017 (+1.5 p.p. y-o-y).
Mobile ARPU recorded y-o-y growth of 2.2% in 4Q17, fueled by a higher share of postpaid clients in the mix and increased data usage. Data ARPU grew 23.1% y-o-y in 4Q17, corresponding to 75.0% of total ARPU.
Broadband accesses totaled 7.5 million customers in 4Q17 (+1.9% y-o-y), with FTTx1 connections already accounting for 61.1% of the base after a y-o-y growth of 9.5%. Broadband ARPU increased 20.5% in 4Q17 over 4Q16, influenced by the evolution of the ultra-broadband customer base.
Net Operating Service Revenues grew 1.3% in 4Q17 over 4Q16 (3.5% up y-o-y excluding regulatory effects). In 2017, Net Operating Service Revenues climbed 2.0% y-o-y.
Mobile Service Revenues rose 3.8% y-o-y in 4Q17. Excluding the effect from MTR reductions in 2017, this line would have increased 6.7% over 4Q16. Data and Digital Service Revenues increased 25.0% y-o-y in 4Q17, accounting for 75.0% of Mobile Service Revenues.
Recurring Operating Costs fell 1.5% in 4Q17 versus 4Q16 (LTM IPCA +2.9%), demonstrating the continued efforts and focus on the pursuit of efficiencies and end-to-end digitalization.
Recurring EBITDA totaled R$3.9 billion in 4Q17, 7.3% up on 4Q16, yielding an EBITDA margin of 35.8% (+2.0 p.p. y-o-y), fueled by the acceleration of Mobile Service Revenues and efficiency measures adopted by the Company. In 2017, recurring EBITDA totaled R$14.7 billion (+7.3% y-o-y), accompanied by a recurring EBITDA margin of 33.9%.
CAPEX amounted to R$2.7 billion in 4Q17. In 2017, the Company invested R$8.0 billion, mainly focused on the expansion of network capacity and 4G coverage (totaling 2,600 municipalities in 2017; 84.5% of the population), introduction of FTTH technology in new cities (16 new cities covered in the year), increase of FTTx penetration and IT, supporting the Company's digitalization process.
EBITDA – Capex (ex. licenses) grew 46.3% in 4Q17 over 4Q16, reaching R$1.3 billion. In 2017, it reached R$6.7 billion (+17.8% y-o-y).
Net income totaled R$1.5 billion in 4Q17 (+24.9 y-o-y). In 2017, net income reached R$4.6 billion (+12.8% y-o-y) while Interest on Equity and Dividends came to R$4.6 billion (+12.8% y-o-y) in the period, resulting in a Payout of 100% over Adjusted Net Income.
1 FTTx includes FTTH (Fiber to the home), FTTC (Fiber to the cabinet) and cable customers
