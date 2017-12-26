Log in
TELEFONICA BRASIL SA (VIVT4)
Report
Telefonica Brasil : 12/26/2017 - Notice to the Market - December 14, 2017 IOC amount per share confirmation

12/26/2017

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Continuing the Notice to Shareholders of December 14, 2017, published in the editions of December 15, 2017 of the newspapers Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo and Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that there were no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury under the Company's Share Buyback Program (Material Fact released on June 9, 2017). Thus, the amounts per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on December 14, 2017 remain unchanged as described in the table below:

Amount per share (R$)

Immune or Exempt Legal Entities (gross value)

Withholding tax (15%)

Taxed Legal Entities and Individuals (Net value)

Common shares

0.82562255904

0.12384338386

0.70177917518

Preferred shares (*)

0.90818481495

0.13622772225

0.77195709270

(*) 10% higher than the amount granted to each common share, in accordance with article 7 of the Company's Bylaws.

The credit of Interest on Own Capital will be made on individual basis for each shareholder, in accordance to the shareholder registry book position by the end of the day, on December 26, 2017. After this date the shares will be considered as "ex-Interest on Own Capital". The payment of these proceeds will be carried out before the end of the fiscal year of 2018, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

São Paulo, December 26, 2017.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430-3687

Email:[email protected]www.telefonica.com.br/ir

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 14:29:06 UTC.

Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2017 43 822 M
EBIT 2017 6 874 M
Net income 2017 5 141 M
Debt 2017 4 106 M
Yield 2017 4,75%
P/E ratio 2017 16,27
P/E ratio 2018 13,77
EV / Sales 2017 1,90x
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
Capitalization 79 248 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 54,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 10%
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antônio Carlos Valente da Silva Director
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Independent Director
Luis Francisco J. Bastida Ibargüen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA BRASIL SA17.11%23 788
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.36%216 985
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.47%99 134
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-8.25%84 735
TELEFONICA-6.41%50 833
ORANGE1.42%46 187
