TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING (O2D)

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING (O2D)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Preliminary figures for the first half of 2018: Telefónica Deutschland increases profitability and grows thanks to increasing contract customer base

07/25/2018 | 07:38am CEST
Very good progress was made on the modernisation of the network infrastructure in the first half of the year; the integration of the Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus networks is moving towards the finish line. In ever more cities like Munich, Stuttgart, Halle, Braunschweig and Potsdam, it is becoming clear that the consolidated network is equal to the competition. At the same time, the company is laying the foundation for the network of the future: Mobile tower sites are being connected with fibre optic cables as part of a cooperation agreed this month with NGN Fiber Network KG, in order to improve the performance of LTE masts and prepare sites for use in a future 5G infrastructure. The company has opted for partnerships here in order to accelerate the network expansion as much as possible. There was a positive signal for network expansion in Germany from the world of politics a few weeks ago: Federal and state governments, leading municipal associations and industry joined together to make an ambitious declaration of intent to eradicate areas without broadband coverage in Germany. In return, the government has agreed to offer better payment conditions for frequency allocations and offered the prospect of a funding programme for mobile communications as well as rules for the upcoming allocation of 5G frequencies that are more supportive of investments.

Disclaimer

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 05:37:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 225 M
EBIT 2018 -46,0 M
Net income 2018 -98,6 M
Debt 2018 1 350 M
Yield 2018 7,45%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 10 747 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Haas Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Cayetano Martin Carbajo Chief Technology Officer
Guido Eidmann Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING-13.86%12 524
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.12%209 157
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-6.34%95 922
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.43%76 460
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 672
TELEFONICA-9.12%44 912
