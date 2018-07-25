Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary results for January to June 2018

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

MUNICH, 25 July 2018

Preliminary results for January to June 2018

Telefónica Deutschland confirms full year 2018 outlook[1] with strong operating momentum

- Launch of new O 2 Free with double-data Boost option and O 2 Connect for up to 10 devices support ARPU-up strategy, reflected in trading and churn metrics

- Underlying[2] revenue +0.3% higher year-on-year in the first half, driven by continued improvement of underlying1 MSR performance

- Strong OIBDA[3] growth of +6.1% year-on-year in the period January to June on the back of commercial momentum and ~EUR 65 million of OIBDA-relevant synergies

- Reiterating full year 2018 outlook; cash flow dynamics support dividend commitment



Second quarter 2018 operational & financial highlights

- Mobile postpaid had +333 thousand net additions in Q2 2018, with strong demand for the O 2 Free and Blau portfolios, while contributions from partners remained solid (58% share of gross additions) in a rational market. Churn in the O 2 brand improved both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter to 1.2% on the back of successful retention activities. Total postpaid churn was 1.5%

- The LTE customer base climbed +15.1% year-on-year to 16.6 million at the end of June 2018. Data usage for LTE customers in O 2 consumer postpaid further benefitted from the adoption of larger data packages in our O 2 Free portfolio and increased +22% quarter-on-quarter to 3.4 GB per month, an increase of +69% year-on-year

- Underlying2 revenue was stable year-on-year (+0.1%) at EUR 1,773 million (-0.3% year-on-year as per IAS 18 reporting). Including negative regulatory impacts of EUR 15 million (mainly roaming) revenue was EUR 1,758 million, -0.7% year-on-year

- Underlying2 mobile service revenue maintained an upward trend, +0.6% year-on year (+0.2% year-on-year as per IAS 18 reporting), supported by the new O 2 Free portfolio. On a reported basis, mobile service revenue reached EUR 1,311 million (-0.5% year-on-year)

- Handset revenue was at EUR 249 million, an increase of +8.5% year-on-year, supported by the continued demand for smartphones

- Fixed-line revenue still showed a negative trend of -11.8% year-on-year at EUR 192 million as a result of the effect of the ongoing decommissioning of the legacy infrastructure on fixed wholesale revenue while fixed retail revenue trends further improved to -0.4% year-on-year.

- OIBDA adjusted for exceptional and regulatory effects[4] was positively impacted by an additional ~EUR 30 million of OIBDA-relevant synergies and reached EUR 504 million, up +6.8% year-on-year. As per IAS 18 reporting, OIBDA[5] growth was +3.7% year-on-year. Negative regulatory effects of EUR 17 million were more than offset by the contribution from synergies. The OIBDA margin adjusted for exceptional and regulatory effects increased by +1.8 percentage points year-on-year to 28.4%

- CapEx[6] totalled EUR 228 million (+0.7% year-on-year) while the network integration and the subsequent roll-out of the LTE-network progressed well with approx. EUR 10 million of Capex-related synergies

- Consolidated net financial debt[7]was EUR 1,797 million as of the end of June 2018 with a leverage ratio of 1.0x and remained in line with our target after the dividend payment for the financial year 2017 of EUR 773 million in May

At the end of June we placed a 7-year unsecured bond with a total volume of EUR 600 million via O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH, which was very well received in the market and started trading at the Luxemburg stock exchange on 5 July 2018. The proceeds will be used for general company purposes and the refinancing the bond which matures in November 2018.



Progress of integration activities and network update

On our journey to become Germany's Mobile Customer and Digital Champion we are currently focussing on finalising the consolidation of our mobile network. We are progressing well with a region by region approach with the clear target to largely finalise network integration by year-end 2018. The consolidated O 2 network is becoming available in more and more cities and regions. As an example, customers in Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Halle (Saale), Braunschweig, Potsdam as well as most of Southern Germany are already benefitting from the improved quality in our new O 2 network as per the end of June. At the same time, we are making solid progress with our LTE network rollout. Currently we are activating more than 100 stations per week to provide customers in rural as well as urban regions with improved LTE access.

Furthermore, we have been focussing on enabling our network for a world of 5G. We are cooperating with our partners on multiple projects, such as e.g. the Munich-based TechCity project with Huawei, the 5G Connected Mobility project with Ericsson and the Early 5G innovation cluster with Nokia in Berlin. Also, we are cooperating with Vodafone and NGN Networks to improve fibre penetration in our backhaul.

A positive signal for the expansion of the mobile networks in Germany came from politics at the mobile summit on 12 July 2018: The federal government, the federal states, central municipal associations and industry have jointly signed an ambitious declaration to close white spots in Germany. In return, the German government plans above all to improve payment terms for spectrum allocation as well as launching a support programme for mobile communications. Details will be agreed at a later stage.



Transformation: Simpler, Faster, Better

With our transformation programme Digital4Growth (D4G) we are paving our way to become Germany's Mobile Customer and Digital Champion by making our operations "Simpler, Faster, Better" with a clear focus on customer experience. We are aiming to make customer interaction simpler and more intuitive, to fulfil customer requests in real time and offer an excellent customer experience across each touchpoint.

D4G will also support our ambition to deliver superior shareholder remuneration. We are expecting D4G to deliver financial results already from 2019, as we are pushing ahead with selected projects in the areas of IT architecture and omni-channel capabilities already this year. These projects will contribute to improving KPIs such as an increasing O 2 app penetration, higher sales in self-assisted channels and our share of eCare events.

We remain confident in the targeted ~EUR 600 million of OIBDA[8] benefits by 2022 and thus our superior Free Cash Flow generation ability in the mid-term.



Commercial update

The competitive environment in Germany in the second quarter of 2018 remained rational across the premium and non-premium segments, with a sustained focus on profitable growth by stimulating and monetising data usage via big data bundles. In line with this, we saw the following commercial initiatives and events in the second quarter:

- New O 2 Free portfolio: On 5 June 2018, we launched our streamlined new O 2 portfolio with three tariffs. As before, it comprises the O 2 Free S with 1GB high-speed data volume for EUR 19.99 and the O 2 Free M with 10 GB high-speed data volume for EUR 29.99. The data volume of the O 2 Free L tariff was upgraded from 20GB to 30GB at EUR 39.99. Simultaneously, we introduced the O 2 Free Boost and the O 2 Connect options. For an additional EUR 5.00 our customers can double their high speed data volume and they can connect up to ten mobile devices to the same tariff via two additional multi cards and seven data only cards. COMPUTER BILD has nominated the Connect function of the O 2 tariffs for the "Golden Computer", one of the key industry innovation awards

- New Blau portfolio: After a long period of inactivity, we relaunched our secondary brand Blau in June with new postpaid and prepaid portfolios focussing on higher data volumes within existing market price ranges to maintain our fair market share

- New DSL portfolio: At the beginning of June we also launched the new O 2 DSL Free portfolio with higher download speeds and the suspension of throttling after the consumption of the included high-speed volume. This also applies for existing customers

- Annual fixed network test by connect magazine: In the annual Connect fixed network test O 2 DSL received a "good" rating. With 420 points vs 406 last year we improved despite stricter criteria

- O 2 Banking: In co-operation with the finance technology service provider Bezahlen.de we are further enhancing the capabilities of our full-fledged bank account O 2 Banking. From August onwards O 2 Banking customers can withdraw money free of charge and without a minimum purchase amount at more than 11,000 retail partner branches in Germany. O 2 Banking customers have been enabled to deposit money to their bank account at supermarkets or drugstores already since May 2018



Financial outlook 2018 [9]

Telefónica Deutschland second quarter and half year 2018 results were in line with expectations. Thus, we re-iterate our full year 2018 outlook, which remains unchanged as published in the 2017 Annual Financial Report.

Actual 2017 Outlook 2018 H1 2018 Revenue EUR 7,296 million Broadly stable y-o-y (excl. negative regulatory effects of EUR 30-50m) EUR 3,540 million; 0.0% y-o-y Based on IAS 18



------------------------------------------



EUR 3,551 million; +0.3% y-o-y Based on implementation of IFRS 15 as 1 January 2018 OIBDA Adj. for exceptional effects[10] EUR 1,840 million Flat to slightly positive y-o-y (excl. negative regulatory effects of EUR 40-60m) EUR 909 million; +4.1% y-o-y Based on IAS 18



----------------------------------------------------



EUR 927 million; +6.1% y-o-y Based on implementation of IFRS 15 as 1 January 2018 Capex to Sales Ratio 13% Approx. 12-13% 12.0% Dividend EUR 0.26/share Resolved by AGM, 17 May 2018 Annual dividend growth for 3 consecutive years

(2016 - 2018) N/A



Telefónica Deutschland operating performance in the first half of 2018

As of 30 June 2018 Telefónica Deutschland's customer accesses reached 47.2 million (-5.5% year-on-year); thereof 43.0 million mobile accesses (-4.9% y-o-y). The reduction was mainly due to a -12.7% year-on-year decrease in the mobile prepaid base to 21.2 million customers due to changes in the regulatory environment in 2017 as well as a base correction in the last quarter of 2017. Mobile postpaid reached 21.8 million customers, up +4.1% year-on-year. At the end of June, our mobile postpaid base represented 50.7% of our total mobile base, an increase of +4.4 percentage points year-on-year. Based on market standards for inactivity accounting, we had 45.2 million mobile customer accesses and 49.4 million accesses in total. In fixed, the retail DSL customer base was -1.6% lower year-on-year at 2.0 million accesses. The migration of wholesale DSL accesses continues and is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 in line with the subsequent dismantling of the legacy platform.

Mobile postpaid saw +490 thousand net additions in the first half of 2018 compared to +368 thousand in the same period of the previous year, including +333 thousand in the second quarter of the year (+197 thousand in Q2 2017) as a result of a number of portfolio initiatives in this period. The share of partner brands remained solid in a rational market and contributed 59% of gross additions in the period until June and 58% in the second quarter. Telefónica Deutschland continues with a value-driven market approach with a primary focus on customer retention and customer base development.

Mobile prepaid registered -683 thousand net disconnections in the first six month of 2018, thereof -148 thousand in the second quarter (compared to +505 thousand net additions in the first half of 2017) as a result of lower customer demand for prepaid offers. This is mainly driven by regulatory changes (legitimation check and roaming legislation) introduced in the summer of the last year.

Postpaid churn was stable at 1.6% in the six months period and 1.5% in the second quarter of 2018 (1.6% and 1.5% year-on-year respectively in the prior year). O 2 consumer postpaid churn saw a further year-on-year improvement to 1.4% in the first half year and 1.2% in the second quarter period.

Smartphone penetration[11] at the end of June was 63.5% across brands and segments, +6.0 percentage points higher year-on-year.

The LTE customer base grew +15.1% year-on-year to 16.6 million accesses as of June 2018, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed mobile data services.

ARPU accretive effects from O 2 Free in the first half of 2018 were partly offset by the continued impact of regulatory changes and mix-shift effects in the base. The blended mobile ARPU came to EUR 9.9 in the first six month and EUR 10.0 in the April to June period, up +2.5% and +3.0% year-on-year respectively. Postpaid ARPU fell -4.5% year-on-year to EUR 14.8 in reported terms in the first half year and the second quarter respectively. Prepaid ARPU reached EUR 5.7 in the January to June period and EUR 5.8 in the second quarter, +11.3% and +11.2% higher year-on-year respectively mainly as a result of the base correction in the last quarter of 2017, which was however neutral for mobile service revenue.

The fixed retail ARPU reached EUR 24.7 for the first half of 2018 , remaining broadly stable year-on-year (-0.2% year-on -year), and EUR 24.6 in the second quarter (+0.4% year-on-year).

The retail fixed broadband customer base fell -1.6% year-on-year to approx. 2.0 million accesses. In the first half of the year we saw -24 thousand net disconnection (-11 thousand in the second quarter). The demand for VDSL remained strong with +178 thousand net additions in the first six months and +86 thousand in the second quarter 2018.

Fixed wholesale accesses registered -180 thousand net disconnections in the period January to June (-55 thousand in the second quarter) due to the planned decommissioning of the ULL broadband access infrastructure. We expect to finalise the migration of the remaining 8 thousand wholesale accesses before year end 2018.



Telefónica Deutschland financial performance in the first half of 2018

Revenue totalled EUR 3,525 million in the first half of 2018, -0.5% year-on-year in reported terms (-0.7% year-on-year in the second quarter to EUR 1,758 million). Excluding a regulatory drag of EUR 26 million in the first two quarters (EUR 15 million in Q2), revenue was up +0.3% year-on-year to EUR 3.551 million in the six months period (flat as per IAS 18 reporting) and up +0.1% in the second quarter to 1,773 million (-0.3% year-on-year as per IAS 18 reporting).

Mobile service revenue reached EUR 2,598 million, -0.5% year-on-year on a reported basis, in the first half and EUR 1,311 million (-0.5% year-on-year) in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding regulatory effects of EUR 26 million (EUR 15 million in Q2), underlying mobile service revenue trends remained positive with +0.5% year-on-year growth in the first half of the year (+0.3% as per IAS 18 reporting) and +0.6% year-on-year in Q2 (+0.2% year-on-year as per IAS 18 reporting). Tailwinds from the O 2 Free portfolio were partly offset by remaining headwinds from OTT trends and mix-shift effects in the legacy base.

Mobile data revenue declined -4.2% year-on-year to EUR 1,426 million in the period January to June compared to EUR 725 million (-6.1% year-on-year) in the second quarter, reflecting sustained OTT-trends on SMS-revenues and the demand from customers for higher data bundles. As a percentage of data revenues, non-SMS data revenues increased +4.0 percentage points year-on-year to 84.6% in the first half year.

Handset revenues were +9.7% higher year-on-year at EUR 529 million in the first half and +8.5% higher at EUR 249 million in the second quarter of the year, with continued strong demand for smartphones.

Fixed revenue saw a further decline to EUR 391 million (-11.2% year-on-year) in the period January to June and to EUR 192 million (-11.8% year-on-year) in the second quarter. This was mainly the result of the decline in fixed wholesale revenues while fixed retail revenue trends showed a further improvement (-1.0% year-on-year until June 2018 and -0.4% year-on-year in the second quarter) driven by demand for VDSL.

Other income was EUR 68 million compared to EUR 59 million in the first half of 2017 (EUR 34 million in Q2 vs 32million in Q2 2017).

Operating expenses were slightly lower with a -1.1% year-on-year reduction in the half year and -2.1% in the second quarter, reaching EUR 2,730 million and EUR 1,322 million respectively as a result of integration savings and a stringent value focus. Operating expenses include restructuring costs of EUR 32 million in the first half year of 2018 (EUR 18 million in the second quarter), which were mainly related to the network consolidation project.

- Supplies totalled EUR 1,125 million, -0.6% lower year-on-year and EUR 538 million, -1.7% year-on-year, in the first half and second quarter respectively. Hardware cost of sales (47% of supplies in the second quarter) were higher year-on-year in line with the demand for handsets, while connectivity-related cost of sales (43% of supplies in the second quarter) were lower year-on-year, as higher wholesale costs for outbound roaming were more than offset by lower costs for voice termination

- Personnel expenses adjusted for EUR 1 million restructuring costs in both periods of 2018 came to EUR 302 million in the first six months of the year, up +0.7% year-on-year and EUR 150 million in Q2, down -0.9% year-on-year. The inflation-related salary adjustments in 2018 were overcompensated by savings related to the successful completion of the employee restructuring programme

- Other operating expenses reached EUR 1,302 million and were down -1.0% year-on-year, including restructuring costs of EUR 31 million. In the second quarter other operating expenses came to EUR 632 million (-2.2% year-on-year) and including restructuring costs of EUR 17 million. Commercial costs and non-commercial costs made up 58% and 38% respectively in the period January to June 2018

Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortisation (OIBDA) amounted to EUR 863 million in the first half of 2018 compared to EUR 841million in the previous year. In the second quarter of 2018, OIBDA reached EUR 469 million compared to EUR 452 million in the same period 2017.

OIBDA adjusted for exceptional and regulatory effects[12] increased +6.1% year-on-year to EUR 927 million in the first half year and +6.8% year-on-year to EUR 504 million in Q2. Exceptional effects amounted to EUR 32 million and EUR 18 million respectively and were mainly related to the network consolidation. Negative regulatory effects of EUR 31 million (EUR 17 million in the second quarter period) were mainly related to higher wholesale cost due to the European roaming legislation. In-year savings from OIBDA-relevant integration activities reached approx. EUR 65 million (EUR 30 million in the second quarter). Thus, the OIBDA margin increased by +1.4 percentage points year-on-year to 26.1% in the half year period of the year.

Group fees amounted to EUR 19 million in first half of 2018 and to EUR 9 million in the second quarter.

Depreciation & Amortisation amounted to EUR 937 million in the January to June period 2018, a decrease of -2.8% year-on-year compared to the same period of 2017, mainly due to the extended useful life of network equipment as a result of network integration measures.

The operating loss the first six month of 2018 was EUR -74 million compared to an operating loss of EUR -123 million in the same period of 2017.

The net financial expenses for the half year came to EUR 19 million versus EUR 16 million in prior year.

The Company reported no material income tax expenses in the first half year of 2018.

The net loss for the six months period of 2018 was EUR -93 million, compared to a net loss of EUR -139 million in the same period of the prior year.

CapEx[13] fell -2.3% year-on-year to EUR 424 million but was up +0.7% year-on-year to EUR 228 million in the second quarter, as we pushed ahead with network consolidation and the further roll-out of LTE while generating approx. EUR 25 million of Capex-related synergies in the first half of the year, mainly in relation to network integration.

Operating cash flow (OIBDA minus CapEx[14]) in the January to June period 2018 reached EUR 439 million, an increase of +7.8% year-on-year.

Free cash flow (FCF)[15] amounted to EUR 84 million until June 2018 versus EUR 68 million in the prior year, mainly resulting from working capital seasonality.

Working capital movements and adjustments were negative in the amount of EUR -343 million. This development was mainly driven by the seasonal prepayments (mainly rents for leased lines and mobile sites) of EUR -112 million, a change in Capex payables of EUR -87 million and the change in restructuring provisions of EUR -24 million. The remaining working capital movements of EUR -120 million include silent factoring transactions for handset receivables in the gross amount of EUR 336 million as well as other working capital movements, including a reduction in trade & other payables.

Consolidated net financial debt[16]was up EUR 1,797 million at the end of June 2018 (EUR 1,085 million as of 31 March 2018) mainly as a result of the dividend payment of EUR 773 million in May. The leverage ratio came to 1.0x after the dividend payment, in line with our leverage target of at or below 1.0x.

APPENDIX - DATA TABLES

Please refer to the following link to access the download of the data tables. Thank you.

https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publications.html





[1] Unless indicated otherwise, all financial KPIs and year-on-year comparisons published in this document are prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting standards as adopted by the European Union. Financial KPIs for 2018 therefore include the effects of the implementation of IFRS 15 as of 1 January 2018

[2] Excluding the negative impact from regulatory changes (mainly the European roaming regulation)

[3] Adjusted for exceptional effects and excluding the negative impact from regulatory changes (mainly the European roaming regulation)

[4] Exceptional effects were EUR 18 million of restructuring expenses in the period April to June 2018 and regulatory effects amounted to EUR 17 million in the period April to June 2018

[5] Adjusted for exceptional effects and excluding the negative impact from regulatory changes (mainly the European roaming regulation)

[6] Including additions from capitalised finance leases and excluding capitalised costs on borrowed capital for investments in spectrum

[7] Net financial debt includes current and non-current interest-bearing financial assets and interest-bearing liabilities as well as cash and cash equivalents and excludes the payables for the spectrum auction

[8] Adjusted for exceptional effects and before the implementation of IFRS9, IFRS15 and IFRS16

[9] The effects from the implementation of IFRS15 as of 1 January 2018 and IFRS16 as of 1 January 2019 are not reflected in the financial outlook. For more information, please refer to the materials of the quarterly reporting during the period

[10] Exceptional effects such as restructuring costs or the sale of assets are excluded

[11] Defined as the number of active mobile data tariffs over total mobile customer base, excluding M2M and data-only accesses

[12] Exceptional effects were EUR 32 million of restructuring expenses in the period January to June 2018 and regulatory effects amounted to EUR 31 million in the period January to June 2018

[13] Including additions from capitalised finance leases and excluding capitalised costs on borrowed capital for investments in spectrum

[14] Including additions from capitalised finance leases and excluding capitalised costs on borrowed capital for investments in spectrum

[15] Free cash flow pre dividends and payments for spectrum (FCF) is defined as the sum of cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from investing activities and does not contain payments for investments in spectrum as well as related interest payments

[16] Net financial debt includes current and non-current interest-bearing financial assets and interest-bearing liabilities as well as cash and cash equivalents and excludes the payables for the spectrum auction