Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Telenet Group Holding    TNET   BE0003826436

TELENET GROUP HOLDING (TNET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/06 06:13:00 pm
44.15 EUR   -1.32%
06:11pTELENET : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2018bis
PU
08/01TELENET : First Half 2018 Results
PU
08/01TELENET : proposes an extraordinary dividend of 600.0 million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Telenet : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2018bis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Brussels, August 6, 2018 - Telenet Group Holding NV ('Telenet' or the 'Company') (Euronext Brussels: TNET) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its share repurchases, in accordance with Article 207 of the Royal Decree of January 30, 2001 implementing the Belgian Company Code.

In the framework of the Share Repurchase Program 2018bis, as announced on June 25, 2018, the Company reports today that during the period from July 30 until August 3, 2018, the following transactions took place through the central order book of the regulated market of Euronext Brussels:

The Company currently holds 3,226,532 own shares (previous update: 3,062,597 own shares), representing 2.74% of the total number of outstanding shares (previous update: 2.60%). All repurchased shares under the Share Repurchase Program 2018bis (currently 737,298 own shares) will in first instance serve to cover Telenet's obligations towards its employees under its share option plans with the excess above 3.7 million repurchased shares being cancelled. This information will also be available on the investor relations pages of our website (investors.telenet.be) under the Shareholders section.

Disclaimer

Telenet Group Holding NV published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELENET GROUP HOLDING
06:11pTELENET : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2018bis
PU
08/01TELENET : First Half 2018 Results
PU
08/01TELENET : proposes an extraordinary dividend of 600.0 million
PU
08/01TELENET GROUP HOLDING : Half-year results
CO
07/27TELENET : Disclosure of a transparency notification
PU
07/23TELENET : Flanders and Telenet reach an agreement about the ‘network of th..
PU
07/23TELENET GROUP HOLDING : Share buyback
CO
07/16TELENET : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2018bis
PU
07/16TELENET GROUP HOLDING : Share buyback
CO
07/09TELENET : Update on Share Repurchase Program 2018bis
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/05Telenet Group Holding NV ADR (TLGHY) CEO John Porter on Q2 2018 Results - Ear.. 
08/02Telenet Group Holding NV ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Telenet Group Holding NV reports 1H results 
07/25Telenet pushes back on Lucerne demand deadline 
07/24Lucerne threatens suit over Telenet-Liberty Global relationship 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 542 M
EBIT 2018 578 M
Net income 2018 242 M
Debt 2018 4 851 M
Yield 2018 10,9%
P/E ratio 2018 19,53
P/E ratio 2019 16,22
EV / Sales 2018 3,98x
EV / Sales 2019 3,93x
Capitalization 5 262 M
Chart TELENET GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Telenet Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELENET GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 56,9 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Porter Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Albrecht de Graeve Chairman
Micha Berger Chief Technology Officer
Samantha Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELENET GROUP HOLDING-22.98%6 086
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.25%215 976
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-3.93%97 571
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-3.79%78 387
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 026
TELEFONICA-6.19%45 768
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.