TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance : Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Teleperformance as Company of the Year for the Contact Center Outsourcing Industry in Europe – August 2, 2018

08/02/2018 | 05:55pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Teleperformance as Company of the Year for the Contact Center Outsourcing Industry in Europe

Teleperformance is named the top company for leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development

PARIS, AUGUST 2, 2018 - Teleperformance the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it was named Company of the Year in the Contact Center Outsourcing Industry for Europe by Frost & Sullivan. This marks the second consecutive year Teleperformance has been recognized as the top company in its category for demonstrating excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development.

Frost & Sullivan analysts independently compared market participants and measured performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. They scored each company according to two key factors-Visionary Innovation & Performance and Customer Impact-and determined that Teleperformance is truly delivering unique value to customers and operating at a best-in-class level.

Praxidia, Teleperformance's consultancy business focused on omnichannel CX and customer behavior, was cited as an innovative approach to help customers thrive at a time of rapid technological change. Praxidia leverages Teleperformance CX Labs research and TP Analytics capabilities to determine how new technologies like AI, analytics and machine learning will impact the customer service experience and transform the industry.

Teleperformance has garnered over 30 Frost & Sullivan Awards over the last eight years in every major region of the world and has been recognized for excellence in categories such as Customer Value Enhancement, Growth Excellence of the Year, Industry Innovation and Advancement, Market Leadership, Company of the Year, Outsourcer of the Year, Product Differentiation Excellence, Market Share Leadership, Competitive Strategy Innovation, Customer Service Leadership and Green Excellence. This includes winning the Company of the Year Award in all world regions.

"No other company in its space has been recognized with the variety, type and number of Frost & Sullivan Awards," said Stephen Loynd, Digital Transformation Practice Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "We believe that Teleperformance achieved this milestone based on combination of its global footprint, a comprehensive customer contact solutions portfolio, strategic growth initiatives, excellent financial management, a unique security practice, deep industry expertise across geographies, customer service leadership and global best practices."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "We are proud of our people for their consistent effectiveness and passion in serving clients across all of Europe's complex markets and cultures. We understand each customer interaction matters and this totally independent region-wide recognition underscores our sustained commitment to customer experience excellence both in Europe and all around the world."

1/2

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 = $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and in the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

ABOUT FROST & SULLIVAN

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

CONTACTS

PRESS RELATIONS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

AMERICAS AND ASIA-PACIFIC

TELEPERFORMANCE

MARK PFEIFFER

Phone: +33 1 53 83 59 87/59 15

TELEPERFORMANCE

[email protected]

Phone: + 1 801-257-5811

[email protected]

EUROPE

IMAGE7

Phone: +33 1 53 70 74 70

[email protected]

2/2

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 15:54:08 UTC
