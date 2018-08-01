Telford Homes : completes first BTR development

01 August 2018

Telford Homes has completed its first build to rent (BTR) development on Caledonian Road, N1. The Pavilions was sold to leading housing association L&Q in 2016 and comprises 96 homes for private rent and 60 for affordable housing.

The site presented a number of development challenges including HS1 and Thames Water infrastructure running below the site, railways running parallel to the development and a designation as a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC). Given the complex constraints of the site a componentised steel frame system was chosen because it was a third lighter than a concrete frame, reduced embodied carbon and minimised site wastage.

Telford Homes has worked alongside the London Borough of Islington, Jestico & Whiles and Standerwick Land Design to deliver a modern, desirable and sustainable development. The Pavilions features 1,944 sq m of additional SINC habitat, 1,610 sq m of green roof, 715 sq m of photovoltaic (PV) panels, together with an educational nature trail and bird hide for use by local schools and community groups.

The development is located adjacent to Caledonian Road & Barnsbury Overground Station and just five minutes' walk from Caledonian Road Tube station. The homes are now available to rent from L&Q - for further information visit www.lqgroup.org.uk/pavilions

Jon Di-Stefano, Chief Executive of Telford Homes, comments:

'We are delighted to have completed our first build to rent development and, as our strategy moves towards a greater proportion of homes delivered for institutional investors, we look forward to delivering many more in the future.

'We believe build to rent housing will be a significant part of the solution to the capital's housing problems, with advantages for both investors and tenants. It allows us to provide good quality homes as swiftly as possible and in greater numbers, which is exactly what London needs.'

Lukman Ahmed, PRS and Commercial Director, at L&Q, adds:

'These homes demonstrate our commitment to working with partners to find solutions to the housing crisis and ensure we are able to deliver much-needed homes for Londoners. The Pavilions has been designed as a modern, sustainable development with community very much at its core, providing high quality homes for rent, in a desirable and well-connected location.'

Notes to Editors:

About Telford Homes

Established in 2000, Telford Homes has grown to become one of London's largest residential developers. We are dedicated to developing the homes and creating the places that London needs. Our buildings are bespoke designs consisting of various housing tenures, alongside commercial properties and community buildings.

Being a valued partner to landowners, housing associations, local authorities, build to rent investors and our supply chain is a key part of Telford Homes' strong brand reputation, as is looking after everyone who works for us.

Telford Homes' high standards and exceptional customer service have gained the company a number of awards including, most recently, Large Developer of the Year at the RESI Awards 2018, three Housing Design Awards 2017 and Medium Housebuilder of the Year at the Housebuilder Awards 2017. The Company's independent customer satisfaction survey for 2017 highlights that on average 100% of customers would recommend Telford Homes. www.telfordhomes.london

About L&Q