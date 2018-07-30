CRA: Telia 4G Network Is the Largest Network in Lithuania

If the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) published not the coverage areas and speed of mobile communication networks, but weather, Telia would make Lithuania the real tourist resort country: the sky in 99 per cent of the territory of the country in which Telia 4G connection is available would be sunny and the day temperature would reach nearly 44 °C, the Lithuanian people using Telia 4G connection enjoy such average speed in mega bits per second (Mbps).

The most recent data available to the CRA suggests that Telia has maintained its leading positions in Lithuania by 4G network coverage and by the connection speed.

'During the last three months Telia 4G LTE mobile communication network covering 99 per cent of the territory of the country has significantly increased: we have a hundred additional base stations and more than one thousand new cells each of which ensure connection in the respective area. Our customers who may use high speed and reliable 4G connection almost in the whole Lithuania are the first who feel the active development of 4G network and 4G+ and 4G++ stations ensuring particularly high speed make two thirds of the network,' says Mindaugas Varanauskas, Head of the Network, at Telia Lietuva.

As has been the case up to new, Telia Lietuva is ahead of other operators by the number of 4G base stations (1,319) and by the number of 4G connection cells (6,496), as compared with the nearest competitor, their number is 7 per cent and 5 per cent (respectively) higher. Namely this determines the leadership of Telia Lietuva in accessibility of mobile connection.

Nevertheless, M. Varanauskas has noted that consumers consider that not only availability of connection, but also the speed of connection is important. Thus, Telia Lietuva has already started increasing the capacity and speed of 4G network by connecting a part of frequency bands which have been used only for 3G technology so far. Thus, the customers may use mobile internet of even higher speed.

Telia Lietuva is ahead of its competitors in 4G networks and 3G networks by the speed of connection. According to the data provided by the CRA, this year the average 4G connection speed in Telia network is 43.82 Mbps and, thus, is 5.6 per cent higher than the speed ensured by its nearest competitor and more than 20 per cent higher than the speed ensured by two other 4G communication providers. According to 3G connection speed measurements, the average speed in Telia Lietuva 3G network is 10.59 Mbps and is more than 30 per cent higher than the average speed ensured by two other operators.

The afore-mentioned official results are based on the connection measurements covering the cities and roads of Lithuania. The CRA carried out more than 9.8 thousand measurements in Telia Lietuva network alone; the same number of measurements were carried out in the networks of other communication providers. The CRA has measured the speed of connection and output rate in the networks of the largest mobile communication providers already for five years and Telia Lietuva has maintained the leading position.

The coverage areas of the mobile communication operators are available here: http://epaslaugos.rrt.lt/apreptis/. The data of speed measurements is available here: http://matavimai.rrt.lt/index.html.