Podcast: Where do we stand with the Internet of Things

12/26/2017 | 03:19pm CET

Internet of Things, connecting things and people, homes, cars, cities… everything, remains at a peak of inflated expectations and much remains to be done - both on the consumer market and for industrial use.

In this episode of the Fast forward podcast you will hear Michael Kazarnowicz, Digital Strategist, and Petra Sundström, Director of Idea and Innovation Management at Husqvarna Group.

Like, listen, share and subscribe to 'Fast Forward'
Hosted by Swedish journalists Mattias Bergman and Andreas Utterström, Telia Company's podcast 'Fast Forward' describes and explores digitalization beyond the buzzwords.

Iphone: Go to your Podcaster app, search for 'Fast Forward', click on the avatar and choose subscribe.
Link for desktop https://itunes.apple.com/se/podcast/fast-forward/id1254388034?mt=2

If you use the Acast app: Search for 'Fast Forward' and subscribe.
Link for desktop https://www.acast.com/fastforward

Telia Company AB published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 14:19:05 UTC.

