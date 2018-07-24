Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Teligent Inc    TLGT

TELIGENT INC (TLGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Hydrocortisone Cream USP, 2.5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

BUENA, N.J., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, today announced it has received approval of the Company’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Hydrocortisone Cream USP, 2.5%.  This is Teligent’s eighth approval for 2018, and its twenty-seventh approval from its internally-developed pipeline of topical generic pharmaceutical medicines.

Based on recent IQVIA data from May 2018, the total addressable market for this product is approximately $23 million.

“Hydrocortisone Cream USP, 2.5% is Teligent’s eighth FDA approval in 2018,’’ commented Jason Grenfell-Gardner, President and CEO of the Company.  “As we continue to execute on our strategy, this success is yet another example of the internal expertise we have built here at Teligent.  We are planning to launch this product in the third quarter of 2018.”

Mr. Grenfell-Gardner continued, “We now have thirty-two topical generic pharmaceutical products in the US portfolio, in addition to our four US injectable products.”

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.  Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market.  Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact

Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
856-336-9117
www.teligent.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “continue,” “should” or words of similar meaning. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, but are not limited to: our inability to meet current or future regulatory requirements in connection with existing or future ANDAs; our inability to achieve profitability; our failure to obtain FDA approvals as anticipated; our inability to execute and implement our business plan and strategy; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors; and our inability to complete successfully future product acquisitions.  These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Teligent, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Teligent, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELIGENT INC
09:04pTeligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Hydrocortisone Cream USP, 2.5%
GL
07/23Free Technical Reports on Tesaro and Three Additional Biotech Equities
AC
07/02Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream USP, ..
GL
06/21TELIGENT : Announces FDA Approval of Fluocinonide Gel, 0.05%
AQ
06/20TELIGENT : Announces FDA Approval of Fluocinonide Gel, 0.05%
AQ
06/20TELIGENT : Announces FDA Approval of Fluocinonide Gel, 0.05%
AQ
06/20Breakfast Technical Briefing on Tesaro and Three Other Additional Biotech Sto..
AC
06/15TELIGENT : shares pop on FDA approval of its topical corticosteroid ointment, Di..
AQ
06/14TELIGENT : Scores Big on Latest FDA Approval
AQ
06/14TELIGENT : Announces FDA Approval of Diflorasone Diacetate Ointment 0.05%
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/03YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Redhill's New Patent, Nuvectra Slips, Teligent Gains 
07/02FDA OKs Teligent's lidocaine and prilocaine cream; shares up 6% premarket 
06/22YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Reata Begins New Trial, CytoDyn Amends Protocol, Argen.. 
06/20FDA OKs Teligent's fluocinonide gel; shares up 12% premarket 
06/14HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (06/14/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71,2 M
EBIT 2018 -4,63 M
Net income 2018 -13,6 M
Debt 2018 97,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 226 M
Chart TELIGENT INC
Duration : Period :
Teligent Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIGENT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,30 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Grenfell-Gardner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Charles Gale Chairman
Damian Finio Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Richardson Chief Scientific Officer
Nadya Lawrence Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIGENT INC19.01%226
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.37%337 549
PFIZER2.73%218 364
NOVARTIS-0.24%211 267
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-5.38%203 852
MERCK AND COMPANY11.41%168 198
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.