Teligent, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights

Total revenues of $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 10% over the same quarter in 2016, and a 25% increase over the third quarter of 2017. Total revenue was driven primarily by $10.2 million of sales generated by our US generic topical and injectable pharmaceutical products, a decrease of 12% over the same quarter in 2016, and $4.5 million of international revenues, an increase of 47% over the same quarter in 2016





Gross margin of 36% for the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease from the 51% reported in the same quarter in 2016





Operating loss was $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to operating income of $0.3 million in the same quarter in 2016





Operating loss includes $5.9 million of research and development costs in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $4.6 million for the same period in 2016





As a result of the fluctuation in foreign exchange rates during the fourth quarter of 2017, we recorded a non-cash gain in the amount of $1.1 million related to the foreign currency translation of our intercompany loans to three of our wholly-owned subsidiaries; and other balances held in currencies other than local currency, compared to a non-cash loss in the amount of $2.2 million in the same quarter in 2016

Year End 2017 Highlights

Total revenue of $67.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $66.9 million for the same period in 2016 and exceeding revenues between $65.0 million and $67.0 million communicated in the Company's November 6, 2017 Third Quarter 2017 Results press release





Operating loss was $11.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, which includes $1.7 million of bad debt expense, compared to operating income of $2.5 million for the same period in 2016





Our operating results for the year ended December 31, 2017 include $19.3 million in research and development costs, compared to $17.1 million for the same period in 2016





Teligent filed two Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) in the fourth quarter of 2017 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a total of four in 2017





The Company received approval for three ANDAs during the fourth quarter for the following products: 0.05%, Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion 0.1%, Erythromycin Topical Solution USP 2%, and Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented), 0.05%





For the year, we had 9 FDA approvals and 12 launches in the U.S. and 4 Health Canada approvals and 5 launches in Canada

Full Year 2018 Financial Guidance

For the year ending December 31, 2018, the Company expects total revenue in the range of $70-$78 million, EBITDA of $3-$6 million, gross margin in the range of 35-40%, and is planning to invest $13-$15 million in the R&D pipeline.

“In the fourth quarter, the Company rebounded from a challenging third quarter and posted increased revenues for both our US portfolio of topical and injectable pharmaceutical products and our growing business in Canada” said Jason Grenfell-Gardner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Grenfell-Gardner continued, “We continue to make progress on the expansion of our manufacturing facility in New Jersey in furtherance of our long-term commitment to executing our TICO strategy. In expanding our specialty generic pharmaceutical product portfolio in the topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic markets we remain confident in the growth of the business as reflected in our 2018 guidance.”

“We received approval of 3 ANDAs in the US in the fourth quarter, and after the first quarter of 2018 approval of Betamethasone Dipropionate Lotion USP (Augmented) 0.05%, we now have 31 ANDAs on file with the US FDA. Based on IQVIA data as of January 2018, the current total addressable market of these pipeline ANDAs is estimated at approximately $2.0 billion; 90% of this total addressable market is for products filed in Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (GDUFA) Year 3 or later.” Mr. Grenfell-Gardner concluded.

Third Quarter 2017 Amended 10Q

In compliance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99 (“SAB 99”), the Company, in conjunction with our external auditors and Audit Committee during the normal course of our annual external audit procedures, noted three transactions that were not recorded on a timely basis, the net impact of which had a material impact on the financial results of the third quarter of 2017. As required by SAB 99, the Company filed an Amended Third Quarter Form 10Q to revise and restate the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 financial performance on March 15, 2018.

The restatement of the Third Quarter Form 10Q decreases reported revenues $.8 million, increases reported selling, general and administrative expenses $1.8 million, and thus increases the Company’s reported net loss by approximately $2.6 million. These adjustments are included in the Year End 2017 Highlights above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Teligent is also presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, is calculated as follows:

Net income (loss), plus:

Depreciation expense

Amortization of intangibles

Loss on impairment

Interest expense, net

Non-cash interest expense

Provision for income taxes

Inventory step up and acquisition costs related to acquisitions

Foreign currency exchange gain/loss

Non-cash expenses, such as share-based compensation expense

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator, to both Company management and investors, of the past and expected ongoing operating performance of the Company. EBITDA is a commonly used and widely accepted measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is deemed by the Company to be a useful performance indicator because it includes an add back of non-cash and non-recurring operating expenses which have little to no bearing on cash flows and may be subject to uncontrollable factors not reflective of the Company's true operational performance.

While the Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA before product development and research costs in managing and analyzing its business and financial condition and believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance, it is open to certain shortcomings. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account the impact of capital expenditures on either the liquidity or the financial performance of the Company and likewise omit share-based compensation expenses, which may vary over time and may represent a material portion of overall compensation expense. Due to the inherent limitations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA before product development and research costs, the Company's management utilizes comparable GAAP financial measures to evaluate the business in conjunction with EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and encourages investors to do likewise.

The Company also presents a non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, to show the adjusted net income when EBITDA adjustments are added back or subtracted out of the traditional GAAP reported net income (loss). Adjusted diluted earnings per share, as defined by the Company, is equal to adjusted net income divided by the actual or anticipated diluted share count for the applicable period.

TELIGENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share information) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 16,021 $ 17,748 $ 66,999 $ 65,904 Research and development services and other income 80 187 252 977 Total revenues 16,101 17,935 67,251 66,881 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenues 10,238 8,773 39,879 32,194 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,928 4,192 19,904 15,005 Product development and research expenses 5,878 4,644 19,265 17,140 Total costs and expenses 21,044 17,609 79,048 64,339 Operating (loss) income (4,943) 326 (11,797) 2,542 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) 1,074 (2,231) 7,719 (936) Interest and other expense, net (2,467) (3,307) (11,198) (13,304) Loss before income tax expense (6,336) (5,212) (15,276) (11,698) Income tax (benefit)/expense (215) 219 (85) 287 Net loss $ (6,121) $ (5,431) $ (15,191) $ (11,985) Basic and Diluted loss per share ($0.11) ($0.11) ($0.28) ($0.23) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and Diluted shares 53,393,952 53,103,217 53,323,954 53,078,158

TELIGENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share information) December 31 December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,692 $ 66,006 Accounts receivable, net 18,143 21,735 Inventories 16,075 12,708 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 3,622 2,847 Total current assets 64,532 103,296 Property, plant and equipment, net 68,355 26,215 Intangible assets, net 56,017 52,465 Goodwill 471 446 Other 611 804 Total assets $ 189,986 $ 183,226 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,595 $ 4,614 Accrued expenses 13,502 10,349 Total current liabilities 24,097 14,963 Convertible 3.75% senior notes, net of debt discount and debt issuance costs (face of $143,750) 120,977 111,391 Deferred tax liability 159 205 Total liabilities 145,233 126,559 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,400,281 and 53,148,441 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 554 551 Additional paid-in capital 106,312 102,624 Accumulated deficit (60,094) (44,903) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (2,019) (1,605) Total stockholders’ equity 44,753 56,667 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 189,986 $ 183,226

TELIGENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands) 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (15,191) $ (11,985) Non-cash expenses 13,815 18,073 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,776 (6,886) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 400 (798) Net cash used in investing activities (40,429) (20,076) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 269 (10) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 446 (301) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (39,760) (20,884) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 66,006 87,191 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 26,692 $ 66,006

TELIGENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS TO NET DEDUCTIONS (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Gross product sales $ 41,379 $ 81,304 $ 215,883 $ 217,633 Reduction to gross product sales: Chargebacks and billbacks 20,100 58,779 125,159 141,343 Sales discounts and other allowances 6,546 7,839 32,720 27,419 Total reduction to gross product sales 26,646 66,618 157,879 168,762 Product sales, net 14,733 14,686 58,004 48,871 Contract manufacturing product sales 1,288 3,062 8,995 17,033 Total product sales, net $ 16,021 $ 17,748 $ 66,999 $ 65,904





TELIGENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net loss $ (6,121) $ (5,431) $ (15,191) $ (11,985) Depreciation 447 267 1,711 946 Amortization of intangibles 787 687 2,930 2,833 Loss on impairment - - 113 - Interest (income)/expense, net (48) 1,096 1,612 4,876 Non-cash interest expense 2,515 2,211 9,586 8,428 (Benefit)/Provision for income taxes (215) 219 (85) 287 EBITDA (2,635) (951) 676 5,385 Inventory step-up, related to acquisition - - - 530 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (1,074) 2,231 (7,719) 936 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 868 744 3,295 2,999 Adjusted EBITDA (2,841) 2,024 (3,748) 9,850 Product development and research expenses 5,878 4,644 19,265 17,140 Adjusted EBITDA, before product development and research expenses $ 3,037 $ 6,668 $ 15,517 $ 26,990

TELIGENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net loss $ (6,121) $ (5,431) $ (15,191) $ (11,985) Non-cash interest expense 2,515 2,211 9,586 8,428 (Benefit)/Provision for income taxes (215) 219 (85) 287 Amortization of intangibles 787 687 2,930 2,833 Loss on impairment - - 113 - Inventory step-up, related to acquisition - - - 530 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (1,074) 2,231 (7,719) 936 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 868 744 3,295 2,999 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (3,240) $ 661 $ (7,071) $ 4,028 Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/income per diluted share $ (0.06) $ 0.01 $ (0.13) $ 0.08



