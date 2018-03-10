Providence Gold Mines Inc., High Grade Gold Deposit, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - Ron Coombes, President & CEO of Providence Gold Mines Inc. talks about the company's historical deposit that was one of the highest grading deposits in the Mother Lode region.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 5 - Mar. 18, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Providence Gold Mines (TSXV: PHD):

Focused in the California's "Mother Lode" District. The Company believes using modern exploration, extraction methods the Providence Gold Mines has development potential to become once again a significant gold producer.

