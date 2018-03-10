Log in
01:00aProvidence Gold Mines Inc., High Grade Gold Deposit, CEO Clip Vid..
NE
01/31TELLZA : IIROC Trade Resumption - TEL
AQ
01/31IIROC Trade Resumption - Tellza Inc.
NE
Providence Gold Mines Inc., High Grade Gold Deposit, CEO Clip Video

03/10/2018 | 01:00am CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - Ron Coombes, President & CEO of Providence Gold Mines Inc. talks about the company's historical deposit that was one of the highest grading deposits in the Mother Lode region.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
http://www.b-tv.com/providence-ceo-clip-90sec/

Providence Gold Mines Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 5 - Mar. 18, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Providence Gold Mines (TSXV: PHD):

Focused in the California's "Mother Lode" District. The Company believes using modern exploration, extraction methods the Providence Gold Mines has development potential to become once again a significant gold producer.

www.providencegold.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada.  These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com.  They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV — Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 [email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Vazquez Chief Executive Officer
Ali Guven Kivilcim President, Chief Technical Officer & Director
Gary Martin Clifford Executive Chairman
Vedat Kalkuz Independent Director
Salil Munjal Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELLZA INC-36.31%0
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.73%199 933
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.36%97 823
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-10.41%77 728
TELEFONICA-0.74%51 571
ORANGE-2.45%46 258
