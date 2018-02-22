Telstra : Linfox signs Internet of Things partnership deal with Telstra

Telstra will deliver IoT solutions to Linfox fleet over Australia's largest and fastest mobile network*

Linfox, one of Australia's largest logistics companies, has partnered with Telstra and MTData to implement an advanced telematics and management solution into its Australian truck fleet. The Internet of Things (IoT) technology will be rolled out to the whole Linfox truck fleet and will deliver advanced transport and logistics data and quality benchmarking information to enhance public and driver safety on Australian roads.

Linfox CIO, Conrad Harvey said, 'We are in a critical time in the logistics industry and it's important to deliver technology that will ensure greater safety for our drivers and the communities in which we operate. Heavy vehicle safety is a key issue within our industry and community and by partnering with Telstra to implement transformative technologies that allow us to better monitor and measure safety compliance throughout our fleet, we can work to reduce risk factors and enhance safe driver behaviour.'

Telstra's IoT solution will include Samsung tablets mounted into Linfox heavy vehicles so drivers can access logbooks and complete safety checklists, and have capability, in some vehicles, for in-cabin recording of road safety incidents.

'The technology will require our drivers to log on and complete safety checklists before they head off on the road and will allow us to gain more accurate in-cab readings of speed and distance. The devices will enable us to coordinate our vehicles efficiently, reduce congestion on the roads and above all, ensure a higher level of safety for the community,' said Harvey.

The deal comes just three months after Telstra's acquisition of MTData which provides Telstra with advanced technology and deep domain expertise in Connected Vehicle solutions.

Michelle Bendschneider, Executive Director of Global Products, Telstra said, 'Linfox is one of Australia's largest and most successful logistics companies and we are committed to supporting its efforts to achieve safer and more efficient supply chains.'

'With MTData's expertise in delivering IoT solutions for the heavy vehicle industry, coupled with the unrivalled coverage and capability of the Telstra mobile network, we have created an innovative solution to help transform Linfox's business,' said Bendschneider.

Already supporting over two million active IoT devices, Telstra's IoT ecosystem includes the Telstra IoT Network, the first of its kind in Australia with both Narrowband and Cat M1 capabilities, and a range of IoT products, including the IoT Platform, Location Insights, Location of Things and Smart Cities.

'We are on a journey with our customers, from connectivity to M2M to IoT. Our ambition in Telstra is to help our customers become digital enterprises by translating data into insights that empower outcomes,' said Bendschneider.

