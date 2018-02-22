Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Telstra Corporation Ltd    TLS   AU000000TLS2

TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD (TLS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Telstra : Linfox signs Internet of Things partnership deal with Telstra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 12:31am CET

Telstra will deliver IoT solutions to Linfox fleet over Australia's largest and fastest mobile network*

Linfox, one of Australia's largest logistics companies, has partnered with Telstra and MTData to implement an advanced telematics and management solution into its Australian truck fleet. The Internet of Things (IoT) technology will be rolled out to the whole Linfox truck fleet and will deliver advanced transport and logistics data and quality benchmarking information to enhance public and driver safety on Australian roads.

Linfox CIO, Conrad Harvey said, 'We are in a critical time in the logistics industry and it's important to deliver technology that will ensure greater safety for our drivers and the communities in which we operate. Heavy vehicle safety is a key issue within our industry and community and by partnering with Telstra to implement transformative technologies that allow us to better monitor and measure safety compliance throughout our fleet, we can work to reduce risk factors and enhance safe driver behaviour.'

Telstra's IoT solution will include Samsung tablets mounted into Linfox heavy vehicles so drivers can access logbooks and complete safety checklists, and have capability, in some vehicles, for in-cabin recording of road safety incidents.

'The technology will require our drivers to log on and complete safety checklists before they head off on the road and will allow us to gain more accurate in-cab readings of speed and distance. The devices will enable us to coordinate our vehicles efficiently, reduce congestion on the roads and above all, ensure a higher level of safety for the community,' said Harvey.

The deal comes just three months after Telstra's acquisition of MTData which provides Telstra with advanced technology and deep domain expertise in Connected Vehicle solutions.

Michelle Bendschneider, Executive Director of Global Products, Telstra said, 'Linfox is one of Australia's largest and most successful logistics companies and we are committed to supporting its efforts to achieve safer and more efficient supply chains.'

'With MTData's expertise in delivering IoT solutions for the heavy vehicle industry, coupled with the unrivalled coverage and capability of the Telstra mobile network, we have created an innovative solution to help transform Linfox's business,' said Bendschneider.

Already supporting over two million active IoT devices, Telstra's IoT ecosystem includes the Telstra IoT Network, the first of its kind in Australia with both Narrowband and Cat M1 capabilities, and a range of IoT products, including the IoT Platform, Location Insights, Location of Things and Smart Cities.

'We are on a journey with our customers, from connectivity to M2M to IoT. Our ambition in Telstra is to help our customers become digital enterprises by translating data into insights that empower outcomes,' said Bendschneider.

* Based on national average of combined 3G/4G mobile speeds

ENDS

Telstra Media contact: Michael Zappone
Email: [email protected]
Media reference number: 022/2018

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 23:30:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
12:31aTELSTRA : Linfox signs Internet of Things partnership deal with Telstra
PU
02/21THE NEW CISCO CROSSWORK NETWORK AUTO : Helping global service providers automate..
AQ
02/16TELSTRA : Letter to shareholders
PU
02/15TELSTRA : 2Gbps speeds achieved in live demo by Telstra and partners
AQ
02/15TELSTRA : reports drop in profit for H1 2018, despite revenue increase
AQ
02/14TELSTRA : Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
02/14TELSTRA : announces financial results for 1H18
PU
02/14Telstra Profit Dented by Impairment Hit
DJ
02/14Qualcomm Continues Gigabit LTE Leadership with World's First Announced 2 Gbps..
AQ
02/14Telstra, Ericsson, Qualcomm and NETGEAR achieve 2Gbps speeds in live demo
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15Telstra Corporation Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/14TELSTRA :  The Long Painful Decline 
02/01Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are VEON, China Mobile, CenturyLink, A.. 
2017Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are Consolidated, VEON, China Mobile &.. 
2017Australia drops opposition to Foxtel/Fox Sports merger 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 27 331 M
EBIT 2018 5 668 M
Net income 2018 3 607 M
Debt 2018 16 234 M
Yield 2018 6,39%
P/E ratio 2018 11,46
P/E ratio 2019 10,63
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 40 913 M
Chart TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Telstra Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | TLS | AU000000TLS2 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,68  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew R. Penn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Robyn M. Denholm Chief Operating Officer
Warwick Bray Chief Financial Officer
Russell Allan Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD-4.96%32 145
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.46%204 584
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-11.83%93 285
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-12.00%78 009
TELEFONICA-7.83%48 991
ORANGE-6.80%44 843
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.