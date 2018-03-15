Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
End-of-day quote  - 03/15
469.2 HKD   +1.21%
09:32pCHINA DEPOSITOR : Shanghai Securities News
RE
10:25aALIBABA PLANS L : Wsj
RE
08:23aChina Unicom targets fast profit growth after ownership reform
RE
China depository receipts to be launched soon: Shanghai Securities News

03/15/2018 | 09:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at CES Asia 2016 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is preparing to launch depository receipts that would open the door to some of the country's top tech firms issuing a form of shares on the mainland, the state-run Shanghai Securities News said on Friday, citing a senior regulatory official.

China depositary receipts (CDRs) will be launched "very soon", Yan Qingmin, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission was quoted as saying. Depositary receipts are not technically shares, but allow investors to hold shares listed elsewhere.

The move could give domestic investors a route to Chinese tech firms listed outside mainland China like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Baidu Inc, JD.com Inc, and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Sources have told Reuters that guidelines for CDRs, similar to American depositary receipts, were likely to be finalised in the second half of this year by China's securities regulator.

The planned move is part of a broader effort by Beijing to bring back home its domestic tech giants, which have traditionally opted to list outside the Chinese mainland in New York or Hong Kong instead of their home market.

Hong Kong is also working on rules that would make it easier for firms like U.S.-listed Alibaba and others to take up a secondary listing in the city.

Alibaba, China's top e-commerce firm valued at over $500 billion, has said publicly for a number of years that it would consider a listing in China if regulations allowed.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Alibaba was working on a plan for a secondary listing in China, which could happen as soon as this summer.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Stocks treated in this article : Baidu, Tencent Holdings Ltd, JD.com, Alibaba Group Holding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 3.38% 199.06 Delayed Quote.11.67%
BAIDU 1.30% 262.71 Delayed Quote.10.73%
JD.COM 1.93% 44.94 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 241 B
EBIT 2017 79 625 M
Net income 2017 65 047 M
Finance 2017 59 276 M
Yield 2017 0,19%
P/E ratio 2017 54,35
P/E ratio 2018 42,88
EV / Sales 2017 14,5x
EV / Sales 2018 10,1x
Capitalization 3 549 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 404  CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Zhi Dong Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD15.06%562 029
NETFLIX67.51%139 536
NASPERS LIMITED-0.81%131 439
WEIBO CORP (ADR)27.09%29 008
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP32.64%13 176
COSTAR GROUP INC22.72%13 124
