Chinese E-Commerce Startup Begins Trading on Nasdaq; Shares Soar -- 2nd Update

HONG KONG -- A three-year-old Chinese internet startup earned a $33 billion market valuation in its trading debut in New York, drawing high investor demand ahead of a string of larger internet IPOs from the country in the coming months.

Pinduoduo Inc., a Shanghai-based online discounter that some people call China's Groupon, priced a $1.63 billion sale of American Depositary Shares at $19 apiece, the top end of their offered range, it said on Thursday.

The securities began trading on Nasdaq at $26.50, a 39% jump from their IPO price, and closed at $26.70, up 41%. Pinduoduo said it could raise another $244 million if underwriters of the IPO exercise an option to purchase additional shares.

Pinduoduo, whose backers include Chinese internet heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd., is an online bulk purchasing platform and an emerging rival to e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and online retailer JD.com. Founded by a former Google employee, it is known in China for marketing and selling goods such as clothing, diapers and groceries via Tencent's popular social-media app WeChat.

The company, which has yet to turn a profit, was valued at about $15 billion in a private fundraising round in April that was led by Tencent. Other investors in Pinduoduo include Chinese venture firms Sequoia Capital, IDG Capital Partners and Gaorong Capital. Tencent and Sequoia earlier indicated they could each buy as much as $250 million worth of shares in the IPO.

The offering has been closely watched by bankers and other Chinese internet startups waiting to go public in the coming months. Online-services platform Meituan Dianping and China's largest music-streaming business, Tencent Music, have filed initial plans for large IPOs in Hong Kong and New York respectively, while Chinese ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing and the popular online news aggregator known as Jinri Toutiao could go public next year.

Pinduoduo has grown rapidly since it was founded in 2015. It sold goods from 1.7 million merchants in the year through June and had 343.6 million active buyers, or customers who made at least one purchase during the period. The number of active buyers was more than three times what it was a year ago, though the company's sales are a fraction of Alibaba's and JD.com's e-commerce sales. According to its prospectus, Pinduoduo reported a 2017 net loss of $83.7 million on revenue of $278 million, but revenue for the three months to March was already $220.7 million.

Pinduoduo's implied valuation from its IPO price dwarfs the market capitalization of Groupon Inc., which went public in the fall of 2011 and is currently valued at $2.65 billion, down from more than $15 billion in the months after the Chicago-based company listed on Nasdaq. Groupon posted $2.84 billion in revenue last year and turned a $14 million profit.

The IPO's oversubscription "shows that investors in developed markets remain confident about the growth potential of China's new-economy companies," said Zhang Gang, strategist at Central China Securities in Shanghai.

A few months before the IPO, Pinduoduo awarded a large amount of stock -- now valued at around $1.21 billion based on the latest offering price -- to its founder, CEO and controlling shareholder, Zheng Huang, "to reward him for his contributions" to the company, it said in its prospectus.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, CICC and China Renaissance are underwriting Pinduoduo's IPO.

