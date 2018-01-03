Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Global Stocks Continue to Push Higher -- Update

01/03/2018 | 04:34am CET
By Kenan Machado

Asia-Pacific stocks gained early Wednesday, building on a rally for tech and consumer stocks in the U.S.'s first trading day of 2018.

In China, the CSI 300--made up of the biggest companies in both Shanghai and Shenzhen--climbed 1.2%.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5%, with Apple climbing 1.8%. On Wednesday morning, Samsung Electronics rose 3% shortly after opening, though it was recently 1.2% higher. The Kospi index gained 0.3%.

The Taiex in Taiwan, where many Apple suppliers are based, climbed 0.7% to hit a fresh five-week high; index heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing climbed 2.2%.

Tech stocks also helped push Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index to another 10-year high; it rose 0.4%. Tencent Holdings, Sunny Optical Technology and AAC Technologies Holdings all rose about 2% Wednesday morning.

"There is a lot of anticipation that earnings will increase" for the sector, said Shane Chanel, an equities adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers. But he cautioned that any misstep could burst the market's bubble.

Indexes in New Zealand and the Philippines set all-time records on Wednesday.

Despite strength for large mining companies BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, the S&P/ASX 200 was just 0.1% higher, due to declines in consumer and health-care stocks.

The U.S. dollar, which on Tuesday logged its largest drop in four years, as the WSJ Dollar Index fell for a seventh-straight session. It was recently up 0.1%.

And Bitcoin has managed to stay above $15,000, according to price data from CoinDesk.

Write to Kenan Machado at [email protected]

Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 241 B
EBIT 2017 79 989 M
Net income 2017 65 282 M
Finance 2017 60 975 M
Yield 2017 0,22%
P/E ratio 2017 49,07
P/E ratio 2018 38,98
EV / Sales 2017 13,1x
EV / Sales 2018 9,17x
Capitalization 3 212 B
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 384  CNY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
