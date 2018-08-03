Google Discussing China Cloud With Tencent, Other Companies -- Bloomberg

--Google (GOOG) is talking with Tencent Holding (TCEHY), Inspur Group and other companies in China about offering Google cloud services in that country, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing "people familiar with the discussions."

--Google narrowed partnership candidates to three, but trade tensions between China and the U.S. may weigh on the effort, the report said.

--A Google Cloud spokesman declined to comment, the report said. Inspur and Tencent didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-03/google-is-said-to-be-in-china-cloud-talks-with-tencent-others

