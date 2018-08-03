Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Google Discussing China Cloud With Tencent, Other Companies -- Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 11:10pm CEST

--Google (GOOG) is talking with Tencent Holding (TCEHY), Inspur Group and other companies in China about offering Google cloud services in that country, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing "people familiar with the discussions."

--Google narrowed partnership candidates to three, but trade tensions between China and the U.S. may weigh on the effort, the report said.

--A Google Cloud spokesman declined to comment, the report said. Inspur and Tencent didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-03/google-is-said-to-be-in-china-cloud-talks-with-tencent-others

Write to [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.24% 1238.16 Delayed Quote.17.82%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.39% 349.8 End-of-day quote.-14.22%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
11:10pGoogle Discussing China Cloud With Tencent, Other Companies -- Bloomberg
DJ
10:33pTENCENT : Google in talks with Tencent, others for cloud services in China - Blo..
RE
02:20pTENCENT : Microsoft expands presence of AI platform Xiaoice
AQ
12:37pChina's Didi, Ant Financial weigh joint $2 bln Ofo buyout
RE
09:10aTENCENT : Ding! Always-on Alibaba office app fuels backlash among Chinese worker..
RE
09:07aHSI opens up 37 pts at 27,751; H-share -12 pts to 10,721
AQ
08/02Tencent announced partnership with WebMD
AQ
08/02Tencent announced partnership with WebMD
AQ
08/02Google plans return to China search market with censored app - sources
RE
08/02HSI opens down 181 pts at 28,159; H-share -77 pts to 10,895
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Activision, Tencent collab to bring Call of Duty mobile to China 
07/27TENCENT : Oversold 
07/23Huya, YY competitor considers US IPO 
07/19JOURNEYING AROUND THE WORLD : Investing In Travel 
07/12YY.COM : Accounting Game Makes Stock Cheap For Investors 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 337 B
EBIT 2018 106 B
Net income 2018 85 221 M
Finance 2018 78 952 M
Yield 2018 0,31%
P/E ratio 2018 33,98
P/E ratio 2019 26,73
EV / Sales 2018 8,46x
EV / Sales 2019 6,14x
Capitalization 2 930 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 425  CNY
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Zhi Dong Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-14.22%426 632
NETFLIX79.46%147 350
NASPERS LIMITED-7.70%108 474
IQIYI INC0.00%22 660
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-22.69%18 292
COSTAR GROUP INC43.62%15 233
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.