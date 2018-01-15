Tencent : Ubisoft And Tencent Partner To Bring Ketchapp Games To Weixin Mini-game Application

SHENZHEN, China and HONG KONG and PARIS, Jan. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Jan.15, 2018 AP) -- Today, Ubisoft and Tencent announced a strategic partnership to bring a selection of Ketchapp games to Tencent's newly-launched mobile Weixin mini-game application.

Weixin is WeChat's mirror application for Mainland China users. With 980 million monthly active user accounts (MAU), Weixin is the most popular mobile application in China, making its users' life more fun, social, convenient and efficient. Recently, Weixin introduced a gaming application in Mainland China called Weixin mini-game, which allows users to access a wide selection of games in Weixin without downloading additional applications. This application aims to support developers by solving some of the critical challenges they face, including long development cycles, high operational costs, and allowing them to be more agile and reactive to opportunities within the mobile gaming market.

"We're excited that a selection of our successful and diverse portfolio of casual games, which already is supported by one of the largest mobile gaming communities, is now coming to Tencent's new application. Weixin mini-game offers Chinese players instant access to a wide range of fun and challenging games. We have witnessed the massive success of Jump Jump (tiao yi tiao) and we are delighted by this collaboration between Ubisoft and Weixin, two of the most innovative and respected companies in their respective industries," said Antoine and Michel Morcos, co-founders of Ketchapp, Ubisoft Mobile. "Being one of the first partners selected by Tencent to provide gaming experiences for Weixin mini-game is great news for our fans and the Weixin community."

"Working with Ubisoft on bringing a selection of the most popular Ketchapp games to Weixin marks a significant milestone for Weixin mini-games and a first step in bringing more IP and quality 3rd content to the platform," said Xiaochao Zhang, General Manager of Value-Added Business Department, Head of Weixin Gaming.

The selection of Ketchapp mini-games will be available exclusively through the Ketchapp Weixin official account (WeChat_ID: Ketchapp开趣宝), which opened today for subscription. Follow now for more updates on Ketchapp for Weixin mini-game coming soon!

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Our social products Weixin and QQ link our users to a rich digital content catalogue including games, video, music and books. Our proprietary targeting technology helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our infrastructure services including payment, security, cloud and artificial intelligence create differentiated offerings and support our partners' business growth. Tencent invests heavily in people and innovation, enabling us to evolve with the Internet. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.hk) are traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's video game series, Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2016-17 fiscal year Ubisoft generated sales of €1,460 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoft.com.

