Tenet Healthcare : Issues Information on Financial Implications of Changes to Federal Tax Law

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today provided an update to its
previous financial Outlook for 2018 to reflect changes to federal tax
laws enacted as part of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. As a result of
these changes, the Company projects:
-
Cash tax payments will be lower by $10 million to $20 million per year
over the next several years due to the repeal of the corporate
alternative minimum tax.
-
No material change in the Company’s ability to utilize its federal
income tax net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards, which the Company
projects will approximate $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2017.
-
Due to the positive impact from 100 percent bonus depreciation,
taxable income on the Company’s federal tax return will be lower,
resulting in slower utilization of the NOL. We anticipate
approximately 80 percent of capital expenditures in 2018 should
qualify for immediate expensing, which will more than offset the
impact of the interest expense limitation.
-
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is now expected
to be $0.05 to $0.19 in 2018 compared to the previous diluted EPS
Outlook of $0.63 to $0.68, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share
from continuing operations is now expected to be $0.58 to $0.97
compared to the previous Adjusted EPS Outlook of $1.07 to $1.36 due to
the Company not being able to currently recognize for accounting
purposes the future benefit related to the excess interest expense
limitation carryforward, net of the benefit derived from the lower tax
rate.
-
The Company is reiterating its 2018 Outlook for revenue, Adjusted
EBITDA and Adjusted free cash flow, which were originally provided on
December 19, 2017.
“The change in the tax law is positive for Tenet from an economic
perspective,” said Ron Rittenmeyer, executive chairman and CEO. “Our
cash tax payments will be approximately $10 million to $20 million lower
each year over the next several years, which will be additive to free
cash flow. In addition, the new law does not change our ability to
utilize our substantial NOL. While EPS will be lower due to the
limitation on interest expense deductibility, this does not impact free
cash flow, and over the next two to three years, we expect these changes
will positively affect EPS due to the lower tax rate.”
In addition to the implications described above, the Company will
recognize in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 a non-cash
partial write-down of its net deferred tax assets of approximately
$275 million (estimate based on September 30, 2017 balances) due to the
reduction in the corporate federal income tax rate from 35% to 21%.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services
company with nearly 130,000 employees united around a common mission: to
help people live happier, healthier lives. Through its subsidiaries,
partnerships and joint ventures, including United Surgical Partners
International, the Company operates general acute care and specialty
hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers and other
outpatient facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Tenet’s Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides technology-enabled
performance improvement and health management solutions to hospitals,
health systems, integrated delivery networks, physician groups,
self-insured organizations and health plans. For more information,
please visit www.tenethealth.com.
The terms "THC", "Tenet Healthcare Corporation", "the Company", "we",
"us" or "our" refer to Tenet Healthcare Corporation or one or more of
its subsidiaries or affiliates as applicable.
This release contains “forward-looking statements” - that is, statements
that relate to future, not past, events. In this context,
forward-looking statements often address our expected future business
and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain
words such as “expect,” “assume,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,”
“project,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” or “will.” Forward-looking
statements by their nature address matters that are, to different
degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could cause our actual
results to be materially different than those expressed in our
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors
disclosed under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and other filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Tenet uses its Company website to provide important information to
investors about the Company including the posting of important
announcements regarding financial performance and corporate development.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as net
income (loss) attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common
shareholders before (1) the cumulative effect of changes in accounting
principle, (2) net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling
interests, (3) income (loss) from discontinued operations, (4) income
tax benefit (expense), (5) other non-operating income (expense), net,
(6) gain (loss) from early extinguishment of debt, (7) interest expense,
(8) litigation and investigation (costs) benefit, net of insurance
recoveries, (9) net gains (losses) on sales, consolidation and
deconsolidation of facilities, (10) impairment and restructuring charges
and acquisition-related costs, (11) depreciation and amortization and
(12) income (loss) from divested operations and closed businesses (i.e.,
the Company’s health plan businesses). Litigation and investigation
costs do not include ordinary course of business malpractice and other
litigation and related expense.
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to
Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders, a non-GAAP measure, is
defined by the Company as net income (loss) attributable to Tenet
Healthcare Corporation common shareholders before (1) impairment and
restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs, (2) litigation and
investigation costs, (3) gains on sales, consolidation and
deconsolidation of facilities, (4) gain (loss) from early extinguishment
of debt, (5) income (loss) from divested operations and closed
businesses, (6) the associated impact of these five items on taxes and
noncontrolling interests, and (7) net income (loss) from discontinued
operations. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing
operations, a non-GAAP term, is defined by the Company as Adjusted net
income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tenet
Healthcare Corporation common shareholders divided by the weighted
average primary or diluted shares outstanding in the reporting period.
Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as (1) net
cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less (2) purchases of
property and equipment from continuing operations.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company
as (1) Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from
continuing operations, less (2) purchases of property and equipment from
continuing operations. Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by the Company as cash
provided by (used in) operating activities prior to (1) payments for
restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and litigation costs
and settlements, and (2) net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities from discontinued operations.
The Company believes the foregoing non-GAAP measures are useful to
investors and analysts because they present additional information on
the Company’s financial performance. Investors, analysts, Company
management and the Company’s Board of Directors utilize these non-GAAP
measures, in addition to GAAP measures, to track the Company’s financial
and operating performance and compare the Company’s performance to its
peer companies, which utilize similar non-GAAP measures in their
presentations. The Human Resources Committee of the Company’s Board of
Directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management’s
performance for the purpose of determining incentive compensation.
Additional information regarding the purpose and utility of specific
non-GAAP measures used in this release is set forth below.
The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure, in part,
because certain investors and analysts use both historical and projected
Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, as
factors in determining the estimated fair value of shares of the
Company’s common stock. Company management also regularly reviews the
Adjusted EBITDA performance for each operating segment. The Company does
not use Adjusted EBITDA to measure liquidity, but instead to measure
operating performance.
We use, and we believe investors and analysts use, Free Cash Flow and
Adjusted Free Cash Flow as supplemental measures to analyze cash flows
generated from our operations because we believe it is useful to
investors in evaluating our ability to fund distributions paid to
noncontrolling interests, acquisitions, purchasing equity interests in
joint ventures or repaying debt.
These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled
measures reported by other companies. Because these measures exclude
many items that are included in our financial statements, they do not
provide a complete measure of our operating performance. For example,
the Company’s definitions of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
do not include other important uses of cash including (1) cash used to
purchase businesses or joint venture interests, or (2) any items that
are classified as Cash Flows From Financing Activities on the Company’s
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, including items such as (i) cash
used to repay borrowings, (ii) distributions paid to noncontrolling
interests, or (iii) payments under the Put/Call Agreement for USPI
redeemable noncontrolling interest, which are recorded on the Statement
of Cash Flows as the purchase of noncontrolling interest. Accordingly,
investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating the
Company’s financial performance.
A reconciliation of Outlook Adjusted EBITDA to Outlook net income (loss)
attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders, the
most comparable GAAP measure, is set forth in Table #1 below for the
twelve months ending December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of Outlook
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Tenet
Healthcare Corporation common shareholders to Outlook net income (loss)
attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders, the
most comparable GAAP measure, is set forth in Table #1 below for the
twelve months ending December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of Outlook
Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Outlook net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is set forth in
Table #2 below for the twelve months ending December 31, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
|
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
|
Table #1 – Reconciliation of Outlook Adjusted EBITDA to
|
Outlook Net Income Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Common Shareholders For the Year Ending December 31, 2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
|
High
|
Net income attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common
shareholders
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
20
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
(415
|
)
|
|
|
|
(435
|
)
|
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
|
|
455
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
|
|
|
(160
|
)
|
Income from continuing operations, before income taxes
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
615
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,010
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other non-operating expense, net
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
1,625
|
|
|
|
|
1,650
|
|
Gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities(1)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and
litigation costs and settlements(1)
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
(790
|
)
|
|
|
|
(810
|
)
|
Loss from divested and closed businesses
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
2,475
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,575
|
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
|
|
$
|
20
|
|
Net income from continuing operations as a % of operating revenues
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Net operating revenues
|
|
|
$
|
17,800
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,200
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA as % of net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA
margin)
|
|
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
2,475
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,575
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
(790
|
)
|
|
|
|
(810
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,010
|
)
|
Other non-operating expense, net
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
Adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
|
|
730
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(190
|
)
|
|
|
|
(195
|
)
|
Adjusted income from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
|
535
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
(415
|
)
|
|
|
|
(435
|
)
|
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to
common shareholders
|
|
|
$
|
60
|
|
|
|
$
|
100
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
The Company has provided an estimate of restructuring charges that
it anticipates in 2018. The Company does not forecast impairment
charges, acquisition-related costs and litigation costs and
settlements and gains (losses) on sales, and consolidation and
deconsolidation of facilities because the Company does not believe
that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy since some
of these items are indeterminable at the time the Company provides
its financial Outlook.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
|
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
|
Table #2 – Reconciliation of Outlook Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
for the Year Ending December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
|
High
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,245
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,450
|
|
Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs
and litigation costs and settlements(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities – continuing
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment – continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(625
|
)
|
|
|
|
(675
|
)
|
Adjusted free cash flow – continuing operations(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
675
|
|
|
|
$
|
875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
The Company has provided an estimate of payments that it anticipates
in 2018 related to restructuring charges. The Company does not
forecast payments related to acquisition-related costs and
litigation costs and settlements because the Company does not
believe that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy
since some of these items may be indeterminable at the time the
Company provides its financial Outlook.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
The Company's definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include
other important uses of cash including (1) cash used to purchase
businesses or joint venture interests, or (2) any items that are
classified as Cash Flows From Financing Activities on the Company's
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, including items such as (i)
cash used to repay borrowings, (ii) distributions paid to
noncontrolling interests, or (iii) payments under the Put/Call
Agreement for USPI redeemable noncontrolling interests, which are
recorded on the Statement of Cash Flows as the purchase of
noncontrolling interests.
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005880/en/