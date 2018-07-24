Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Revenue of $527 million, above high end of guidance
Memory Test Q2’18 revenue of $67 million, up 34% from Q2’17 and 1H’18 revenue of $139 million, up 90% from 1H’17
Universal Robots revenue of $57 million, up 45% from Q2’17
Q2’18
Q1’18
Q2’17
Revenue (mil)
$527
$487
$697
GAAP EPS
$0.52
$0.43
$0.87
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.59
$0.45
$0.90
NORTH READING, Mass., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) reported revenue of $527 million for the second quarter of 2018 of which $360 million was in Semiconductor Test, $70 million in System Test, $62 million in Industrial Automation, and $35 million in Wireless Test. GAAP net profit for the second quarter was $101.0 million or $0.52 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the second quarter was $112.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete income tax adjustments, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.
“Second quarter sales and earnings exceeded guidance as our test businesses strengthened through the quarter,” said CEO and President Mark Jagiela. “Despite the slowdown in test demand for mobile devices, other test markets grew in the quarter led by memory in Semiconductor Test, connectivity in Wireless Test at LitePoint, and storage in System Test. In Industrial Automation, Universal Robots continued its high growth with sales up 45% from Q2 of 2017. At newly acquired Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), full quarter sales grew over 85% from the year ago quarter on a standalone basis.”
"Reflecting a continued strong outlook in both our Test and Industrial Automation segments, Q3 company sales are expected to grow over 10% compared to Q3 2017 at the midpoint of our guidance."
Guidance for the third quarter of 2018 is revenue of $540 million to $570 million, with GAAP net income of $0.51 to $0.59 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.59 to $0.66 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, restructuring and other charges and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.
Non-GAAP Results In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, fair value inventory step-up related to Mobile Industrial Robots, and restructuring and other, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes fair value inventory step-up related to Mobile Industrial Robots. GAAP requires that this item be included in determining gross margin. Non-GAAP gross margin dollar amount and percentage are non-GAAP performance measures that management believes provide useful supplemental information for management and the investor. Management uses non-GAAP gross margin as a performance measure for Teradyne’s current core business and future outlook and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical gross margin results and the gross margin results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investors” and then selecting the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.
About Teradyne Teradyne (NYSE:TER) is a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronic systems, which serve consumer, communications, industrial and government customers. Our Industrial Automation products include collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots and sensing and simulation software, used by global manufacturing and light industrial customers to improve quality and increase manufacturing efficiency. In 2017, Teradyne had revenue of $2.14 billion and currently employs approximately 4,700 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.teradyne.com. Teradyne(R) is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.
Safe Harbor Statement This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, use of proceeds and potential dilution from the senior convertible notes offering, potential borrowings under a senior secured credit facility, and the impact of the U.S. tax reform, export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, availability of, or borrowing under, the credit facility, or the impact of the U.S. tax reform, export and tariff laws. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. Important factors that could cause actual results, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes or borrowings under the credit facility to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend, the repurchase of common stock or borrowing under the credit facility is not in the company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” section of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 1, 2018. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.
TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
April 1, 2018
July 2, 2017 (1)
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017 (1)
Net revenues
$
526,929
$
487,467
$
696,901
$
1,014,396
$
1,153,814
Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (2)
219,595
217,635
306,263
437,230
498,159
Gross profit
307,334
269,832
390,638
577,166
655,655
Operating expenses:
Selling and administrative
99,410
90,505
90,111
189,916
174,903
Engineering and development
75,342
74,408
82,270
149,750
158,248
Acquired intangible assets amortization
9,793
7,698
8,166
17,491
16,118
Restructuring and other (3)
2,389
(313
)
2,288
2,076
4,799
Operating expenses
186,934
172,298
182,835
359,233
354,068
Income from operations
120,400
97,534
207,803
217,933
301,587
Interest and other (4)
(388
)
(1,714
)
(926
)
(2,102
)
(2,694
)
Income before income taxes
120,012
95,820
206,877
215,831
298,893
Income tax provision
18,975
8,846
31,901
27,821
38,696
Net income
$
101,037
$
86,974
$
174,976
$
188,010
$
260,197
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.53
$
0.45
$
0.88
$
0.97
$
1.30
Diluted
$
0.52
$
0.43
$
0.87
$
0.94
$
1.29
Weighted average common shares - basic
190,730
195,255
198,774
192,992
199,390
Weighted average common shares - diluted (5)
194,909
203,484
201,529
199,197
201,732
Cash dividend declared per common share
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.07
$
0.18
$
0.14
(1
)
Certain prior period amounts were reclassified to conform with the first quarter 2018 adoption of new accounting guidance for the presentation of pension and post retirement costs.
(2
)
Cost of revenues includes:
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
April 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
$
2,653
$
3,522
$
2,569
$
6,175
$
5,295
Sale of previously written down inventory
(1,922
)
(2,243
)
(2,149
)
(4,165
)
(3,283
)
$
731
$
1,279
$
420
$
2,010
$
2,012
(3
)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
April 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
Employee severance
$
2,398
$
3,881
$
789
$
6,279
$
1,372
Acquisition related expenses
2,544
774
-
3,318
-
Other
947
-
-
947
1,294
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
(3,500
)
(4,968
)
1,499
(8,468
)
2,133
$
2,389
$
(313
)
$
2,288
$
2,076
$
4,799
(4
)
Interest and other includes:
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
April 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
Non-cash convertible debt interest
$
3,245
$
3,206
$
3,088
$
6,451
$
6,138
Pension actuarial gains
(71
)
-
(2,504
)
(71
)
(2,504
)
$
3,174
$
3,206
$
584
$
6,380
$
3,634
(5
)
Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended July 1, 2018, April 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017, 2.6 million, 4.4 million and 0.7 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the six months ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017, 3.5 million and 0.3 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarter ended April 1, 2018 and the six months ended July 1, 2018, diluted shares also included 1.8 million and 0.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)
July 1, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
480,384
$
429,843
Marketable securities
712,309
1,347,979
Accounts receivable, net
454,122
272,783
Inventories, net
135,550
107,525
Prepayments and other current assets
111,820
112,151
Total current assets
1,894,185
2,270,281
Property, plant and equipment, net
285,302
268,447
Marketable securities
111,417
125,926
Deferred tax assets
73,574
84,026
Other assets
12,192
12,275
Retirement plans assets
18,252
17,491
Acquired intangible assets, net
148,173
79,088
Goodwill
388,625
252,011
Total assets
$
2,931,720
$
3,109,545
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
102,737
$
86,393
Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings
115,264
141,694
Deferred revenue and customer advances
82,491
83,614
Other accrued liabilities
83,681
59,083
Contingent consideration
35,911
24,497
Income taxes payable
32,226
59,055
Total current liabilities
452,310
454,336
Retirement plans liabilities
124,258
119,776
Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances
25,375
30,127
Deferred tax liabilities
22,281
6,720
Long-term other accrued liabilities
22,296
10,273
Long-term contingent consideration
25,003
20,605
Long-term income taxes payable
147,360
148,075
Long-term debt
372,897
365,987
Total liabilities
1,191,780
1,155,899
Shareholders' equity
1,739,940
1,953,646
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,931,720
$
3,109,545
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
101,037
$
174,976
$
188,010
$
260,197
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
16,820
16,331
33,156
32,474
Amortization
10,973
11,342
20,177
22,412
Deferred taxes
8,616
(86
)
17,312
(3,563
)
Stock-based compensation
8,081
8,367
17,625
17,312
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
2,653
2,569
6,175
5,295
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
(3,500
)
1,499
(8,468
)
2,133
Retirement plan actuarial gains
(71
)
(2,504
)
(71
)
(2,504
)
Other
(225
)
1,151
1,168
1,153
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:
Accounts receivable
(40,332
)
(90,397
)
(179,403
)
(214,189
)
Inventories
(266
)
54,003
(21,283
)
(8,149
)
Prepayments and other assets
2,320
3,321
1,641
4,425
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
38,551
22,002
(8,155
)
34,504
Deferred revenue and customer advances
874
8,645
10,518
5,312
Retirement plans contributions
(1,153
)
(1,036
)
(2,173
)
(1,983
)
Income taxes
(14,203
)
20,130
(26,308
)
14,363
Net cash provided by operating activities
130,175
230,313
49,921
169,192
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(27,866
)
(23,901
)
(62,663
)
(45,967
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(156,747
)
(181,502
)
(647,071
)
(334,819
)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
28,382
99,661
829,053
313,254
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
257,164
219,423
469,862
307,607
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(145,276
)
-
(170,632
)
-
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities
(44,343
)
113,681
418,549
240,075
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans
27
131
10,681
15,215
Repurchase of common stock
(226,519
)
(56,598
)
(360,795
)
(94,328
)
Dividend payments
(17,094
)
(13,904
)
(34,682
)
(27,925
)
Payment related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards
(122
)
(149
)
(19,751
)
(12,438
)
Payment of contingent consideration
-
-
(13,571
)
(1,050
)
Net cash used for financing activities
(243,708
)
(70,520
)
(418,118
)
(120,526
)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
387
129
189
1,724
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(157,489
)
273,603
50,541
290,465
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
637,873
324,746
429,843
307,884
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
480,384
$
598,349
$
480,384
$
598,349
GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
July 1, 2018
% of Net Revenues
April 1, 2018
% of Net Revenues
July 2, 2017 (1)
% of Net Revenues
Net revenues
$
526.9
$
487.5
$
696.9
Gross profit GAAP
$
307.3
58.3
%
$
269.8
55.3
%
$
390.6
56.0
%
Inventory step-up
0.4
0.1
%
-
-
-
-
Gross profit non-GAAP
$
307.7
58.4
%
$
269.8
55.3
%
$
390.6
56.0
%
Income from operations - GAAP
$
120.4
22.9
%
$
97.5
20.0
%
$
207.8
29.8
%
Acquired intangible assets amortization
9.8
1.9
%
7.7
1.6
%
8.2
1.2
%
Restructuring and other (2)
2.4
0.5
%
(0.3
)
-0.1
%
2.3
0.3
%
Inventory step-up
0.4
0.1
%
-
-
-
-
Income from operations - non-GAAP
$
133.0
25.2
%
$
104.9
21.5
%
$
218.3
31.3
%
Net Income per Common Share
Net Income per Common Share
Net Income per Common Share
July 1, 2018
% of Net Revenues
Basic
Diluted
April 1, 2018
% of Net Revenues
Basic
Diluted
July 2, 2017
% of Net Revenues
Basic
Diluted
Net income - GAAP
$
101.0
19.2
%
$
0.53
$
0.52
$
87.0
17.8
%
$
0.45
$
0.43
$
175.0
25.1
%
$
0.88
$
0.87
Acquired intangible assets amortization
9.8
1.9
%
0.05
0.05
7.7
1.6
%
0.04
0.04
8.2
1.2
%
0.04
0.04
Interest and other (3)
3.2
0.6
%
0.02
0.02
3.2
0.7
%
0.02
0.02
3.1
0.4
%
0.02
0.02
Restructuring and other (2)
2.4
0.5
%
0.01
0.01
(0.3
)
-0.1
%
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
2.3
0.3
%
0.01
0.01
Inventory step-up
0.4
0.1
%
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pension mark-to-market adjustment (3)
(0.1
)
0.0
%
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
-
-
-
-
(2.5
)
-0.4
%
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Exclude discrete tax adjustments (4)
(0.5
)
-0.1
%
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
(6.3
)
-1.3
%
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
0.5
0.1
%
0.00
0.00
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
(3.4
)
-0.6
%
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(1.9
)
-0.4
%
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(5.1
)
-0.7
%
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
Convertible share adjustment
-
-
-
0.01
-
-
-
0.01
-
-
-
-
Net income - non-GAAP
$
112.8
21.4
%
$
0.59
$
0.59
$
89.4
18.3
%
$
0.46
$
0.45
$
181.5
26.0
%
$
0.91
$
0.90
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic
190.7
195.3
198.8
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
194.9
203.5
201.5
Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction
(2.6
)
(6.2
)
(0.7
)
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
192.3
197.3
200.8
(1)
Certain prior period amounts were reclassified to conform with the first quarter 2018 adoption of new accounting guidance for the presentation of pension and post retirement costs.
(2)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Quarter Ended
July 1, 2018
April 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
Employee severance
$
2.4
$
3.9
$
0.8
Acquisition related expenses
2.5
0.8
-
Other
0.9
-
-
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
(3.5
)
(5.0
)
1.5
$
2.4
$
(0.3
)
$
2.3
(3)
For the quarters ended July 1, 2018, April 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017, adjustment to exclude non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the quarters ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
(4)
For the quarters ended July 1, 2018, April 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items.
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
% of Net Revenues
July 2, 2017 (1)
% of Net Revenues
Net Revenues
$
1,014.4
$
1,153.8
Gross profit GAAP
$
577.2
56.9
%
$
655.7
56.8
%
Inventory step-up
0.4
0.0
%
-
-
Gross profit non-GAAP
$
577.6
56.9
%
$
655.7
56.8
%
Income from operations - GAAP
$
217.9
21.5
%
$
301.6
26.1
%
Acquired intangible assets amortization
17.5
1.7
%
16.1
1.4
%
Restructuring and other (2)
2.1
0.2
%
4.8
0.4
%
Inventory step-up
0.4
0.0
%
-
-
Income from operations - non-GAAP
$
237.9
23.5
%
$
322.5
28.0
%
Net Income per Common Share
Net Income per Common Share
July 1, 2018
% of Net Revenues
Basic
Diluted
July 2, 2017
% of Net Revenues
Basic
Diluted
Net income - GAAP
$
188.0
18.5
%
$
0.97
$
0.94
$
260.2
22.6
%
$
1.30
$
1.29
Acquired intangible assets amortization
17.5
1.7
%
0.09
0.09
16.1
1.4
%
0.08
0.08
Interest and other (3)
6.5
0.6
%
0.03
0.03
6.1
0.5
%
0.03
0.03
Restructuring and other (2)
2.1
0.2
%
0.01
0.01
4.8
0.4
%
0.02
0.02
Inventory step-up
0.4
0.0
%
0.00
0.00
-
-
-
-
Pension mark-to-market adjustment (3)
(0.1
)
0.0
%
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
(2.5
)
-0.2
%
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Exclude discrete tax adjustments (4)
(6.8
)
-0.7
%
(0.04
)
(0.03
)
(6.5
)
-0.6
%
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
(5.3
)
-0.5
%
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
(8.2
)
-0.7
%
(0.04
)
(0.04
)
Convertible share adjustment
-
-
-
0.02
-
-
-
-
Net income - non-GAAP
$
202.3
19.9
%
$
1.05
$
1.04
$
270.0
23.4
%
$
1.35
$
1.34
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic
193.0
199.4
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
199.2
201.7
Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note
(4.4
)
(0.3
)
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
194.8
201.4
(1)
Certain prior period amounts were reclassified to conform with the first quarter 2018 adoption of new accounting guidance for the presentation of pension and post retirement costs.
(2)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
Employee severance
$
6.3
$
1.4
Acquisition related expenses
3.3
-
Other
0.9
1.3
-
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
(8.5
)
2.1
$
2.1
$
4.8
(3)
For the six months ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017, Interest and other included non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the six months ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
(4)
For the six months ended July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter 2018 guidance:
GAAP and non-GAAP third quarter revenue guidance:
$540 million
to
$570 million
GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.51
$
0.59
Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization
0.06
0.06
Exclude non-cash convertible debt interest
0.02
0.02
Exclude restructuring and other
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Convertible share adjustment
0.01
0.01
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.59
$
0.66
