Tern PLC: Director/PDMR Dealing

8 August2018

Tern Plc (the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the IoT ('Internet of Things'), announces it has been informed of the following share purchases of, and transactionsin,the ordinary shares of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') by certain directors.

Ian Ritchie, Chairman, via his SIPP, purchased 100,000 ordinary sharesat 16.56pence per Ordinary Share.

Albert Sisto, CEO, purchased 100,000sharesat 19.40 pence per share.

Following the above transactions,Albert Sistois interested in 9,683,333 Ordinary Sharesrepresenting 4.1per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. Ian Ritchie is interested in 677,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.3per cent.of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on shares acquired.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Ritchie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tern Plc b) LEI 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence in Tern Plc GB00BFPMV798 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 16.56 pence 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 100,000 £16,560 e) Date(s) of the transaction 6 August2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Albert Sisto 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tern Plc b) LEI 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence in Tern Plc GB00BFPMV798 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 19.40 pence 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 100,000 £19,400 e) Date(s) of the transaction 7 August2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

Enquiries: