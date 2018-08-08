Tern PLC: Director/PDMR Dealing

8 August2018
Tern Plc (the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Dealing
Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the IoT ('Internet of Things'), announces it has been informed of the following share purchases of, and transactionsin,the ordinary shares of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') by certain directors.
Ian Ritchie, Chairman, via his SIPP, purchased 100,000 ordinary sharesat 16.56pence per Ordinary Share.
Albert Sisto, CEO, purchased 100,000sharesat 19.40 pence per share.
Following the above transactions,Albert Sistois interested in 9,683,333 Ordinary Sharesrepresenting 4.1per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. Ian Ritchie is interested in 677,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.3per cent.of the Company's issued share capital.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on shares acquired.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Ritchie
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tern Plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138005F87SODHL9CQ36
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence in Tern Plc
GB00BFPMV798
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
16.56 pence
|
100,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
100,000
£16,560
|
e)
|
Date(s) of the transaction
|
6 August2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Albert Sisto
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tern Plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138005F87SODHL9CQ36
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence in Tern Plc
GB00BFPMV798
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
19.40 pence
|
100,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
100,000
£19,400
|
e)
|
Date(s) of the transaction
|
7 August2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM
Enquiries:
|
Tern Plc
Al Sisto/Sarah Payne
|
via Redleaf
|
WH Ireland
(NOMAD and joint broker)
Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp
|
Tel: 0117 945 3470
|
Whitman Howard
(Joint broker)
Nick Lovering/ChristopherFurness
|
Tel: 020 7659 1234
|
RedleafCommunications
Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman
|
Tel: 020 3757 6880
