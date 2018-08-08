Log in
Tern PLC: Director/PDMR Dealing

08/08/2018 | 08:07am CEST

8 August2018

Tern Plc (the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the IoT ('Internet of Things'), announces it has been informed of the following share purchases of, and transactionsin,the ordinary shares of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') by certain directors.

Ian Ritchie, Chairman, via his SIPP, purchased 100,000 ordinary sharesat 16.56pence per Ordinary Share.

Albert Sisto, CEO, purchased 100,000sharesat 19.40 pence per share.

Following the above transactions,Albert Sistois interested in 9,683,333 Ordinary Sharesrepresenting 4.1per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. Ian Ritchie is interested in 677,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.3per cent.of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on shares acquired.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Ritchie

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Tern Plc

b)

LEI

2138005F87SODHL9CQ36

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence in Tern Plc

GB00BFPMV798

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16.56 pence

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

100,000

£16,560

e)

Date(s) of the transaction

6 August2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Albert Sisto

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Tern Plc

b)

LEI

2138005F87SODHL9CQ36

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence in Tern Plc

GB00BFPMV798

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

19.40 pence

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

100,000

£19,400

e)

Date(s) of the transaction

7 August2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

Enquiries:

Tern Plc

Al Sisto/Sarah Payne

via Redleaf

WH Ireland

(NOMAD and joint broker)

Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp

Tel: 0117 945 3470

Whitman Howard

(Joint broker)

Nick Lovering/ChristopherFurness

Tel: 020 7659 1234

RedleafCommunications

Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman

Tel: 020 3757 6880

Disclaimer

Tern plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:06:23 UTC
