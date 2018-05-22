Log in
TERNA (TRN)
05/22 11:48:19 am
4.815 EUR   +1.09%
Electricity consumption in Italy: up 1.5% in April

05/22/2018 | 11:13am CEST

NEWS

22

May 2018

Hydroelectric production shows sharp growth
Demand in the first four months of 2018 has risen by 1.7% compared to the same period of 2017 (+1.5% based on the same number of days)

In April 2018, according to data collected by Terna, the company that manages the national electricity grid, electricity demand in Italy stood at 24.1 billion kWh, a 1.5% increase compared to volumes for the same month in 2017. The demand has reflected the calendar and temperatures: this year, April had one more working day (19 vs 18) and had an average monthly temperature that was approximately two degrees higher than that of April 2017.

Demand in the first four months of 2018, totalling 105.6 kWh, increased by 1.7% compared to the same period in 2017. Based on the same number of days, the figure is up by +1.5%.

Nationally, the April 2018 trend was positive across the country: +2.3% in the North, +1.2% in Central Italy and +0.1% in the South.

The short-term profile for April 2018 showed a seasonally-adjusted decrease in electricity demand compared to the previous month (-1.6%). This represents a stable trend.

In April 2018, the electricity demand was met for 84.8% with national production and for the remaining part (15.2%) with the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. More specifically, net national production (20.7 billion kWh) dropped by 0.8% compared to April 2017. Hydroelectric production grew sharply (+72%), whilst all others declined (geothermal -0.6%; photovoltaic -2.6%; wind -11.3%; thermal -14%).

The detailed analysis of provisional 2018 and 2017 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication 'Monthly Report on the Electricity System', under the section 'Electric System»Dispatching»Operating Data»Monthly Report' at www.terna.it


Download press release

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 09:12:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 241 M
EBIT 2018 1 079 M
Net income 2018 688 M
Debt 2018 8 393 M
Yield 2018 4,82%
P/E ratio 2018 14,02
P/E ratio 2019 13,80
EV / Sales 2018 8,02x
EV / Sales 2019 8,10x
Capitalization 9 588 M
Chart TERNA
Terna Technical Analysis Chart | TRN | IT0003242622 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TERNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,94 €
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catia Bastioli Chairman
Agostino Scornajenchi Head-Administration, Control & Finance
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefano Saglia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA-1.67%11 294
DUKE ENERGY CORP-12.26%51 950
IBERDROLA2.23%49 800
SOUTHERN COMPANY-11.15%44 127
DOMINION ENERGY-21.92%41 555
EXELON CORPORATION0.08%37 988
