Electricity consumption in Italy: up 1.5% in April

22

May 2018

Hydroelectric production shows sharp growth

Demand in the first four months of 2018 has risen by 1.7% compared to the same period of 2017 (+1.5% based on the same number of days)

In April 2018, according to data collected by Terna, the company that manages the national electricity grid, electricity demand in Italy stood at 24.1 billion kWh, a 1.5% increase compared to volumes for the same month in 2017. The demand has reflected the calendar and temperatures: this year, April had one more working day (19 vs 18) and had an average monthly temperature that was approximately two degrees higher than that of April 2017.

Demand in the first four months of 2018, totalling 105.6 kWh, increased by 1.7% compared to the same period in 2017. Based on the same number of days, the figure is up by +1.5%.

Nationally, the April 2018 trend was positive across the country: +2.3% in the North, +1.2% in Central Italy and +0.1% in the South.

The short-term profile for April 2018 showed a seasonally-adjusted decrease in electricity demand compared to the previous month (-1.6%). This represents a stable trend.

In April 2018, the electricity demand was met for 84.8% with national production and for the remaining part (15.2%) with the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. More specifically, net national production (20.7 billion kWh) dropped by 0.8% compared to April 2017. Hydroelectric production grew sharply (+72%), whilst all others declined (geothermal -0.6%; photovoltaic -2.6%; wind -11.3%; thermal -14%).

