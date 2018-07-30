Log in
TERNA

TERNA (TRN)
Terna : Memorandum of understanding between Civil Protection Department and Terna

07/30/2018 | 09:07am EDT

NEWS

30

July 2018

Standing together in emergencies to support the country

A memorandum of understanding was signed today in Rome between Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.a. and the Civil Protection Department to further develop existing institutional-collaboration efforts. The goal is to maximise operational efficiency and effectiveness in the context of civil-protection activities aimed at predicting, preventing and mitigating risk, and managing and overcoming emergencies. The memorandum focuses particularly on the prevention and management of natural and human risks that may compromise national electricity service continuity and which may require use of company resources.

Amongst the common objectives, the memorandum includes optimisation of procedures and communication flows between Terna and the Department, both under normal circumstances and in emergencies, also through possible integration of IT systems, on the basis of various scenarios and risk types. It also refers to the creation of specific training and drill activities aimed at personnel involved in emergency management, improving synergistic response and increasing awareness of organisational and action models. Furthermore, links between the company and the National Civil Protection Department structures (regional, provincial and prefectures [UTG]) will be simplified.

'The collaboration agreement signed today with Terna' - stated Head of the Civil Protection Department, Angelo Borrelli - 'will improve our capability in emergency situations to respond to the needs of the communities involved, particularly regarding the need to guarantee electricity service continuity in affected areas. This strategic agreement represents the renewal of an important collaboration in the field of predicting and preventing risk for more efficient management of crisis events'.

'Signing of this memorandum of understanding' - declared Luigi Ferraris, CEO and General Manager of Terna - 'represents an important moment for our company, creating important synergies with the Civil Protection Department, particularly in the management of crisis events that could affect electricity service continuity and the well-being of communities. This agreement further strengthens the collaboration between Terna and the Civil Protection Institutions, ensuring the country is equipped with even more secure and reliable electricity transmission infrastructure.'


Download press release

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 13:06:05 UTC
