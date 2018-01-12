Posted on Jan 12, 2018

TERNIENERGIA: Filippo Calisti appointed Chief Financial Officer of the company

Paolo Allegretti resigns from Chief Financial Officer, manager in charge of preparing the company's financial reports and IR manager, due to his new commitments as Executive Officer

TerniEnergia, a company listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that today the executive director Mr Paolo Allegretti has resigned with immediate effect from the office of Chief Financial Officer and manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports. In accordance with the requirements of the Market Regulations of Borsa Italiana, Paolo Allegretti holds 7,777 shares in TerniEnergia SpA.

The Board of Directors of TerniEnergia, under the chairmanship of Stefano Neri, has appointed Mr. Filippo Calisti as the new Chief Financial Officer and manager in charge of preparing the company's financial reports, with immediate effect.

Filippo Calisti, 41, graduated in Economics at LUISS Guido Carli in Rome in 2001, has experience in administration, finance and control within the Group. He began his career at PriceWaterHouseCoopers as auditor until 2010, and then worked as CFO in TerniGreen, a company listed on the AIM market of the Italian Stock Exchange until 2012. From 2014 until today he has been Chief Financial Officer of Italeaf SpA, a company listed on the NASDAQ First North market of the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Based on the communications made to the Company and the public, Filippo Calisti holds n. 38.270 shares in TerniEnergia SpA.

Dr. Calisti's Curriculum Vitae will be made available on the Company's website: www.ternienergia.com.