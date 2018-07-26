Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Territorial Bancorp Inc    TBNK

TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC (TBNK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/26 10:00:00 pm
30.56 USD   +0.20%
10:41pTerritorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
10:31pTERRITORIAL BAN : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/10TERRITORIAL BAN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

HONOLULU, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share.  The dividend is expected to be paid on August 23, 2018 to stockholders of record as of August 9, 2018.

Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our strong performance continued in the second quarter as we emphasize increasing the size of our loan portfolio by originating residential mortgage loans with good credit quality. Hawaii’s strong economy has allowed us to increase the size of our loan portfolio and total deposits. We also are proud to announce a 10% increase in our quarterly cash dividend from $0.20 per share to $0.22 per share. This is our 35th consecutive quarterly dividend and will be paid to our shareholders on August 23rd.”

Forward-looking statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

• statements of our goals, intentions and expectations;
• statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies;
• statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and
• estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:

• general economic conditions, either nationally, internationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected;
• competition among depository and other financial institutions;
• inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments;
• adverse changes in the securities markets;
• changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements;
• our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;
• our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, if any;
• changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;
• changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board;
• changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans;
• changes in our financial condition or results of operations that reduce capital available to pay dividends; and
• changes in the financial condition or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and a wide variety of other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements.

Contact:     
Walter Ida
(808) 946-1400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC
10:58pTERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
10:57pTERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
10:41pTerritorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
10:31pTERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/10TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/29TERRITORIAL BANCORP : declares special midyear dividend
AQ
06/28TERRITORIAL BANCORP : declares special dividend
AQ
06/28TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. : Declares Special Dividend
AQ
06/28TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. (NASDAQ : TBNK) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
06/27TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:53pTerritorial Bancorp EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
06/27Territorial Bancorp declares $0.10 dividend 
05/0322 Upcoming Dividend Increases 
04/26Territorial Bancorp declares $0.20 dividend 
04/26Territorial Bancorp EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 65,3 M
EBIT 2018 28,1 M
Net income 2018 20,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 14,34
P/E ratio 2019 13,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,39x
Capitalization 298 M
Chart TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Territorial Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,7 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Allan S. Kitagawa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vernon Hirata Vice Chairman, Co-COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Ralph Y. Nakatsuka Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Melvin M. Miyamoto CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Kirk W. Caldwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC-1.20%298
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.71%388 655
BANK OF AMERICA5.25%312 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.52%288 480
WELLS FARGO-4.02%284 332
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.90%245 812
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.