Terumo : Acquires China-based Essen Technology To Enter Drug-eluting Stent Market in China

July 24, 2018

TOKYO, JAPAN - July 24, 2018 - Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Essen Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a Chinese medical device company. Under the terms of the agreement, Terumo will pay 879 million Chinese Yuan* upfront and milestone payment based on the future performance. The transaction is aimed to close within 2018 after all conditions precedent are met. It will be funded through cash on hand and Terumo does not regard the impact of the acquisition on Terumo's business performance of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 as significant.

Essen Technology is a specialized enterprise of drug-eluting stents (DES). Terumo has grown rapidly in China selling interventional products, such as guidewires and balloon catheters. However, it has not yet offered coronary stents in that market.

Terumo has expanded its DES sales coverage to include Japan, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, for a total of over 40 countries. This acquisition will add China, which is expected to become the biggest market in a few years, to Terumo's geographical DES portfolio. In China, there are more than 750,000 percutaneous coronary intervention cases, and they are projected to increase by over 10% annually.

'The product lineups of the two companies are highly complementary, and the importance of domestic products in China is increasing,' said Hikaru Samejima, President, Cardiac and Vascular Company of Terumo. 'We believe this acquisition is significant.'

Entering the Chinese market with a domestically manufactured DES helps Terumo to expand its interventional systems business.

Notes: Terumo's regional strategy for China

Terumo has pursued its strategy in each region appropriately to the local market and its position there, while globalizing uniformly under business-led management. Terumo has moved to localize its business in China, entering into alliances with local players in selected fields, including peritoneal dialysis, renal denervation catheters and neuroendovascular therapy.

About Essen Technology Co., Ltd.



Company name: Essen Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Founded: 2006 HQ Location: Beijing, China Business: Development, manufacture, and sale of drug-eluting stents Revenue: Approx. 140 million Chinese Yuan** (FY2017) Employees: Approx. 200 Capital ties: A wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co., Ltd.

* The upfront amount is approx. US$ 129 million (FX: USD=6.8CNY)

** The revenue of Essen Technology is approx. US$ 21 million (FX: USD=6.8CNY)

