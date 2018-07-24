Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Terumo Corp    4543   JP3546800008

TERUMO CORP (4543)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Terumo : Acquires China-based Essen Technology To Enter Drug-eluting Stent Market in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:43am CEST

July 24, 2018

TOKYO, JAPAN - July 24, 2018 - Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Essen Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a Chinese medical device company. Under the terms of the agreement, Terumo will pay 879 million Chinese Yuan* upfront and milestone payment based on the future performance. The transaction is aimed to close within 2018 after all conditions precedent are met. It will be funded through cash on hand and Terumo does not regard the impact of the acquisition on Terumo's business performance of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 as significant.

Essen Technology is a specialized enterprise of drug-eluting stents (DES). Terumo has grown rapidly in China selling interventional products, such as guidewires and balloon catheters. However, it has not yet offered coronary stents in that market.

Terumo has expanded its DES sales coverage to include Japan, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, for a total of over 40 countries. This acquisition will add China, which is expected to become the biggest market in a few years, to Terumo's geographical DES portfolio. In China, there are more than 750,000 percutaneous coronary intervention cases, and they are projected to increase by over 10% annually.

'The product lineups of the two companies are highly complementary, and the importance of domestic products in China is increasing,' said Hikaru Samejima, President, Cardiac and Vascular Company of Terumo. 'We believe this acquisition is significant.'

Entering the Chinese market with a domestically manufactured DES helps Terumo to expand its interventional systems business.

Notes: Terumo's regional strategy for China

Terumo has pursued its strategy in each region appropriately to the local market and its position there, while globalizing uniformly under business-led management. Terumo has moved to localize its business in China, entering into alliances with local players in selected fields, including peritoneal dialysis, renal denervation catheters and neuroendovascular therapy.

About Essen Technology Co., Ltd.

Company name: Essen Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
Founded: 2006
HQ Location: Beijing, China
Business: Development, manufacture, and sale of drug-eluting stents
Revenue: Approx. 140 million Chinese Yuan** (FY2017)
Employees: Approx. 200
Capital ties: A wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co., Ltd.

* The upfront amount is approx. US$ 129 million (FX: USD=6.8CNY)
** The revenue of Essen Technology is approx. US$ 21 million (FX: USD=6.8CNY)

About Terumo Corporation

Tokyo-based Terumo Corporation is one of the world's leading medical device manufacturers, with over $5 billion in sales and operations in more than 160 nations. Founded in 1921, the company develops, manufactures and distributes world-class medical devices, including products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedures and transfusion medicine; the company also manufactures a broad array of syringe and hypodermic needle products for hospital and physician-office use. Terumo contributes to society by providing valued products and services to the health care market, and by responding to the needs of health care providers and the people they serve. Terumo Corporation's shares are listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (No. 4543, Reuters symbol , or Bloomberg 4543: JP) and is a component of the Nikkei 225, Japan's leading stock index.

(Notice) Among the information that Terumo discloses, the forward-looking statements including financial projections are based upon our assumptions using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. Accordingly, it should be noted that actual results may differ from those forecasts on projections due to various factors. Factors affecting to actual results include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions surrounding Terumo, fluctuations of foreign exchange rates, and state of competition. The market share information in this press release is partly derived from our own independent research.

Disclaimer

Terumo Corporation published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 07:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERUMO CORP
09:43aTERUMO : Acquires China-based Essen Technology To Enter Drug-eluting Stent Marke..
PU
07/17TERUMO : TEKLYNX International Releases Video Series Detailing Successful ERP La..
AQ
07/13TERUMO : 65-- 36C25818Q9554 Terumo System
AQ
07/09TERUMO : to Increase Production Capacity for Alliance Business Pre-filled Syring..
PU
07/05TERUMO : Enters an Exclusive Distribution Relationship for Japan with Piramal Cr..
PU
07/04TERUMO : Announces Shipping Delays for Products from Ashitaka Factory
PU
06/29GLOBAL PERITONEAL DIALYSIS MARKET : Focus on Industry Growth, Market Share, Mark..
AQ
06/28TERUMO CORP : Dividends
CO
06/25TERUMO : Invitation to Offer for Consignment of Medical Supplies for the use at ..
AQ
06/22TERUMO CORP : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/09Terumo Corp. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017HAEMONETICS : Revisiting The Company's Outlook 
2016HAEMONETICS : Investor Patience Is Wearing Thin 
2016Terumo Corp. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016Abbott's Vascular Products Sale Likely Done To Address Regulatory Concerns 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 615 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 82 994 M
Debt 2019 126 B
Yield 2019 0,88%
P/E ratio 2019 26,54
P/E ratio 2020 24,21
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
Capitalization 2 366 B
Chart TERUMO CORP
Duration : Period :
Terumo Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERUMO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6 734  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinjiro Sato President, CEO & Representative Director
Takayoshi Mimura Chairman
Ryo Nishihata Chief Accounting & Financial Officer
Hiroaki Kasukawa CTO, Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Katsuya Takeuchi Executive Officer & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERUMO CORP15.80%21 255
MEDTRONIC PLC9.00%118 977
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL16.03%40 336
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY69.90%30 087
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-6.44%22 697
HOYA CORPORATION14.32%22 490
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.