TESARO Inc

TESARO INC (TSRO)
Report
News 
News Summary

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Tesaro, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018

01/26/2018 | 07:59pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Tesaro, Inc. ("Tesaro") (NASDAQ: TSRO) between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/tesaro-inc?wire=2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with Tesaro's intravenous formulation of VARUBI (rolapitant); and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Tesaro's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

On January 12, 2018, Tesaro announced it had updated the U.S. labeling of VARUBI (rolapitant) injectable emulsion packages after reports that some patients receiving the treatment experienced “Anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions.”

If you suffered a loss in Tesaro you have until March 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 229 M
EBIT 2017 -425 M
Net income 2017 -445 M
Finance 2017 363 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 15,3x
EV / Sales 2018 9,47x
Capitalization 3 862 M
Chart TESARO INC
Duration : Period :
TESARO Inc Technical Analysis Chart | TSRO | US8815691071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TESARO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target 85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon O. Moulder Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Lynne Hedley President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Mott Chairman
Timothy R. Pearson EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Martin H. Huber Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESARO INC-14.30%3 862
GILEAD SCIENCES13.48%106 028
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.96%42 099
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.74%42 043
GENMAB6.80%11 243
BIOVERATIV INC91.77%11 188
