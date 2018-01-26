Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Tesaro, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
securities of Tesaro, Inc. ("Tesaro") (NASDAQ: TSRO) between
March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018. You
are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit
has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District
of Massachusetts. To get more information go to:
http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/tesaro-inc?wire=2
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis
and anaphylactic shock, were associated with Tesaro's intravenous
formulation of VARUBI (rolapitant); and (ii) as a result of the
foregoing, Tesaro's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during
the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and
damages.
On January 12, 2018, Tesaro announced it had updated the U.S. labeling
of VARUBI (rolapitant) injectable emulsion packages after reports that
some patients receiving the treatment experienced “Anaphylaxis,
anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions.”
If you suffered a loss in Tesaro you have until March
19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead
plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that
you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have
extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities
litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for
aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not
guarantee similar outcomes.
