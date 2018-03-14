Log in
TESARO INC (TSRO)
TESARO Inc : 5-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against TESARO, Inc. And Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/14/2018 | 05:20pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against TESARO, Inc. ("TESARO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSRO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 19, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/schall.png

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, the Company failed to disclose: (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with TESARO's intravenous formulation of Varubi; and (ii) as a result, TESARO's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of the Company fell sharply.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
