TESARO Inc : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Important Deadline Reminder For Tesaro, Inc. Shareholders

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) ("TESARO" or the "Company") shareholders that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Important Deadline Reminder: TESARO shareholders who purchased securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 19, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

TESARO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company that identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products. TESARO's product portfolio includes Varubi (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

As detailed in the complaint, on January 12, 2018, TESARO disclosed to investors that it had updated the U.S. labeling for the intravenous formulation of Varubi after receiving reports of "[a]naphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions in the post-marketing setting, some requiring hospitalization."

Following this news, shares of TESARO's common stock fell $4.07 per share, or over 5.8%, to close on January 16, 2016 at $65.52, on heavy trading volume.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, TESARO and certain of the Company's executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with TESARO's intravenous formulation of Varubi; and (ii) that as a result of the foregoing, TESARO's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (Darren J. Check, Esq., D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299 - 7706 or (610) 667 - 7706, or via e-mail at [email protected].

TESARO shareholders may, no later than March 19, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members and that the class member will adequately represent the class in the action. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

