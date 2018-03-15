TESARO Inc : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Tesaro, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018  TSRO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi
& Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or
entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Tesaro,
Inc. ("Tesaro") (NASDAQ: TSRO)
between March 14, 2016 and January 12,
2018. You are hereby
notified that a securities class action lawsuit has
been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of
Massachusetts. To get more information, go
to:
http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/tesaro-inc?wire=1
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either
via email at [email protected] or by telephone
at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or
obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that, throughout
the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) substantial undisclosed health
risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with
Tesaro's intravenous formulation of VARUBI (rolapitant); and (ii) as a result
of the foregoing, Tesaro's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during
the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and
damages.
On January 12, 2018, Tesaro announced
it had updated the U.S. labeling of VARUBI (rolapitant) injectable emulsion
packages after reports that some patients receiving the treatment experienced
"Anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity
reactions."
If you suffered a loss in
Tesaro, you have until March 19, 2018 to
request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in
any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
