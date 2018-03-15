TESARO Inc : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Tesaro, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018  TSRO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Tesaro, Inc. ("Tesaro") (NASDAQ: TSRO) between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. To get more information, go to:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with Tesaro's intravenous formulation of VARUBI (rolapitant); and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Tesaro's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

On January 12, 2018, Tesaro announced it had updated the U.S. labeling of VARUBI (rolapitant) injectable emulsion packages after reports that some patients receiving the treatment experienced "Anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions."

If you suffered a loss in Tesaro, you have until March 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

