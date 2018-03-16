Log in
TESARO INC (TSRO)
TESARO Inc : TSRO DEADLINE MONDAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Tesaro, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018 (TSRO)

03/16/2018 | 09:56pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors who purchased Tesaro, Inc. ("Tesaro") (NASDAQ: TSRO) securities between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/tesaro-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with Tesaro's intravenous formulation of VARUBI (rolapitant); and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Tesaro's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages. On January 12, 2018, Tesaro announced it had updated the U.S. labeling of VARUBI (rolapitant) injectable emulsion packages after reports that some patients receiving the treatment experienced "Anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions."

If you suffered a loss in Tesaro, you have until March 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/tesaro-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 326 M
EBIT 2018 -493 M
Net income 2018 -503 M
Finance 2018 225 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 10,1x
EV / Sales 2019 6,42x
Capitalization 3 501 M
Chart TESARO INC
Duration : Period :
TESARO Inc Technical Analysis Chart | TSRO | US8815691071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TESARO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 97,8 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon O. Moulder Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Lynne Hedley President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Mott Chairman
Timothy R. Pearson EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Martin H. Huber Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESARO INC-22.31%3 513
GILEAD SCIENCES13.20%107 051
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.36%44 421
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.19%36 288
GENMAB23.37%12 757
BLUEBIRD BIO INC23.64%11 164
