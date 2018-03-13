TESARO Inc : TSRO The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Tesaro, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018 (TSRO)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors who purchased Tesaro, Inc. (''Tesaro'') (NASDAQ: TSRO) securities between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/tesaro-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with Tesaro's intravenous formulation of VARUBI (rolapitant); and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Tesaro's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages. On January 12, 2018, Tesaro announced it had updated the U.S. labeling of VARUBI (rolapitant) injectable emulsion packages after reports that some patients receiving the treatment experienced ''Anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions.''

If you suffered a loss in Tesaro, you have until March 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/tesaro-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

