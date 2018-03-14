Log in
TSRO Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tesaro Incorporated Investors

03/14/2018 | 12:58am CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Tesaro Incorporated (“Tesaro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSRO) securities between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tesaro investors have until March 19, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Tesaro investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On January 12, 2018, Tesaro announced that it updated the U.S. labeling for Varubi (rolapitant), for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy, after receiving reports of anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions in the postmarketing setting, some requiring hospitalization. The Company further disclosed that it “has issued a Dear Healthcare Professional (DHCP) letter.” On this news, shares of Tesaro fell $9.80, or 13.7%, to close at $61.86 on January 17, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with Tesaro's intravenous formulation of Varubi; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Tesaro's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you purchased shares of Tesaro, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
