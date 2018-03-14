TSRO Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tesaro Incorporated Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Tesaro Incorporated (“Tesaro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSRO) securities between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tesaro investors have until March 19, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On January 12, 2018, Tesaro announced that it updated the U.S. labeling for Varubi (rolapitant), for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy, after receiving reports of anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions in the postmarketing setting, some requiring hospitalization. The Company further disclosed that it “has issued a Dear Healthcare Professional (DHCP) letter.” On this news, shares of Tesaro fell $9.80, or 13.7%, to close at $61.86 on January 17, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with Tesaro's intravenous formulation of Varubi; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Tesaro's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

