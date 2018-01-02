Log in
12:21pDJDIMENSIONAL FUN : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc - Ordinary Shares
11:35a TESCO : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco Plc
11:30a TESCO : Form 8 (DD) - TESCO PLC
Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc - Ordinary Shares

01/02/2018 | 12:21pm CET
TIDMTSCO 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY 
 
   A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
   Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
   1.         KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                         Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. ("Dimensional"), in 
                                                                     its capacity as investment manager and on behalf its 
                                                                     affiliates who are also investment managers. Dimensional 
                                                                     and its affiliates expressly disclaim beneficial ownership 
                                                                     of the shares described in this form 8.3 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions 
 disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. 
 For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries 
 must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant           Tesco Plc 
 securities this form relates:                                       (GB0008847096) 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, 
 state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:                          29 December 2017 
 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest 
 practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the                YES 
 discloser making disclosures in respect of any other                If YES, specify which: 
 party to the offer?                                                 Booker Group Plc 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state                 (GB00B01TND91) 
 "N/A" 
 
 
   2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
 
   If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than 
one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), 
copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of 
relevant security. 
 
   (a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of 
the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the 
dealing (if any) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                                                                            5p Ordinary Shares 
                                                                                                                       Short 
                                                                                                     Interests       positions 
                                                                                                    Number     %    Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                                                  43,560,467  0.53 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) 
 and agreements to purchase/sell: 
 
                                                                                        TOTAL:    43,560,467  0.53 
 
 
   *Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. and / or its affiliates do not control 
voting discretion for 409,931 shares. 
 
   All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. 
 
   Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded 
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should 
be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). 
 
   (b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' 
and other employee options) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription 
 right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned 
 and relevant percentages: 
 
 
   3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
 
   Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant 
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), 
(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant 
security dealt in. 
 
   The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. 
 
   (a)        Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant      Purchase/sale    Number of securities    Price per unit 
security 
Ordinary shares        Purchase                       61,483        GBP 2.0849 
Ordinary shares        Purchase                          357        GBP 2.0925 
 
 
   (b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions 
 
 
 
 
Class of    Product description                           Nature of dealing                            Number of     Price 
relevant          e.g. CFD          e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing    reference      per 
security                                                 a long/short position                         securities    unit 
 
 
 
   (c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) 
 
   (i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Class of      Product       Writing,      Number of     Exercise                Type                 Expiry     Option 
relevant    description    purchasing,    securities     price       e.g. American, European etc.     date      money 
security     e.g. call      selling,       to which       per                                                   paid/ 
              option         varying        option        unit                                                 received 
                              etc.         relates                                                               per 
                                                                                                                 unit 
 
 
 
   (ii)        Exercise 
 
 
 
 
 Class of     Product description    Exercising/     Number of      Exercise 
 relevant       e.g. call option      exercised     securities      price per 
 security                              against                        unit 
 
 
 
   (d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 
 
 
 
 
   Class of             Nature of dealing           Details    Price per unit 
   relevant        e.g. subscription, conversion                     (if 
   security                                                      applicable) 
 
 
 
   4.         OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   (a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
 
 
 
 
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or 
 any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, 
 relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement 
 to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the 
 person making the disclosure and any party to the 
 offer or any person acting in concert with a party 
 to the offer: 
 Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should 
 not be included. If there are no such agreements, 
 arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
 
 
 
   (b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to 
options or derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, 
 formal or informal, between the person making the 
 disclosure and any other person relating to: 
 (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under 
 any option; or 
 (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 is referenced: 
 If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, 
 state "none" 
 
 
 
   (c)        Attachments 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?    NO 
 
 
 
 
Date of disclosure:    02 January 2018 
Contact name:            Tejal Sodha 
Telephone number:        020 3033 3418 
 
 
   Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory 
Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at 
[email protected]  The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is 
available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure 
requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. 
 
   The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at 
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. via Globenewswire 
 
 
  https://www.dimensional.com/

