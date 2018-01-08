Log in
Investec Bank plc Investec Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco Plc

01/08/2018 | 12:36pm CET
TIDMINVP TIDMTSCO 
 
 
   FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) 
 
   PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED 
INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY 
 
   1.         KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
(a) Name of exempt principal trader: 
                                                             Investec Bank plc 
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant 
 securities this form relates:                               Tesco plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt 
 principal trader is connected:                              Investec are Broker to Booker Group plc 
 d) Date dealing undertaken: 
                                                             5(th) January 2018 
(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today       Yes 
 disclosing, in respect of any other party to this 
 offer? 
 
 
   2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER 
 
   (a)        Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
 Class of   Purchases/ sales    Total     Highest price per unit paid/received  Lowest price per unit paid/received 
 relevant                     number of                  (pence)                              (pence) 
 security                     securities 
 
  Ordinary    Purchases         273,065                   212.1                                 209.2 
   Shares 
 
  Ordinary    Sales             274,024                   212.1                                  209 
   Shares 
 
 
   (b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options) 
 
 
 
 
Class of  Product description                         Nature of dealing                          Number of   Price 
relevant        e.g. CFD        e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing  reference    per 
security                                             a long/short position                       securities  unit 
 
 
 
   (c)        Options transactions in respect of existing securities 
 
   (i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Class of    Product     Writing,    Number of   Exercise              Type               Expiry   Option 
relevant  description  purchasing,  securities   price     e.g. American, European etc.   date    money 
security   e.g. call    selling,     to which     per                                             paid/ 
            option       varying      option      unit                                           received 
                          etc.       relates                                                       per 
                                                                                                   unit 
 
 
 
   (ii)        Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant  Product description      Number of       Exercise price per 
    security         e.g. call option       securities             unit 
 
 
 
   (d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant         Nature of dealing         Details   Price per unit 
     security        e.g. subscription, conversion            (if applicable) 
 
 
 
   The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. 
 
   Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant 
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), 
(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant 
security dealt in. 
 
   3.         OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   (a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
 
 
 
 
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or 
 any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, 
 relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement 
 to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the 
 exempt principal trader making the disclosure and 
 any party to the offer or any person acting in concert 
 with a party to the offer: 
 If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, 
 state "none" 
 
  None 
 
 
   (b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to 
options or derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, 
 formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader 
 making the disclosure and any other person relating 
 to: 
 (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under 
 any option; or 
 (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 is referenced: 
 If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, 
 state "none" 
 
  None 
 
 
 
 
 Date of disclosure: 
                       8(th) January 2018 
 Contact name: 
                        Gary Darch 
 Telephone number: 
                        0207 597 4549 
 
 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Investec Bank plc via Globenewswire 
 
 
  https://www.investec.co.uk/

