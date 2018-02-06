Investec Bank plc Investec Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco Plc

TIDMINVP TIDMTSCO FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: Investec Bank plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Tesco plc Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Investec are Broker to Booker Group plc d) Date dealing undertaken: 5(th) February 2018 (e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today Yes disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? 2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER (a) Purchases and sales Class of Purchases/ sales Total Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received relevant number of (pence) (pence) security securities Ordinary Purchases 412,735 202 198.05 Shares Ordinary Sales 416,739 201.9 198.05 Shares (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options) Class of Product description Nature of dealing Number of Price relevant e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference per security a long/short position securities unit (c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, securities price e.g. American, European etc. date money security e.g. call selling, to which per paid/ option varying option unit received etc. relates per unit (ii) Exercising Class of relevant Product description Number of Exercise price per security e.g. call option securities unit (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable) The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. 3. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Date of disclosure: 6(th) February 2018 Contact name: Robert Letson Telephone number: 0207 597 5690 This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: Investec Bank plc via Globenewswire https://www.investec.co.uk/