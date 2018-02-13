Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO (TSCO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/13 11:59:08 am
202.65 GBp   +0.52%
11:46aDIMENSIONAL FUN : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc - Ordinary Shares
DJ
11:11aTESCO : Flippin’ heck – demand doubles as more time-pres..
PU
10:46aINVESTEC BANK P : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco Plc
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tesco : Flippin’ heck – demand doubles as more time-pressed shoppers opt for ‘ready-mixed’ pancakes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:11am CET

13 Feb 2018

There's been a huge rise in customers stepping away from the ancient tradition of making pancakes from scratch on Shrove Tuesday - as more and more opt for ready-made mixes instead.

Over the last two years demand for ready-made mixes on Pancake Day has nearly doubled, with almost 850,000 mixes sold at Tesco last year, as customers feel more pressed for time.

This year Tesco calculates that customers will make more than five million pancakes using the ready-made mixes.

Tesco homebaking buying manager Lauren Milne said:

'Pancake making can be a time-consuming process and a growing number of savvy, time-restricted customers now realise that it is far easier to get a ready-made mix in a shaker and just add water.

'While it may not be as much fun it helps take the stress out of the occasion and is very convenient too.'

As far as toppings go Pancake Day sales at Tesco last year reveal that lemon juice is still the favourite.

The top 5 toppings bought last Pancake Day at Tesco were as follows:

  1. Lemon juice
  2. Nutella
  3. Maple syrup
  4. Strawberry syrup
  5. Honey

ENDS

Note to editors

A brief history of Pancake Day

It's all a far cry from the Middle Ages when the ceremony of pancake making is believed to have started - as a prelude to the religious festival of Lent when people fasted for 40 days.

In order to clear the larder of perishable foods, items such as eggs and milk were used to create one last rich meal before the fast began and making pancakes were an easy and quick way of using up these perishable goods.

In other countries the day became known as Fat Tuesday because of the nature of the rich food that was eaten then.

In French, Fat Tuesday translates as Mardi Gras which is the name for the best known celebration of this day taking place in New Orleans.

Pancakes themselves feature in recipes as far back as 1439 while the earliest mention of a pancake race dates back to 1445, at Olney in Buckinghamshire.

For more information please contact the Tesco Press Office on 01707 918 701
We are a team of over 450,000 colleagues dedicated to serving shoppers a little better every day.

Tesco plc published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:10:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO
11:46aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. DIMEN : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc - Ordinary Shares
DJ
11:11aTESCO : Flippin’ heck – demand doubles as more time-pressed shoppers..
PU
10:46aINVESTEC BANK PLC INVESTEC BANK PLC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco Plc
DJ
07:11aTESCO : budget brand would face a big battle
AQ
02/12TESCO : accused of having 'sexist' trolleys
AQ
02/12MAN GROUP PLC MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - [Tesco -2-
DJ
02/12MAN GROUP PLC MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - [Tesco plc]
DJ
02/12TESCO : Move over oysters and steaks - the new food of love is...a heart-shaped ..
AQ
02/12MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD MAJEDIE : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc
DJ
02/12MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - TESCO PLC
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017+22.19% IN SEPTEMBER : As Winter, The Recovery Is Coming 
2017Three sleeper retail picks called out 
2017Tesco's (TSCDF) CEO Dave Lewis on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017Tesco PLC ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Tesco reports 1H results 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 57 479 M
EBIT 2018 1 562 M
Net income 2018 816 M
Debt 2018 3 148 M
Yield 2018 1,39%
P/E ratio 2018 20,23
P/E ratio 2019 16,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 16 515 M
Chart TESCO
Duration : Period :
Tesco Technical Analysis Chart | TSCO | GB0008847096 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,19  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Asia Region
Alan J. H. Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Smith Group Quality Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO-4.76%22 891
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.33%36 157
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.95%30 289
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD-1.58%27 501
AHOLD DELHAIZE-4.37%27 288
KROGER0.77%23 973
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.