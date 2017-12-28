Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO (TSCO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed BATS EUROPE - 12/28 04:39:19 pm
208.4750 GBp   -0.01%
04:34p TESCO : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - TESCO PLC - Amendment
02:08pDJINVESCO UK LTD : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc
01:32pDJDIMENSIONAL FUN : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tesco : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - TESCO PLC - Amendment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 04:34pm CET

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) AMENDMENT TO SALES AND PURCHASES

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

TESCO PLC

relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt TESCO PLC
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 20 December 2017
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal YES:
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? BOOKER GROUP PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 47,296,239 0.58% 41,760,375 0.51%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
16,612,450 0.20% 25,454,952 0.31%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 63,908,689 0.79% 67,215,327 0.82%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
5p ordinary Purchase 3,709,407 2.0710 GBP 2.0567 GBP
5p ordinary Sale 2,808,197 2.0710 GBP 2.0567 GBP
ADR Purchase 10,499 8.2581 USD 8.2581 USD
ADR Sale 10,499 8.2581 USD 8.2581 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
5p ordinary CFD Long 1,160 2.0629 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 3,703 2.0609 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 29,477 2.0652 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 31,497 2.0594 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 32,379 2.0645 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 34,191 2.0611 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 45,344 2.0697 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 58,974 2.0592 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Long 106,035 2.0634 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 209,944 2.0616 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Long 231,863 2.0615 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 4 2.0650 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 182 2.0609 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 3,691 2.0668 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 8,961 2.0618 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 9,725 2.0625 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 46,524 2.0646 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 98,453 2.0659 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Expires 21/06/2019 Short 176,300 2.0632 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 176,300 2.0632 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 206,179 2.0652 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Expires 15/01/2018 Short 310,000 2.0651 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 316,240 2.0627 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Short 331,403 2.0671 GBP
5p ordinary SWAP Expires 15/01/2018 Short 864,668 2.0616 GBP
5p ordinary CFD Short 1,085,198 2.0615 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 28 Dec 2017
Contact name: Jay Supaya
Telephone number: 020 7773 0635

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005316/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Tesco plc published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 15:34:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO
04:34p TESCO : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - TESCO PLC - Amendment
03:44p TESCO : sorry for 'rotten' turkeys
02:08pDJINVESCO UK LTD INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc
01:32pDJDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. DIMEN : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc
12:15p TESCO : chain refunding money for spoiled Christmas turkeys
10:45a TESCO : Apology over 'rotten' turkeys
10:14aDJINVESTEC BANK PLC INVESTEC BANK PLC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco Plc
12/27 TESCO : Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Region - Press Note iss..
12/27DJMAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD MAJEDIE : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc
12/27 MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - TESCO PLC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09 +22.19% IN SEPTEMBER : As Winter, The Recovery Is Coming
10/09 Three sleeper retail picks called out
10/04 Tesco's (TSCDF) CEO Dave Lewis on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
10/04 Tesco PLC ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
10/04 Tesco reports 1H results
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 57 569 M
EBIT 2018 1 547 M
Net income 2018 755 M
Debt 2018 3 229 M
Yield 2018 1,57%
P/E ratio 2018 21,03
P/E ratio 2019 17,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 17 128 M
Chart TESCO
Duration : Period :
Tesco Technical Analysis Chart | TSCO | GB0008847096 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Alan J. H. Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO1.09%23 012
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.59%36 925
SYSCO CORPORATION9.66%31 711
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD13.49%27 805
AHOLD DELHAIZE-9.14%27 274
KROGER CO-18.14%24 423
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.