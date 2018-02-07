Tesco : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH

RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Citigroup Global Markets Limited (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Tesco Plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt

principal trader is connected: Tesco Plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 6 February 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES

BOOKER GROUP PLC

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP) Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP) 5p ordinary Purchase 1,628,279 2.0030 1.9472 5p ordinary Sale 1,721,047 2.0030 1.9242

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a

long/short position,

increasing/reducing a

long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(GBP) 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Long Position 5,265 1.9472 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 3,241 1.9749 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 777 1.9745 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Long Position 11,345 1.9475 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 129 1.9865 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 16,734 1.9990 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 150,000 1.9895 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Long Position 13,970 1.9583 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Long Position 17,765 1.9852 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 322 1.9875 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 1,044 1.9875 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Long Position 5,238 1.9880 5p ordinary TRS Opening Long Position 53,539 1.9990 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 147 1.9870 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 44,418 1.9990 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Long Position 1,010 1.9882 5p ordinary TRS Opening Long Position 29,006 1.9990 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 7,124 1.9259 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Long Position 6,432 1.9394 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 317,270 1.9916 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Long Position 1,831 1.9840 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Short Position 3,106 1.9745 5p ordinary TRS Increasing Long Position 14,277 1.9990 5p ordinary TRS Closing Long Position 82,545 1.9842 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 14,479 1.9990 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Long Position 27,243 1.9630 5p ordinary TRS Reducing Short Position 19 1.9868

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Writing, purchasing,

selling,

varying etc. Number of securities to

which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American,

European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of

securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit

(if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,

formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal

or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the

disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with

a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between

the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 7 February 2018 Contact name: Craig Watson Telephone number: +44 (28) 9040-9605

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information

Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.