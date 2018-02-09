Log in
02/09 11:13:43 am
204.005 GBp   +0.79%
Tesco : RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT - SECURITIES IN ISSUE

02/09/2018 | 11:11am CET

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

Tesco PLC

9 February 2018

TESCO PLC - RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT - RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, Tesco PLC (the 'Company') hereby confirms that, as at 8 February 2018, it had 8,192,074,043 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Irish Stock Exchange. The Company currently holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Company's International Securities Identification Number ('ISIN') is GB0008847096.

The Company has an ADR programme. Each ADR represents three ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The ADRs have the trading symbol TSCDY and ISIN US8815753020.

Enquiries:

Robert Welch

Company Secretary

Tesco PLC

Tesco House

Shire Park

Kestrel Way

Welwyn Garden City

Hertfordshire

AL7 1GA

Tel: 07793 222569

LEI Number: 2138002P5RNKC5W2JZ46

Tesco plc published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2018 10:10:02 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 57 479 M
EBIT 2018 1 558 M
Net income 2018 789 M
Debt 2018 3 148 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 20,21
P/E ratio 2019 16,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 16 580 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,19  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Asia Region
Alan J. H. Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Smith Group Quality Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO-3.27%23 150
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.82%36 453
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.79%29 700
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD-1.39%27 328
AHOLD DELHAIZE-2.89%27 225
KROGER5.28%24 299
