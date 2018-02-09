Tesco : RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT - SECURITIES IN ISSUE

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

Tesco PLC

9 February 2018

TESCO PLC - RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT - RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, Tesco PLC (the 'Company') hereby confirms that, as at 8 February 2018, it had

8,192,074,043 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Irish Stock Exchange. The Company currently holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Company's International Securities Identification Number ('ISIN') is GB0008847096.

The Company has an ADR programme. Each ADR represents three ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The ADRs have the trading symbol TSCDY and ISIN US8815753020.